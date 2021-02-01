 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Idaho woman incredibly surprised to be identified for invading the Capitol. With suprised pic   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump's Low Class Stormtroopers.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Trump's Low Class Stormtroopers.


Drizzlewaddlers
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: The Googles Do Nothing: Trump's Low Class Stormtroopers.

Drizzlewaddlers


Trumpguzzlers
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?


I'm slightly less disturbed by the live ones.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Dallymo: BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?

I'm slightly less disturbed by the live ones.


I don't think Trumpenderpers are Cat People.  They are Dog People.  Like, tons of dogs.  Think "Bumpus"-level of dogs.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Dallymo: BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?

I'm slightly less disturbed by the live ones.

I don't think Trumpenderpers are Cat People.  They are Dog People.  Like, tons of dogs.  Think "Bumpus"-level of dogs.


I think they are anti-pet people, like their leader. Pets can smell the bad in people.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?


ALL OF THEM!!!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: The Googles Do Nothing: Dallymo: BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?

I'm slightly less disturbed by the live ones.

I don't think Trumpenderpers are Cat People.  They are Dog People.  Like, tons of dogs.  Think "Bumpus"-level of dogs.

I think they are anti-pet people, like their leader. Pets can smell the bad in people.


No, there's a huge pet contingent. You just have to search the #Maga hashtag on Twitter and look at their feeds.

Remember these are people who have lost many friends and relatives as they dove into the cult. They have turned to their animal companions for solace.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 265x190]


dammitsomuch, I was gonna make that joke.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of these brave patriots with the intelligence to pull the globalist wool off their eyes seem to be a bunch of crazy idiots.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can count to potato!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?


I doubt if even SHE knows that.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, almost everyone has a picture that makes them look like a doof or spazz, but she looks like a lunatic. Is that how they know you're "one of them"? When you got the crazy eyes and the stupid red hat or farked-up hair?
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?


and how many just "exist" in her house.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: TheSteelCricket: The Googles Do Nothing: Dallymo: BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?

I'm slightly less disturbed by the live ones.

I don't think Trumpenderpers are Cat People.  They are Dog People.  Like, tons of dogs.  Think "Bumpus"-level of dogs.

I think they are anti-pet people, like their leader. Pets can smell the bad in people.

No, there's a huge pet contingent. You just have to search the #Maga hashtag on Twitter and look at their feeds.

Remember these are people who have lost many friends and relatives as they dove into the cult. They have turned to their animal companions for solace.


Whenever I see someone who uses a cat or a dog as their Twitter or Facebook profile photo, I assume they're a Republican.  It's almost never wrong.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image 850x637]


I don't like it. I don't like it at all.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?



This gets complicated, so there needs to be some parameters so everyone is counting the same:
I usually count dead corpses as 1/4, unless they're still fresh enough to have flies, then it's 1/2. Do the ones that live in the crawlspace count? Most would, but I tend not to unless there is a clear entrance to the main living structure, like a hole in the floorboards, otherwise they're just using the house as cover and foraging elsewhere.

Debate amongst yourselves...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her hobbies include smoking meth and beastiality? That's quite a full social calendar.
 
dericwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: She can count to potato!


Well, she is from Idaho.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a list of everyone who's been arrested so far on the web somewhere?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, im not gonna lie, "Sweet Emotion" will always be a great song but I cant get behind Steven Tyler's crazy political beliefs.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's clearly and An TEEEE fa plant.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: wejash: TheSteelCricket: The Googles Do Nothing: Dallymo: BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?

I'm slightly less disturbed by the live ones.

I don't think Trumpenderpers are Cat People.  They are Dog People.  Like, tons of dogs.  Think "Bumpus"-level of dogs.

I think they are anti-pet people, like their leader. Pets can smell the bad in people.

No, there's a huge pet contingent. You just have to search the #Maga hashtag on Twitter and look at their feeds.

Remember these are people who have lost many friends and relatives as they dove into the cult. They have turned to their animal companions for solace.

Whenever I see someone who uses a cat or a dog as their Twitter or Facebook profile photo, I assume they're a Republican.  It's almost never wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/bet you eat at Arby's a lot and never get curly fries
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nightsonvenus.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 265x190]


If I wasnt on my work computer, I would take the pic from the tweet and make the "Penis Goes There". We would live on forever in the annals of Fark.com.

/forever
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Dallymo: BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?

I'm slightly less disturbed by the live ones.

I don't think Trumpenderpers are Cat People.  They are Dog People.  Like, tons of dogs.  Think "Bumpus"-level of dogs.


Don't lump me in with those assholes.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: [external-preview.redd.it image 636x339]


SO YOU REMEMBER ME, EDDIE!?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Jacob_Scholl: Thanks to numerous tips sent our way, here's the latest on what we know about Idahoans at the U.S. Capitol riot earlier this month https://t.co/nDqPwCqa2L


This is less of a surprised face and more of an " I see gold Fringe on these flags there for my arrest is invalid and now I own the state of Idaho" deranged.

My precious sister and dipshiat brother-in-law moved to Idaho years ago And I was happy to cut them out of my life. From what I know of there Political leanings and overall cognitive development I think they chose well with their destination state.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cf-images.us-east-1.prod.boltdns.netView Full Size


It's always the ones you least expect.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?


This gets complicated, so there needs to be some parameters so everyone is counting the same:
I usually count dead corpses as 1/4, unless they're still fresh enough to have flies, then it's 1/2. Do the ones that live in the crawlspace count? Most would, but I tend not to unless there is a clear entrance to the main living structure, like a hole in the floorboards, otherwise they're just using the house as cover and foraging elsewhere.

Debate amongst yourselves...


I would just go with 3/5.
/Just show me to the door
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Is there a list of everyone who's been arrested so far on the web somewhere?


https://www.insider.com/all-the-us-ca​p​itol-pro-trump-riot-arrests-charges-na​mes-2021-1
here's one
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"God Bless Lily St. Cyr"

Her relative here? Not so good.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the exact look someone would give if someone shoved a large cold metal object in surprise into her ass.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mom?!
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Okay let's take some bets - best guess on how many cats live in her house?


Whats the line? 10 cats? I'll take the over.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 265x190]


Username almost checks out?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is Adam Baldwin available for the Beatlejuice reboot?
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Usually when Trump holds a rally, he goes to where the people are and the (relatively) locals show up. But for Jan 6, Trump appears to have coordinated with and/or paid off multiple radical right-wing groups to get their members to travel hundreds / thousands of miles to attend and participate.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She looks like 1/2 of a dystopian version of the Oh You! meme but she's gazing down at a feral  zombie opossum:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ahhh Boise. It's the place for people who think Spokane and SLC are "too big and crazy." Because they have, you know, those people. I have Trumper In Laws in Boise. I'm surprised (pleasantly) that they didn't go to the riot. I thought they would have.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dericwater: covfefe: She can count to potato!

Well, she is from Idaho.


Well, I did a little digging.   She and her husband, Troy, are transplants, like a whole lot of the loopers that moved to Idaho for the "freedom".   Troy was also at the Capitol invasion.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rudy's gone back to drag.
 
