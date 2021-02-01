 Skip to content
(Twitter)   PENNDOT rolling out new snowplow/flamethrower combo (driver escaped unharmed)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Witchyman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Top Gear did it
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I had nothing to do with this. I have not left the state of Wisconsin since early last year.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sigafoos is on the loose.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I suspect Mr. Plow
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you need to extinguish oil well fires and clear icy runways with the same machine...

https://www.badassoftheweek.com/bigwi​n​d
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Honestly, it looks like the fire did a great job of clearing the snow in the immediate area.  Better than most of the roads in Allentown, anyway.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Juan Pablo Montoya seen speeding away from the scene.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great, now my electricity and internet are going to smell like smoke for the next few weeks.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

litespeed74: I suspect Mr. Plow
[i.pinimg.com image 500x333]
[pbs.twimg.com image 750x1334]


It's a Ford. Took me a while to find a truck with a non-flat window sill. Ford F550+ chassis cabs are the only ones that look like that.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's the City of Allentown seal on the door.

Living here in Allentown, and all the snow plows are burning down.

/or something like that.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: I had nothing to do with this. I have not left the state of Wisconsin since early last year.


I'm having a hard time believing that.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clarkson, May and Hamster already did that.

topgear.comView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Russian snowblower.

Soyuz rocket launch from Plesetsk
Youtube ZKhnnzQjfn4
 
