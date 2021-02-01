 Skip to content
 
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   You've got a little something right there ☝👃   (cbs46.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How convenient that his mother had an affair with a man whose last name was so incredibly similar to her own.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"You get a god damned job by sundown or we're shipping you off to military school with the god damned Finkelstein shiat-kid. SONOFABIATCH!"

*pew-pew*
 
Mukster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You guys are mean to make fun of this guy. Someone could have given him a tissue before the photo you know. Geez.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dad threatens you with a lamp so you just pop him?
Dang, at least in my family we knew to shoot dad in the foot as a warning first... or at least one over his head.

...then there was the shovel rule... I don't wanna talk about that one.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing he had that shotgun to defend their home.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The son was later taken to a Cobb County police precinct where he allegedly told detectives that his father physically assaulted him during a 10-20-minute argument.

If you ever take a trip down to Cobb County, Georgia, you better read the signs... respect the law and order.

You'll be serving hard times.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.cdn.lexipol.comView Full Size

Finding a gun to use probably was the easiest part.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has Fark turned into the old Smoking Gun with its mugshot roundup? Because I'm bored with it.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The son was later taken to a Cobb County police precinct where he allegedly told detectives that his father physically assaulted him during a 10-20-minute argument.

If you ever take a trip down to Cobb County, Georgia, you better read the signs... respect the law and order.

You'll be serving hard times.


Yup. Used to live in Smyrnings, and the difference was palpable whenever I crossed from Cobb into Fulton County.
 
