(Twitter)   Not news: woman leading aerobics class in public. News: In Myanmar, as the military moves in to sieze the parliament. Fark: She keeps dancing   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that was addicting... in a good way.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bbutterf: that was addicting... in a good way.


She's a good dancer - and unbelievably focused.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody with more skills than me should photoshop her into the Tianamen Square Tank Guy pic.  Bonus points if animated.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is how liberty dies . . . to the sound of crappy EDM.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the giant whitewall tires on that armored truck. I miss whitewalls. No need to send the truck though, I'm good.
 
Unscratchable_Itch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should be the official theme song for all military coups.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly fake.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/thislooksshopped.png
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She minding her business
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she would have stopped to look, she would have been shot.

Keep dancing citizen, nothing to see here.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dance coup
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewbob: Clearly fake.


It seems like a lot of people are claiming that, pointing to how her shadow is cut off, though that could easily be explained if she were on a platform.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her shadow stops artificially.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Knew sh*t was getting serious when they sent in the scooters.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: drewbob: Clearly fake.

It seems like a lot of people are claiming that, pointing to how her shadow is cut off, though that could easily be explained if she were on a platform.


How exactly would that work?

There's a shadow on our left that continues into the area.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: drewbob: Clearly fake.

It seems like a lot of people are claiming that, pointing to how her shadow is cut off, though that could easily be explained if she were on a platform.


That's what THEY want us to think
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: CarnySaur: drewbob: Clearly fake.

It seems like a lot of people are claiming that, pointing to how her shadow is cut off, though that could easily be explained if she were on a platform.

How exactly would that work?

There's a shadow on our left that continues into the area.


there is a shadow of the planter, which is further back, yes.  Her shadow is clearly just disappearing from view due to the steps.  For fark's sake, this isn't even hard to tell by looking at it, and I've seen a few pixels and whatever in my time.  Do you only have 1 eyeball, to have such a tenuous understanding of perspective and depth?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll be okay. She's doing the Safety Dance.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's kind of a regularity over there.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may call it Myanmar but it will always be Burma to me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that  all there is?
Is that all there is..
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TWX: Her shadow stops artificially.


Like she's at the top of a staircase?

Super quick search makes me think she's standing on the "Royal Lotus Roundabout", there's unfortunately no street view that I could get but the thing looks like its right colour.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 225x225]


All She Wants To Do Is Dance
Youtube wFBHBSPvZbw
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A close shave in Burma?

Someone on the Duolingo FB post about Black History Month just equated Trump's loss to a military occupation.

Too fuzzy a situation to really evaluate.   Was their election just and fair or just two lions and a gazelle voting on what's for lunch?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
IE I think she's on this roundabout:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Roy​a​l+Lotus+Roundabout,+Myanmar+(Burma)/@1​9.7757678,96.1328672,107m/data=!3m1!1e​3!4m5!3m4!1s0x30c8bec0490e5ccf:0x7faa7​9c14afa919c!8m2!3d19.7758218!4d96.1327​033
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we note that this women who is clearly not near anyone and in Myanmar is still responseable enough to wear a mask.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So Karen?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's definitely in the "You might as well" category of excellence...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: dothemath: [Fark user image 225x225]

[YouTube video: All She Wants To Do Is Dance]


That's the first thing I thought of when I saw this headline.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IamAwake: TWX: CarnySaur: drewbob: Clearly fake.

It seems like a lot of people are claiming that, pointing to how her shadow is cut off, though that could easily be explained if she were on a platform.

How exactly would that work?

There's a shadow on our left that continues into the area.

there is a shadow of the planter, which is further back, yes.  Her shadow is clearly just disappearing from view due to the steps.  For fark's sake, this isn't even hard to tell by looking at it, and I've seen a few pixels and whatever in my time.  Do you only have 1 eyeball, to have such a tenuous understanding of perspective and depth?


You can also catch her shadow on the planet in the back right, and occasionally on the blue wedge of ground down the steps beside it when she gets bouncy, which I think is her hair's shadow.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: You can also catch her shadow on the planet in the back right, and occasionally on the blue wedge of ground down the steps beside it when she gets bouncy, which I think is her hair's shadow.


Planter.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In her country, it was Tuesday.
 
boozehat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x483]

Knew sh*t was getting serious when they sent in the scooters.


I lol'ed out loud when I saw the whitewall tires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

boozehat: I lol'ed out loud when I saw the whitewall tires.


It matches the while piping outline of her shorts.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My Pandora shuffle was playing "One Thing Leads to Another" by The Fixx while I watched that and she was dancing right in time.  Seems appropriate...
 
thehobbes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: IE I think she's on this roundabout:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Roya​l+Lotus+Roundabout,+Myanmar+(Burma)/@1​9.7757678,96.1328672,107m/data=!3m1!1e​3!4m5!3m4!1s0x30c8bec0490e5ccf:0x7faa7​9c14afa919c!8m2!3d19.7758218!4d96.1327​033


Fark user imageView Full Size
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also, I kind of want this as an upgrade to declaring martial law in the SimDictator Tropico video games.

Penultimo, the idiot adviser: "Presidente! With this edict of dance classes, we have arranged local performers who use yoga pants - so comfy I might add - and loud electronic dance music to distract some of the people when we unleash our military kraken to stop selfish people from voting against you or protesting about trees and not having a house or meal in five days. Isn't Tropico wonderful?"

/they added Q as a factor in a Tropico 6 patch last month
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehobbes: BumpInTheNight: IE I think she's on this roundabout:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Roya​l+Lotus+Roundabout,+Myanmar+(Burma)/@1​9.7757678,96.1328672,107m/data=!3m1!1e​3!4m5!3m4!1s0x30c8bec0490e5ccf:0x7faa7​9c14afa919c!8m2!3d19.7758218!4d96.1327​033

[Fark user image 850x468][i.redd.it image 500x522]


Nice!  How'd you get the ground photo?  I couldn't get street view to drop down anywhere and GISs of that didn't turn up much and then I'd read an article about how journalists get arrested for even photographing anywhere in the capital and just gave up.
 
dark brew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You might know it as Myanmar, but it will always be Burma to me.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dance Dance Revolution

/Comment stolen from Reddit
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IamAwake: TWX: CarnySaur: drewbob: Clearly fake.

It seems like a lot of people are claiming that, pointing to how her shadow is cut off, though that could easily be explained if she were on a platform.

How exactly would that work?

There's a shadow on our left that continues into the area.

there is a shadow of the planter, which is further back, yes.  Her shadow is clearly just disappearing from view due to the steps.  For fark's sake, this isn't even hard to tell by looking at it, and I've seen a few pixels and whatever in my time.  Do you only have 1 eyeball, to have such a tenuous understanding of perspective and depth?


She's at the top of stairs. There's another landing just beyond her shadow.

Jeez, this ain't Mars topography levels of difficult.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: IE I think she's on this roundabout:
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Roya​l+Lotus+Roundabout,+Myanmar+(Burma)/@1​9.7757678,96.1328672,107m/data=!3m1!1e​3!4m5!3m4!1s0x30c8bec0490e5ccf:0x7faa7​9c14afa919c!8m2!3d19.7758218!4d96.1327​033


Nice detective work! That looks to be a match!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i can't stop giggling.

i know i shouldn't laugh at what could become a slaughter but it's like inserting dancing internet baby into historical atrocities.

it's kinda funny.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm getting...


...Happy Feet!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ironpig
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Her shadow stops artificially.


Platform is raised
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A revolution without dancing is a revolution not worth having.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
