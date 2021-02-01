 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Arizona man arrested after allegedly starting a fire inside a Walmart store in the city of Mesa, causing at least $6 million worth of damage. Police say the fire was contained to the printer ink section   (msn.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Arizona, Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Fire, Crime, Walmart store, Smoke detector, Garden  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 5:05 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Investigators identified the suspect as Marcus Manygoats, who they believe could be transient to the area.

This guys never really stood a chance in life did he.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must not have been much of a fire
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The damage would have been in the hundreds otherwise.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Investigators identified the suspect as Marcus Manygoats, who they believe could be transient to the area.

This guys never really stood a chance in life did he.


It depends on how many goats he really had.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: BumpInTheNight: Investigators identified the suspect as Marcus Manygoats, who they believe could be transient to the area.

This guys never really stood a chance in life did he.

It depends on how many goats he really had.


"And you build many bridges, do they call you Marcus Manybridges?  Nooooo."
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Investigators identified the suspect as Marcus Manygoats, who they believe could be transient to the area.

This guys never really stood a chance in life did he.


Well, there was the time Sid Danceswithsheep set off the smoke bomb at that concert...

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: steklo: BumpInTheNight: Investigators identified the suspect as Marcus Manygoats, who they believe could be transient to the area.

This guys never really stood a chance in life did he.

It depends on how many goats he really had.

"And you build many bridges, do they call you Marcus Manybridges?  Nooooo."


Upside - my wife has a new name to use for a Sims character.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"Look, I told you. I was thinking of getting a second shed and that's why my friends call me Two Sheds Jackson":
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.