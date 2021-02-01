 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Manchester Evening News)   When your toilet wants a rave, it generates its own foamy mosh pit   (manchestereveningnews.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Plumbing, Euphemism, Stephen Oliver, Toilet, entertaining people, general manager, Northern Quarter, hard work  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 6:05 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least the foam wasn't brown...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is much more common than you might expect. If you must live in an apartment you are at much greater risk if you live on the ground floor. All it takes is one kid flushing his sister's Barbie doll down the crapper and odds are it will block the sewer main. While everyone else in the build keeps obliviously washing dishes, doing laundry and flushing the crapper ground floor units fill up with greywater (or worse). Sometimes cheapskate landlords will call in water damage specialist only to suck up the muck but not a plumber to snake the drain, gambling that the foreign object will free itself somehow (dream on buddy).
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it would be prudent not to comment in this thread.
 
HanShotFirst
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I went into the bathroom to drop a deuce, but dropped the bass instead.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mysterious. I suppose the dog did it. Or a guy who thought he was a DIY plumber putting detergent in the tank.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Foamiculous!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like a prank using large amounts of Dawn.

/subversive, or kids pranks.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Frothing bog


Sounds like something to be written on an awesome Halloween decoration
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: At least the foam wasn't brown...


I'm disappointed it wasn't brown...
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My favorite part is the comments.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Yes it is a valid point but whats really sad is he had to run straight to the comment section, this southern nickel boomer just loves to be heard! next he'll hope his flat os engulfed with human interaction, that will really make the thumbs go up!"

/cheers, pots n' kettles
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I lived in an apartment where the neighbor's sink and mine shared a drain pipe inside the wall, probably also shared with with upstairs neighbors. The drain tended to clog after the junction. We would do battle with our garbage disposals to force the standing water towards the other side.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!! be glad it wasn't pink like in the ghostbuster movie.
 
tuxq
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ZAZ: We would do battle with our garbage disposals to force the standing water towards the other side.


I did this on the kitchen sink. Spaghetti noodles got me good, clogged the pipe up like Monday morning after a weekend eating too much mozzarella. I plugged up the non-disposal side since the water just kept coming up, then flipped on the disposal. And that's how you rupture the casing of a garbage disposal.
 
rick42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Frothy the toilet/was a foamy bubbly soul/with a corncob pipe and a button nose"...well, it doesn't really work after that.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: At least the foam wasn't brown...


static.politico.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tuxq: ZAZ: We would do battle with our garbage disposals to force the standing water towards the other side.

I did this on the kitchen sink. Spaghetti noodles got me good, clogged the pipe up like Monday morning after a weekend eating too much mozzarella. I plugged up the non-disposal side since the water just kept coming up, then flipped on the disposal. And that's how you rupture the casing of a garbage disposal.


Used to work with grease traps, if that job taught me one thing it's to use a good screen and throw as much food waste as possible away in the rubbish.

/Trash service is usually free, the plumber is not.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The laundromat I use on occasion has a similar issue. Always check their toilet before sitting down. It might be full of laundry detergent foam if too many machines dump at the same time.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.