(Yahoo)   Thank you for flying American Airlines. If your skin tone is below the line, please pay this additional fee for service   (yahoo.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could be that it's a luggage fee for American Airlines flights to African airports and somewhere someone put in the wrong code. It's a complex billing system, I doubt it could be changed by some random airport employee being a jackass.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: Could be that it's a luggage fee for American Airlines flights to African airports and somewhere someone put in the wrong code. It's a complex billing system, I doubt it could be changed by some random airport employee being a jackass.


That was my thought, too.  Where was she traveling?  And how does she think it got there when she checked in from a kiosk?  Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?


I love that the fact that she may have been traveling to/from Africa was conveniently left out of the entire story (American's people should have known this, but if she contacted them through social media, she probably got their bottom of the barrel employees with the least experience).

It's almost like she's trolling AA and ALSO the local news affiliate.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?

I love that the fact that she may have been traveling to/from Africa was conveniently left out of the entire story (American's people should have known this, but if she contacted them through social media, she probably got their bottom of the barrel employees with the least experience).

It's almost like she's trolling AA and ALSO the local news affiliate.


I don't get why anyone is adding in that she MIGHT have been traveliling there. What's the point?

American doesn't fly to Africa.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoshenshihtiff.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: American doesn't fly to Africa.


That's why they charge more.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The baggage fee was purchased at a self-service kiosk in Charlotte.

Any chance she, or her traveling companion, entered it herself?
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?

I love that the fact that she may have been traveling to/from Africa was conveniently left out of the entire story (American's people should have known this, but if she contacted them through social media, she probably got their bottom of the barrel employees with the least experience).

It's almost like she's trolling AA and ALSO the local news affiliate.

I don't get why anyone is adding in that she MIGHT have been traveliling there. What's the point?

American doesn't fly to Africa.


Screen shot of her twitter complaint says she was going to Denver.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Could be that it's a luggage fee for American Airlines flights to African airports and somewhere someone put in the wrong code. It's a complex billing system, I doubt it could be changed by some random airport employee being a jackass.


It's actually racist to give the benefit of the doubt .....
Jesus Christ. People. Pay attention.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She changed the name herself. It shows right in the photo what american airlines names the charge.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is Black History month.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they get sued so hard they have to sell a plane.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the pilot was a sheriff...?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was purchased at a self-service kiosk?

This sounds like a user error of some kind, though I can't imagine there being a way to enter it.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that not a screenshot of the statement where you can change the name of the charge?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: She changed the name herself. It shows right in the photo what american airlines names the charge.


Yeah, the credit card websites allow you to give custom names to charges to better keep track of your expenses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a surcharge for the jive translator? Not every employee speaks jive, you know.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tax for faux outrage.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: The baggage fee was purchased at a self-service kiosk in Charlotte.

Any chance she, or her traveling companion, entered it herself?


That crossed my mind, much like the people who type their names wrong or type offensive things on their mobile Starbucks orders then post them on Twitter and Instagram for likes and follows.

Says she used a self-service kiosk, which means that nobody at their counter would know if the charges and bags were for a POC. I've never been asked to record my race when buying tickets or when checking bags; and the only time your race would be known if you do everything on-line or at a self-service kiosk is at the TSA/Security checkpoint. Airline says the information was submitted to the bank accurately and that the issue originated at the credit card company or the bank.

I'm guessing disgruntled person at one of those two entities or done by the person for notoriety somehow.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really coming out of the woodwork in this thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to change my name to Drunk Mick and spend the rest of my days being outraged at my bills
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Is it a surcharge for the jive translator? Not every employee speaks jive, you know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?

I love that the fact that she may have been traveling to/from Africa was conveniently left out of the entire story (American's people should have known this, but if she contacted them through social media, she probably got their bottom of the barrel employees with the least experience).

It's almost like she's trolling AA and ALSO the local news affiliate.



Loving wording facts it's almost like specifically the sheriff is near two Farkers with critical kiosks hacking the article skills.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?

I love that the fact that she may have been traveling to/from Africa was conveniently left out of the entire story (American's people should have known this, but if she contacted them through social media, she probably got their bottom of the barrel employees with the least experience).

It's almost like she's trolling AA and ALSO the local news affiliate.


Loving wording facts it's almost like specifically the sheriff is near two Farkers with critical kiosks hacking the article skills.


Her post fromt he Tweet says she was going from Charlotte to Denver.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, that seems pretty American to me.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: I hope they get sued so hard they have to sell a plane.


For what exactly?

Rucker10: Really coming out of the woodwork in this thread.

[Fark user image 425x276]


Please explain to me how this happened when she used a kiosk and didn't deal with any AA (American Airlines) employees?
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo:

American doesn't fly to Africa.

