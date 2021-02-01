 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   RIP Samuel Screech Powers aka Dustin Diamond aka that kid show star who knifed a dude in a bar then did porn then found out he had cancer   (tmz.com) divider line
166
    More: News, Saved by the Bell, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin's death, Good Morning, Miss Bliss, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, lung cancer, Lung cancer, Dustin's body  
•       •       •

3459 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 01 Feb 2021 at 2:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



166 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ilikestuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark cancer
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rip screech
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That didn't take long.
 
CrazyUncle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok.....so sad.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our trivia team name is screech power bottoms. This is going to be awkward.

Duck cancer.
 
americanflannel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He made a good run as that Screech character. I didn't realize he did it for over a total of 10+ years it looks like.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.  That's one way to get out of the reunion show.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one?
 
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy brought us a lot of laughs and I hope they play the porn video during the In Memoriam reel at the Emmys
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"that kid show star who knifed a dude in a bar then did porn then found out he had cancer."

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, subby, we didn't ask for his whole life story... :P

/f*ck cancer, btw
 
shinjitsuism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like one of Zachs schemes finally went to far...
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Screech
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long *record scratch sound effect* actor guy
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a name like Dustin Diamond, it's impressive that he never just skipped acting altogether and went straight to becoming a porn star
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better check to make sure it's not his "stunt double".
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure his former co-workers are going to miss him, but they will probably say something nice anyway.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend of mine from college died of lung cancer two weeks ago at 44.  He never even smoked.  It feels like total bullshiat.  Like there's supposed to be a reason you get lung cancer.  You're not supposed to just get it and die, but people do.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet Rush Limbaugh slithers on...
 
Jackpot777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P DOMINIK DIAMOND
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinjitsuism: Looks like one of Zachs schemes finally went to far...


...but if Screech dies Zach automatically gets all A's forever and Belding can suck it.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another Covid death.

Sad.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not totally commited to the grumpycat post but, he was a pretty big asshole.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: And yet Rush Limbaugh slithers on...


You can only kill the living, right?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so unexpected... I don't even know what to say. I'm just Screechless.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


fine reporting from the daily mail
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember he had to beg people for money to keep his house in Wisconsin.
 
mscleo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes me sad. Not like I was a fan or anything, but he was just so young and there are so many other people out there more deserving.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer is horrible.

For example, cancer took way too long to finally make its way to Dustin Diamond.  Truly awful that we had to endure 44 years of that guy. F*ck cancer.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gretzkyscores: Yet another Covid death.

Sad.


Sure, if coronavirus crawls up your ass and kills you...
let us know.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude put a LOT of living in those 44 years. RIP.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, s**t. Whoever had Screech in your "Saved By The Bell" dead pool, collect your winnings.

\ I had the one that was in Show Girls.

\\ Now out $20.

\\\ Zoinks. :-(
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike D's brother has died.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP SCREECH
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile...

queerty-prodweb.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dustin the wind
all we are is Dustin the wind
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's life just screeched to a halt!
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lung Cancer can be quick. fark cancer.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an article saying he had giant lymph nodes he ignored off and on for a couple years, wonder if he could have been saved
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully Mr. Belding gets some of his college buddies to hold the wake. It will be epic.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: There was an article saying he had giant lymph nodes he ignored off and on for a couple years, wonder if he could have been saved


The bell tolls for us all.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: [Fark user image image 550x421]

fine reporting from the daily mail


That was a particularly crucial 19 minutes.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I always felt kind of sorry for anyone who was a little messed up after being a child actor. 44 is too young.
 
NoahFenze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinjitsuism: Looks like one of Zachs schemes finally went to far...


Zach Morris is trash
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: [Fark user image 550x421]

fine reporting from the daily mail


In Hollyweird, it's a "process".
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dallylamma: shinjitsuism: Looks like one of Zachs schemes finally went to far...

...but if Screech dies Zach automatically gets all A's forever and Belding can suck it.


Dead Man On Campus is one of the truly great 'subvert the teen genre' movies (Jawbreaker, Rules of Attraction, John Tucker Must Die...) that a lot of others try to be and fail.

Also; he had viral pneumonia earlier in life. That takes your chances for lung cancer, as a non-smoker, from <1% to %75+.

Had S4 VP. Lost bottom quarter of the right lung's alveoli and bottom third of the left. LC odds: 90%+.

...cabinetry, sucking in particleboard dust, soaking hands in acetone, MEK...etc... didn't help.

/Soo... smoke 'me if you got 'em.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mike_LowELL: [Fark user image image 550x421]

fine reporting from the daily mail


Anthony constellation the fact that he was sick was reported several weeks ago
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure he's dead? This would be the fourth time he's "died" in the past decade.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 166 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.