 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Look out, Sharknado, a Category 5 Covidcane is on the way   (aol.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, United States, Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm, Joe Biden, Meet the Press, United Kingdom, Infectious disease, Infection, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

1551 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 1:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So following the rules all this time will be rewarded by getting killed by a deadlier mutation, thanks to murderous Repuglicans and manslaughtering anti-vaxxer Karens and Hippies.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That crazy Los Angeles strain got me and my entire household. We have all recovered. I never wanted to get sick, but now that I did I am quite relieved.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid 19 is going to hit us like a 900-foot Hulk Hogan doing a leg drop.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What scares me is people around me are letting their guard down. People who took this shiat seriously for months, not covidiots.

Going to bars, hitting the mall. I try to remind them that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, but I'm treated like a nag.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: What scares me is people around me are letting their guard down. People who took this shiat seriously for months, not covidiots.

Going to bars, hitting the mall. I try to remind them that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, but I'm treated like a nag.


Seeing the same thing around here.  We had big spikes after Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, but now the numbers are trending down, so people are getting lazy again.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: What scares me is people around me are letting their guard down. People who took this shiat seriously for months, not covidiots.

Going to bars, hitting the mall. I try to remind them that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, but I'm treated like a nag.


I'm dealing with some of this too.

"We are having a social distance gathering outdoors.. just 6 of us... We're wearing masks.... While we play poker and share snacky finger food.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh..."We are really good in this country at pumping the breaks after we wrap the car around the tree."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Uh..."We are really good in this country at pumping the breaks after we wrap the car around the tree."


Should have used the brakes instead.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember, stay the fark out of canada
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: remember, stay the fark out of canada


Sure, but that's a general rule anyway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was a movie I would have stopped watching.

Can you imagine a shiattier, un-climactic disaster to have happen?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KungFuJunkie: Uh..."We are really good in this country at pumping the breaks after we wrap the car around the tree."


... and then we sue the person who planted the tree.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: If this was a movie I would have stopped watching.

Can you imagine a shiattier, un-climactic disaster to have happen?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spectrum: That crazy Los Angeles strain got me and my entire household. We have all recovered. I never wanted to get sick, but now that I did I am quite relieved.


Any lasting after-effects?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharknado Pitch Meeting
Youtube CYootnc0uew
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: dothemath: If this was a movie I would have stopped watching.

Can you imagine a shiattier, un-climactic disaster to have happen?

[Fark user image 279x402]


touche'

But that pretty much applies to every SW movie after Jedi and before Rogue One.
And after Rogue One.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I know what he's trying to do. He's trying to say not only is this not over yet, but it's going to get worse before it gets better.

But the phrasing just makes people go "yeah, right, whatever."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: What scares me is people around me are letting their guard down. People who took this shiat seriously for months, not covidiots.

Going to bars, hitting the mall. I try to remind them that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, but I'm treated like a nag.


It's lockdown fatigue, and it was inevitable.  Humans are social creatures and a lot of people are at the "Fark It" point of the lockdown.  Hopefully we can get a lot of people vaccinated before the new, more contagious strains really circulate.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, you remember when there were Farkers telling us it was no worse than the flu?

Do you remember when they'd post memes mocking those of us who were taking the pandemic seriously?
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You've got Covid!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: What scares me is people around me are letting their guard down. People who took this shiat seriously for months, not covidiots.

Going to bars, hitting the mall. I try to remind them that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, but I'm treated like a nag.


New Mexico will be starting in-person hybrid learning at schools next week.  We are out of vaccines and still haven't finished the old people and medical staffing, and won't even get to teachers for a long time (except for the teachers who jumped the line because of the antivaxxer nurses in this state created a risk of wastage).  So schools will be opening.  My town's schools do not have in-person learning, and they still pop up on the state OSHA website, since all positive tests are listed in the public database by employer location.  The numbers are slowing down slightly, but we are nowhere near the under-100 that we had right before Labor Day.  I don't know why schools are restarting, unless the state is doing it to stop the constant lawsuits from plague rats.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does this mean we can nuke it?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Hey, you remember when there were Farkers telling us it was no worse than the flu?

Do you remember when they'd post memes mocking those of us who were taking the pandemic seriously?


