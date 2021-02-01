 Skip to content
(ABC News)   El Salvador sans Médecins sans frontières following attack on ambulance   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If they thought it was carrying drugs, they would be correct.

/or at least it should be.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sans Medicos Sin Fronteras, subbido.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the last 2 paragraphs of TFA are in Spanish.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Médicos Sin Fronteras ahora no estan en Le Sauveur?
Study it out, polyglotmitter.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It takes a special kind of piece of sh*t to threaten medical workers.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
...war without tears?
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: It takes a special kind of piece of sh*t to threaten medical workers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't attack the medics. Everybody knows that.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Has MSF figured out how to use International Protective Signs yet?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xanadian: I love how the last 2 paragraphs of TFA are in Spanish.


It's a code, activating their sleeper cells already embedded in the U.S.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
waylaid

Someone just finished a creative writing seminar.
 
Dryad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: It takes a special kind of piece of sh*t to threaten medical workers.


It takes a special kind of shiathole to have deteriorated so far as to allow it.
I have been to a number of dangerous third world shiatholes before, but El Salvador really is the bottom of that barrel.
Everywhere else, it seems almost universal that gangs and warlords know that out of pure self-interest you leave aid workers and medical folks alone. Their parent organizations pull out and you are right farked for clinics and supplies, and also you get noticed by whatever passes for government troops or peacekeepers.
Simple math is that it never pays to fark with the aid workers.
One place the gangs left a body of one of their own outside our compounds motor pool gate, because they were afraid he offended us. Best we could figure is he might have been the guy who terrorized a couple of the female workers in the market. It would appear that the best way to get killed by your own gang in some of those places is to fark with aid/medical workers.
Except El Salvador possibly, which sadly isn't a surprise.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xanadian: I love how the last 2 paragraphs of TFA are in Spanish.


It sounds like it's ABC's standard blurb describing D w/o B for any article they write about them.  Wouldn't surprise me if their content management system lets you just drop in a reference to that into whatever software they use to submit articles and some setting accidentally was set to "El Salvador" as the location of publication or something like that.
 
