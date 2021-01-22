 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   A look at the new "standing 7 minute workout," for when you only have 30 minutes to exercise but the gym is 23 minutes away   (nytimes.com) divider line
22
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a 4-minute workout.

Because...

Because of what???

I have to be at the gym...

When??!

In 26 minutes!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been doing some of these. More work than you'd think.

And the planking...
 
dewzke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...You know that old wives tale from the sea....
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a lot of work. I'm just going to die 5 years sooner instead.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gotta say, a couple weeks ago my wife posted a 13 step workout regimin on the wall, which is to be proceeded by a 1 mile walk. Not a hard routine, but full of stretches, lunges, a bit of yoga, some light weight work, and it's been fantastic for us and the kids.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I walk, have a pull up bar, and don't eat like a glutton.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
mbird.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The very rare "standing workout" trifecta is now in play.

Item 1: Not news: woman leading aerobics class in public. News: In Myanmar, as the military moves in to sieze [sic] the parliament. Fark: She keeps dancing
 
Gwinny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [mbird.com image 400x598]


Came here to post this. Old-skool Fark!
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're gonna work out then work out, don't do whatever this nonsense is.

Chair assisted squats? What the fark is that? Getting up out of your chair is not an exercise, this kind of shiat is the thing people do (and of course cheat doing) to placate themselves into feeling they exercised.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks subby. I've never been the most active person but at least while I was in the office, I'd be get so annoyed by my coworkers I'd have to get up once an hour and take a lap or three around the building (which also meant walking down/up two flights of stairs.) Since working from home I've been sedentary AF. This is exactly the kind of routine I've been looking for to get started on being less of a fatass.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: If you're gonna work out then work out, don't do whatever this nonsense is.

Chair assisted squats? What the fark is that? Getting up out of your chair is not an exercise, this kind of shiat is the thing people do (and of course cheat doing) to placate themselves into feeling they exercised.


Hands on back of chair so you can balance and not fall over.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: If you're gonna work out then work out, don't do whatever this nonsense is.

Chair assisted squats? What the fark is that? Getting up out of your chair is not an exercise, this kind of shiat is the thing people do (and of course cheat doing) to placate themselves into feeling they exercised.


Oh look, someone who has never done box squats.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Holding out for a Cher assisted workout.

mattsko.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: [i2.wp.com image 640x360]


I see this has been properly handled. Well done.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: If you're gonna work out then work out, don't do whatever this nonsense is.

Chair assisted squats? What the fark is that? Getting up out of your chair is not an exercise, this kind of shiat is the thing people do (and of course cheat doing) to placate themselves into feeling they exercised.


It's harder for out of shape people to exercise than in-shape people.

Let them do their modified versions as they need. The act of someone in terrible shape exercising deserves respect.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Thanks subby. I've never been the most active person but at least while I was in the office, I'd be get so annoyed by my coworkers I'd have to get up once an hour and take a lap or three around the building (which also meant walking down/up two flights of stairs.) Since working from home I've been sedentary AF. This is exactly the kind of routine I've been looking for to get started on being less of a fatass.


Or I could call and piss you off everyday. Could probably do it be e-mail too.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey I just want to say Subby's math doesn't add up unless you don't have to drive back from the gym, also I am a pedantic ass
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Step into my office.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don' wear no red shoes.
 