Do you remember when they switched to "it's an urban disease, rural areas won't be impacted by it"?
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If there is one thing covid has taught me, it's that I had massively underestimated the stupidity if the average american.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Spectrum: That crazy Los Angeles strain got me and my entire household. We have all recovered. I never wanted to get sick, but now that I did I am quite relieved.

Any lasting after-effects?


Not for me. My symptoms were so mild I'd say I was practically asymptomatic. But my stepdaughter has some lingering pneumonia, and she's the only one still testing positive. But it's been pretty mild, thankfully. I think we're going to come out of this okay.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UberDave: Covid 19 is going to hit us like a 900-foot Hulk Hogan doing a leg drop.



900 feet!!!

/centi-hulks, in my vagina...?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Have you seen what happens when people are told to evacuate because a hurricane is coming?  They rush to the store to buy lasagna noodles, the  stay.  The survivors then tell news crews, "I had no idea it would be so bad."
 
Charlie Freak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Hey, you remember when there were Farkers telling us it was no worse than the flu?

Do you remember when they'd post memes mocking those of us who were taking the pandemic seriously?


Most of them are still shifting the goalposts. As I said in another thread, the best way to shut them up (especially in front of a crowd) is to ask them to account for all the excess deaths. Better, even, when you can provide a link to the weekly CDC death reports.

Do it on a granular level - a red state, perhaps, and it gets really hard for them to handwave. Multiply that by 50 states - ask them if they want to go through each one. They usually give up and start speaking in tongues.

They were wrong and we should never take them seriously again. I've got a bunch of them farkied, so that won't be difficult here. It's the ones that I have to work with that suck the most. The good news is some of them came around in the fall. Still, I don't trust them.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

valenumr: If there is one thing covid has taught me, it's that I had massively underestimated the stupidity if the average american.


Human beings are incredibly bad at dealing with slow moving dangers.

/If a bear moved in and started eating your neighbors people would organize and eradicate it in a few hours.

//Disease outbreak? Meh, even if it kills a lot more people than the bear ever could.

//This probably explains why global warming is so widely ignored despite being a solvable problem.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See we "fark'd around" for so long with COVID and letting poor leadership respond to it that we are now getting around to the "find out" part of things. The sad part is the poor leadership part is still having a say in Congress about it so the "find out" part could be even more pronounced as time goes on.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: valenumr: If there is one thing covid has taught me, it's that I had massively underestimated the stupidity if the average american.

Human beings are incredibly bad at dealing with slow moving dangers.

/If a bear moved in and started eating your neighbors people would organize and eradicate it in a few hours.

//Disease outbreak? Meh, even if it kills a lot more people than the bear ever could.

//This probably explains why global warming is so widely ignored despite being a solvable problem.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: gilgigamesh: What scares me is people around me are letting their guard down. People who took this shiat seriously for months, not covidiots.

Going to bars, hitting the mall. I try to remind them that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, but I'm treated like a nag.

New Mexico will be starting in-person hybrid learning at schools next week.  We are out of vaccines and still haven't finished the old people and medical staffing, and won't even get to teachers for a long time (except for the teachers who jumped the line because of the antivaxxer nurses in this state created a risk of wastage).  So schools will be opening.  My town's schools do not have in-person learning, and they still pop up on the state OSHA website, since all positive tests are listed in the public database by employer location.  The numbers are slowing down slightly, but we are nowhere near the under-100 that we had right before Labor Day.  I don't know why schools are restarting, unless the state is doing it to stop the constant lawsuits from plague rats.


We're in the same boat as every other state I guess. I wasn't aware that we were running low until I read your comment.I'm hoping our short Governor can twist some arms to get things rolling again.  As to why schools are opening up... Just go to any of the Governor's FB live streams and check out the comments.  No, don't do that. The derp is overwhelming.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

valenumr: If there is one thing covid has taught me, it's that I had massively underestimated the stupidity if the average american.


I don't remember where I read this exact phrase:

"Future zombie movies must include human characters that cover themselves with BBQ sauce and throw themselves at the creatures"
 
wantingout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well THAT oughta scare people into getting vaxxed! Thanks AOL!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course now that Biden is in office Republicans and Trumpsters will blame him if things really get worse.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.