They were (don't know if it's been cut) flying to Morocco.  And if you were originating on AA, but changing to an airline that did fly to Africa, AA would be the one checking and charging for your bags.  But that said, TFA says she was going from CLT to DEN, which wouldn't be how you would get to Africa.  

I was also pondering the idea that the billing system was maybe grabbing info from the wrong field, and got demographic info instead.  But I don't recall that AA ever asks you for that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plot twist: the African American service charge is only 3/5ths of the white person service charge, so they actually got a really good deal.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't get why anyone is adding in that she MIGHT have been traveliling there. What's the point?

American doesn't fly to Africa.


Codeshare. If their partners flew here there, it's generally billed under one carrier.

But it's a moot point -- as others mentioned, there's apparently an embedded tweet that I can't see that says it was DEN-CLT, not abroad.

Definitely fishy...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?

I love that the fact that she may have been traveling to/from Africa was conveniently left out of the entire story (American's people should have known this, but if she contacted them through social media, she probably got their bottom of the barrel employees with the least experience).

It's almost like she's trolling AA and ALSO the local news affiliate.

I don't get why anyone is adding in that she MIGHT have been traveliling there. What's the point?

American doesn't fly to Africa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Really coming out of the woodwork in this thread.

[Fark user image 425x276]


Jussie Smollett to the White Courtesy phone please.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was she flying to Buffalo?

/paying on arrival, paying for survival
 
cwheelie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
well they do tend to complain about everything apparently
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: edmo: NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?

I love that the fact that she may have been traveling to/from Africa was conveniently left out of the entire story (American's people should have known this, but if she contacted them through social media, she probably got their bottom of the barrel employees with the least experience).

It's almost like she's trolling AA and ALSO the local news affiliate.

I don't get why anyone is adding in that she MIGHT have been traveliling there. What's the point?

American doesn't fly to Africa.

[Fark user image 568x440]


Yeah, I don't think Africa would be allowing people from shiathole countries in.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Your move, Spirit Airlines.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Really coming out of the woodwork in this thread.

[Fark user image image 425x276]


Oh the subtle humor in that one.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What part of "American" Airlines did the customer not understand?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the hell, American?

This was on Thanksgiving, of all days. It wasn't even Black Friday.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xtalman: edmo: NikolaiFarkoff: Benevolent Misanthrope: Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?

I love that the fact that she may have been traveling to/from Africa was conveniently left out of the entire story (American's people should have known this, but if she contacted them through social media, she probably got their bottom of the barrel employees with the least experience).

It's almost like she's trolling AA and ALSO the local news affiliate.

I don't get why anyone is adding in that she MIGHT have been traveliling there. What's the point?

American doesn't fly to Africa.

Screen shot of her twitter complaint says she was going to Denver.


Denver, Africa?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought the consensus was she edited this herself and the proof was in the screen shot
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Joe USer: Could be that it's a luggage fee for American Airlines flights to African airports and somewhere someone put in the wrong code. It's a complex billing system, I doubt it could be changed by some random airport employee being a jackass.

That was my thought, too.  Where was she traveling?  And how does she think it got there when she checked in from a kiosk?  Somebody behind the counter was watching her check in and decided to hack into the kiosk, change the wording on the receipt and be a f*cking racist specifically to her, because why not?


Ok, so, this is the part that confuses me. American said the charge was from a self service baggage fee, from self serve kiosk, and that the charge was submitted as such and that Mastercard is at fault. Mastercard says "yes, it was submitted correctly" and launched an investigation.

There's a whole bunch of WTFery here.
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: The baggage fee was purchased at a self-service kiosk in Charlotte.

Any chance she, or her traveling companion, entered it herself?


How would they do that? Does American Airlines have a "name your own baggage fee" feature?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Trainspotr: The baggage fee was purchased at a self-service kiosk in Charlotte.

Any chance she, or her traveling companion, entered it herself?

How would they do that? Does American Airlines have a "name your own baggage fee" feature?


No, but apparently Mastercard has a "rename your charges" feature.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's American Airlines, just be glad you and your luggage made it to the same destination on the same day.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: mcmnky: Trainspotr: The baggage fee was purchased at a self-service kiosk in Charlotte.

Any chance she, or her traveling companion, entered it herself?

How would they do that? Does American Airlines have a "name your own baggage fee" feature?

No, but apparently Mastercard has a "rename your charges" feature.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
yeah what people were pointing out was the "appears on statement as" seeming to imply she had to had edited it
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Trainspotr: The baggage fee was purchased at a self-service kiosk in Charlotte.

Any chance she, or her traveling companion, entered it herself?

How would they do that? Does American Airlines have a "name your own baggage fee" feature?


I always name my checked baggage as "Bomb".  The airlines just love that kind of humor.
 
