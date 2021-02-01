 Skip to content
 
In the latest example of political correctness running amok, it's gotten to the point where Disney rides can't even grossly stereotype indigenous cultures or celebrate women being sold off into sexual slavery anymore
UberDave
1 hour ago  
They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
My dad has a saying: "Once you are on the Jungle River Cruise...you have to stay on till the ride is over."

I have a feeling that there's a story behind that AND it's probably the reason we haven't been to Disney World in 25 years....
 
Cafe Threads
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
56 minutes ago  
This C**try.....

//sorry, just had to
 
BigNumber12
55 minutes ago  
I love that some people feel that PotC was "celebrating" selling women into sexual slavery.
 
gar1013
55 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.


You've obviously never taken the jungle cruise during the fireworks show at night.

It's awesome.

Only way it could be better is if they played the Doors, and I don't even like the Doors.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
55 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.


YES. This is absolutely a thing that should happen.
 
vernonFL
54 minutes ago  
Zippedy Do Dah!
 
phalamir
53 minutes ago  
You'd think people would welcome this sort of thing just from a variety standpoint.  When I went to DW in the 90s, I think the paint on some of those rides was older than I am now.  Changing the rides to not be paeans to 1950s mis-everything lets you do updates and upgrades - as well as giving visitors something new to look at.  You can't really be that hep to go ride Donald's F*gburning for the hundredth time such that it becoming Donald's Pig Roast wouldn't be a welcome change.
 
MoriartyLives
52 minutes ago  
Until Disney has a morbidly obese princess with bad acne and no redeeming qualities who can't sing, I don't care.
 
steklo
51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got this at the Disney gift shop in 1976 in Orlando. I still have it. Its on my bookcase. I was in the 6 grade. None of my friends knew how to open it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
51 minutes ago  
Ady Milman teaches theme park and attraction management at the University of Central Florida.

I can only wonder how someone finds themselves in this class.
 
Bermuda59
51 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
50 minutes ago  

phalamir: You'd think people would welcome this sort of thing just from a variety standpoint.  When I went to DW in the 90s, I think the paint on some of those rides was older than I am now.  Changing the rides to not be paeans to 1950s mis-everything lets you do updates and upgrades - as well as giving visitors something new to look at.  You can't really be that hep to go ride Donald's F*gburning for the hundredth time such that it becoming Donald's Pig Roast wouldn't be a welcome change.


1950's is the height of American culture to Trump voters.
 
steklo
50 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: Until Disney has a morbidly obese princess with bad acne and no redeeming qualities who can't sing, I don't care.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo Cornholiosky
50 minutes ago  
Already rehearsing the new script:
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
UberDave
48 minutes ago  

gar1013: UberDave: They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.

You've obviously never taken the jungle cruise during the fireworks show at night.


And it will never happen...unless I can bring The Roach with me.
 
AlgaeRancher
47 minutes ago  
Good

Always room for improvement
 
Evil Mackerel
47 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.


And watch out those goddam monkeys bite.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
47 minutes ago  

steklo: MoriartyLives: Until Disney has a morbidly obese princess with bad acne and no redeeming qualities who can't sing, I don't care.

[Fark user image image 500x422]


We'll just save that photo for later.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
47 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: Until Disney has a morbidly obese princess with bad acne and no redeeming qualities who can't sing, I don't care.


let them work into it.  a Rebel Wilson princess, or Queen Latifah.  Yeah, Queen.  Why not a Disney princess 'of a certain age'?
 
indylaw
46 minutes ago  
As long as they don't stop doing the Jingle Cruise during the winter, we're good. There's something stupid about it that makes me laugh every time.
 
StoPPeRmobile
46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: This C**try.....

//sorry, just had to


Some just Don't Understand Normal Thinking.
 
Kalyco Jack
46 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.


It was all fun and games until the re-animated corpse of Marlon Brando showed up.

Its just Disney magic(tm)

Wait'll you see what they did with the Hall of Presidents!
 
AbuHashish
46 minutes ago  
It's not like people go to Disneyland for a history lesson. That's what Noahs Ark Encounter is for.
 
Somaticasual
45 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Somaticasual: This C**try.....

//sorry, just had to

Some just Don't Understand Normal Thinking.


We call those people.. Farkers
 
El_Dan
45 minutes ago  

MoriartyLives: Until Disney has a morbidly obese princess with bad acne and no redeeming qualities who can't sing, I don't care.


I think they have one that can't sing, but instead of morbidly obese she just didn't have a soul. Also may have been an aspiring princess and not an actual one.

/she's got a ride, too!
 
Abox
45 minutes ago  
Mr. Burns - "My god, are you always on?"
Youtube IUVVbjdDjiQ
 
Mock26
45 minutes ago  
The times they are a changing, and smart businesses change with the times.
 
CarnySaur
45 minutes ago  
It's a cuck world after all.
 
OldJames
44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I love that some people feel that PotC was "celebrating" selling women into sexual slavery.


I'm not sure who would celebrate buying...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Oh no, no one would ever grossly stereotype an indigenous culture.
 
