(Boing Boing)   Oregon has decriminalized all illegal drugs; meanwhile, Florida man begins a long, lonely journey northwest, and will probably end up in Greenland   (boingboing.net) divider line
•       •       •

Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.


This
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hear the heroin trees bloom year round.  That's what I told the great nephew.  He says he's going to check it out.

Best case: he dies of dysentery.
 
HempHead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.


Addiction should be big business.
 
maddog2314
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some good people finally looking to Portugal as an example.
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.


Sure, could work. Just don't steal my stuff or assault me and I'm fine with that. Article is a paywall for me... It discuss what happens to dealers? Or is this just for users?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.

Sure, could work. Just don't steal my stuff or assault me and I'm fine with that. Article is a paywall for me... It discuss what happens to dealers? Or is this just for users?


Just the users
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All the crime that people are worried about is still a crime.

They just won't be also slapped with the drug charge.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.

Sure, could work. Just don't steal my stuff or assault me and I'm fine with that. Article is a paywall for me... It discuss what happens to dealers? Or is this just for users?


Just users with small amounts. So the massive increase in shootings and beatings in Portland will continue.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: LiberalConservative: Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.

Sure, could work. Just don't steal my stuff or assault me and I'm fine with that. Article is a paywall for me... It discuss what happens to dealers? Or is this just for users?

Just users with small amounts. So the massive increase in shootings and beatings in Portland will continue.


Cops gonna beat ppl.

// It is known
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meat0918: Red Shirt Blues: LiberalConservative: Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.

Sure, could work. Just don't steal my stuff or assault me and I'm fine with that. Article is a paywall for me... It discuss what happens to dealers? Or is this just for users?

Just users with small amounts. So the massive increase in shootings and beatings in Portland will continue.

Cops gonna beat ppl.

// It is known


Also that rises related to Covid being out of control and people losing all hope, not Oregon legalizing small amounts of trucks
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*drugs
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: . So the massive increase in shootings and beatings in Portland will continue.


yes to but to be fair that isn't actually being directly caused by drugs that's actually being caused by income disparity, unemployment, and other things.
drug use May surround all the above but that's only incidental
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All for sale , ALL FOR SALE.   MY MOTHER IS NOT FOR SALE!


/obscure?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.


It impacts both health systems and law enforcement.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Link
 
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's gonna wind up in Greenland and make them pay for it!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Legalize possession.

If an actual crime is committed under the influence or due to drugs/alcohol (theft/mugging to get money for a fix etc) then you should offer rehab as an option (for the first offense anyway).
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meat0918: meat0918: Red Shirt Blues: LiberalConservative: Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.

Sure, could work. Just don't steal my stuff or assault me and I'm fine with that. Article is a paywall for me... It discuss what happens to dealers? Or is this just for users?

Just users with small amounts. So the massive increase in shootings and beatings in Portland will continue.

Cops gonna beat ppl.

// It is known

Also that rises related to Covid being out of control and people losing all hope, not Oregon legalizing small amounts of trucks


No it's the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team (which the weasel now wants to bring back) and the Crypt Keeper.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HempHead: Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.

Addiction should be big business.


It already is, just ask any parasite that runs an RCO.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Legalize possession.

If an actual crime is committed under the influence or due to drugs/alcohol (theft/mugging to get money for a fix etc) then you should offer rehab as an option in addition to the criminal penalty for the actual crime(for the first offense anyway).
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: meat0918: meat0918: Red Shirt Blues: LiberalConservative: Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.

Sure, could work. Just don't steal my stuff or assault me and I'm fine with that. Article is a paywall for me... It discuss what happens to dealers? Or is this just for users?

Just users with small amounts. So the massive increase in shootings and beatings in Portland will continue.

Cops gonna beat ppl.

// It is known

Also that rises related to Covid being out of control and people losing all hope, not Oregon legalizing small amounts of trucks

No it's the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team (which the weasel now wants to bring back) and the Crypt Keeper.


I'll say it's probably a little of column A (desperation from COVID economic contraction) and a little from Column B (elimination of interventions from the GVRT)
 
krafty420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like the rehab option, although it seems like it would be strange to apply in the case of a casual user caught doing a line of coke at a party, for instance.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

meat0918: Red Shirt Blues: meat0918: meat0918: Red Shirt Blues: LiberalConservative: Ghastly: Good. Addiction should be a health problem, not a policing problem.

Sure, could work. Just don't steal my stuff or assault me and I'm fine with that. Article is a paywall for me... It discuss what happens to dealers? Or is this just for users?

Just users with small amounts. So the massive increase in shootings and beatings in Portland will continue.

Cops gonna beat ppl.

// It is known

Also that rises related to Covid being out of control and people losing all hope, not Oregon legalizing small amounts of trucks

No it's the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team (which the weasel now wants to bring back) and the Crypt Keeper.

I'll say it's probably a little of column A (desperation from COVID economic contraction) and a little from Column B (elimination of interventions from the GVRT)


Agreed. But where are they getting their ammo from? And how do they afford it?
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only time will tell how dumb an idea this will be.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Enjoy your Bath Salts rampages, Oregon. Sure hope no one thinks your face is yummy.
 