Kalyco Jack
44 minutes ago  

phalamir: You'd think people would welcome this sort of thing just from a variety standpoint.  When I went to DW in the 90s, I think the paint on some of those rides was older than I am now.  Changing the rides to not be paeans to 1950s mis-everything lets you do updates and upgrades - as well as giving visitors something new to look at.  You can't really be that hep to go ride Donald's F*gburning for the hundredth time such that it becoming Donald's Pig Roast wouldn't be a welcome change.


On the one hand I agree with you. On the other hand they made 20,000 Leagues about the other Nemo and turned the Maelstrom into some crappy Frozen thing. That's just kinda wrong.
 
blondambition
44 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: MoriartyLives: Until Disney has a morbidly obese princess with bad acne and no redeeming qualities who can't sing, I don't care.

let them work into it.  a Rebel Wilson princess, or Queen Latifah.  Yeah, Queen.  Why not a Disney princess 'of a certain age'?


Then she'd be a queen and everybody knows queens are evil.
 
zeroflight222
43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: My dad has a saying: "Once you are on the Jungle River Cruise...you have to stay on till the ride is over."

I have a feeling that there's a story behind that AND it's probably the reason we haven't been to Disney World in 25 years....


Might be the same as my brother's experience with the Small World ride.  When were kids, and every time he's been there with his kids, it's gotten stuck in the tunnel at some point.  With the Small World song on endless repeat.  As kids, it was for about 45 minutes.  People were losing their minds at the song and having to entertain their small kids with the song running; the animatronics only helped so much.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
43 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Ady Milman teaches theme park and attraction management at the University of Central Florida.

I can only wonder how someone finds themselves in this class.


Possibly through an interest in theme park and attraction management?
 
ryant123
42 minutes ago  

UberDave: They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.


The end part is called "Camp Malaria & Nightmares" and you get splashed with authentic bull blood.
 
Super Chronic
42 minutes ago  
Ady Milman teaches theme park and attraction management at the University of Central Florida.

Sounds like something out of a Don DeLillo novel.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
42 minutes ago  

phalamir: You'd think people would welcome this sort of thing just from a variety standpoint.  When I went to DW in the 90s, I think the paint on some of those rides was older than I am now.  Changing the rides to not be paeans to 1950s mis-everything lets you do updates and upgrades - as well as giving visitors something new to look at.  You can't really be that hep to go ride Donald's F*gburning for the hundredth time such that it becoming Donald's Pig Roast wouldn't be a welcome change.


Yeah, the Jungle Cruise ride was already dated decades ago. Just scrap the whole thing for something entirely different.

The haunted mansion is in serious need of an update as well.
 
zeroflight222
42 minutes ago  

steklo: MoriartyLives: Until Disney has a morbidly obese princess with bad acne and no redeeming qualities who can't sing, I don't care.

[Fark user image 500x422]


It gets worse the more you see.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives
42 minutes ago  

Mock26: The times they are a changing, and smart businesses change with the times.


But ESPN has tailored their programming to address the concerns of their customers, so clearly Disney is calling for the government to seize the means of production.
 
dothemath
41 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: a Rebel Wilson princess, or Queen Latifah.  Yeah, Queen.  Why not a Disney princess 'of a certain age'?


Because thats gross.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
40 minutes ago  
Prudes couldn't handle seeing the backside of water.
 
Eric Shun
40 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: UberDave: They should turn the entire thing into the "Apocalypse Now Cruise".  But don't tell the guests.  Make it a spontaneous thing.

YES. This is absolutely a thing that should happen.


Then *SURPRISE* you're in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, heading into a tunnel, then suddenly
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Then
disneydining.comView Full Size

Gift shop.
 
fark account name
39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: My dad has a saying: "Once you are on the Jungle River Cruise...you have to stay on till the ride is over."

I have a feeling that there's a story behind that AND it's probably the reason we haven't been to Disney World in 25 years....


That, and the fact that you're 47, son.
 
maudibjr
38 minutes ago  
There should be more blatent stereotypes.

Then call it a radical artpiece and leave everyone unhappy.
 
fark account name
37 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 432x324]

I got this at the Disney gift shop in 1976 in Orlando. I still have it. Its on my bookcase. I was in the 6 grade. None of my friends knew how to open it.


If that's how it still looks, it's worth some $ to some collector out there.  There's a beat up one on Ebay for $150
 
R2112
37 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 432x324]

I got this at the Disney gift shop in 1976 in Orlando. I still have it. Its on my bookcase. I was in the 6 grade. None of my friends knew how to open it.


I've got one of those too ... bought it sometime around 1975...thought it was the coolest thing I'd ever seen!!
 
thealgorerhythm
37 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size

Colonizer - Black Panther (2018)
Youtube uV6iBcFeu70


Looks like Shuri is getting leverage on them. Good.
 
steklo
34 minutes ago  

fark account name: If that's how it still looks, it's worth some $ to some collector out there.  There's a beat up one on Ebay for $150


R2112: I've got one of those too ... bought it sometime around 1975...thought it was the coolest thing I'd ever seen!!


My uncle 6 years older than me had one that I always wanted and so when the family went down to FLA I made sure to get my own. Its in great shape and I wouldn't mind selling it if its worth money. I mean, I can't take it when I die so might as well get some cash for it. The bookcase will be empty but I can put something else in it's place.

I can open it with my eyes closed. I am sure you can too.
 
