(Metro)   If you've been reluctant to get an anal COVID swab for fear of walking like a penguin afterwards, there's good news
51
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the tip, Babe, I promise.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think that a transition to anal covid swabs might slow down the lines of people driving in for car-based testing. Unless there are rules that only the passengers can be tested and they have to be ready in mooning positions upon arrival.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I would think that a transition to anal covid swabs might slow down the lines of people driving in for car-based testing. Unless there are rules that only the passengers can be tested and they have to be ready in mooning positions upon arrival.


Maybe those teenage years of speed mooning will not be a complete loss.
Will a photo ID be required?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It helps if you train for it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a medical procedure, people. Yeesh! Don't be so uptight.

It's like when I go for a prostate exam and the doctor puts a gay porn video on his computer.

Of course, I do wonder why BOTH of his hands are on my shoulders during the examination.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have concerns that Listerine will skew the results.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: It's a medical procedure, people. Yeesh! Don't be so uptight.

It's like when I go for a prostate exam and the doctor puts a gay porn video on his computer.

Of course, I do wonder why BOTH of his hands are on my shoulders during the examination.


Ahh, remember the good old days when jokes like that were socially acceptable?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait

waitwaitwait

I thought the whole ''Covid Anal Swab" thing was a joke. You're telling me it's real?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not worried about walking like a penguin. I walk like a camel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUP5r​w​VNJko
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I would think that a transition to anal covid swabs might slow down the lines of people driving in for car-based testing. Unless there are rules that only the passengers can be tested and they have to be ready in mooning positions upon arrival.


The most efficient way would be to Winnie-the-Pooh it so all you have to do is put the car in park, lower the window and lean over.

Also, this:

Star Trek Prostate Exam (Robot Chicken)
Youtube PM5bxn2HvuQ
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Step 1: Free chicken nuggets laced with laxatives
Step 2: Wait
Step 3: Collect all the sample you want. No insertion necessary
Step 4: Profit??
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Ahh, remember the good old days when jokes like that were socially acceptable?


When white men held all the power at the bowling alley and life was black and white?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They're just walking funny cause they're trying to hide their boners.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
walking like a penguin is back in style?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Walk like a penguin.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did the Chinese decide that the nasal swab tests weren't exciting enough or something?
 
steklo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've already been vaccinated with two doses. Can I still get a free anal probe? I'm, uh, asking for a friend.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do people not wipe their asses?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know who else likes giving anal probes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What if that's why i wanted it? Asking for a friend.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: ababyatemydingo: It's a medical procedure, people. Yeesh! Don't be so uptight.

It's like when I go for a prostate exam and the doctor puts a gay porn video on his computer.

Of course, I do wonder why BOTH of his hands are on my shoulders during the examination.

Ahh, remember the good old days when jokes like that were socially acceptable?


you're right.... apologies.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: BumpInTheNight: ababyatemydingo: It's a medical procedure, people. Yeesh! Don't be so uptight.

It's like when I go for a prostate exam and the doctor puts a gay porn video on his computer.

Of course, I do wonder why BOTH of his hands are on my shoulders during the examination.

Ahh, remember the good old days when jokes like that were socially acceptable?

you're right.... apologies.


All good friend, I had one of those moments myself a couple weeks ago.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've already been vaccinated with two doses. Can I still get a free anal probe? I'm, uh, asking for a friend.


I'll get the gloves and the prostate stimulator!
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The good news is that it's now fashionable to walk like a penguin.

Waddle
Waddle
Waddle
Hoo hoo hoo.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This really is the best news story I can imagine to cap off our pandemic. We are going to be talking about this for decades.

Remember the time when there was a global pandemic and China decided the best approach was to literally anal probe all their citizens?

It is the new gold standard to which all other decisions can be compared.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Truth be told I think that an anal swab that only goes in a couple of inches would be easier to handle than someone shoving a mile long Q-tip to the back of your brain. You just have to get over the feeling of awkwardness of dropping your pants and bending over.
 
Cashew
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope they test me 30 times at once please.

This thread smells sweet and funky.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kind of like getting a lollipop after a shot as a kid, they really should offer you a treat after violating you. Maybe something like this:

shesaved.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: ababyatemydingo: BumpInTheNight: ababyatemydingo: It's a medical procedure, people. Yeesh! Don't be so uptight.

It's like when I go for a prostate exam and the doctor puts a gay porn video on his computer.

Of course, I do wonder why BOTH of his hands are on my shoulders during the examination.

Ahh, remember the good old days when jokes like that were socially acceptable?

you're right.... apologies.

All good friend, I had one of those moments myself a couple weeks ago.


Being gay myself I thought the joke would land, instead of just going "splat"
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kind of like getting a lollipop after a shot as a kid, they really should offer you a treat after violating you. Maybe something like this:

[shesaved.com image 700x1334]


Hey nurse it looks like you have make more qtip treats, looks like I grabbed the last one!

Yes...sir...that is my last...q-tip...treat.  Now please bend over and let's get on with the probe.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I have concerns that Listerine will skew the results.


"Well the good news is: No gingivitis, and your farts are minty fresh..."
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They shove a penguin up your ass?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Truth be told I think that an anal swab that only goes in a couple of inches would be easier to handle than someone shoving a mile long Q-tip to the back of your brain. You just have to get over the feeling of awkwardness of dropping your pants and bending over.


Not as easy to handle as a swab going only a couple of centimetres up your nose, which is all that's needed to get a useful sample now.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
okmoviequotes.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does it turn out that chicks did guys who walk like that?
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How big a swab they using?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just literally bend over for a stranger and take it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does this mean they have to remove the butt plug or does the customer? And who replaces it? Lube?

Those are the kinds of hard hitting questions the lamestream media SHOULD be asking!
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: ababyatemydingo: It's a medical procedure, people. Yeesh! Don't be so uptight.

It's like when I go for a prostate exam and the doctor puts a gay porn video on his computer.

Of course, I do wonder why BOTH of his hands are on my shoulders during the examination.

Ahh, remember the good old days when jokes like that were socially acceptable?


I went to see the doctor for a check up the other week. "Take you clothes off" he said. "Where shall I put them", I asked. "On that chair, on top of mine" he replied.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: BumpInTheNight: Ahh, remember the good old days when jokes like that were socially acceptable?

you're right.... apologies.


What are you apologising for, exactly?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

orbister: BumpInTheNight: ababyatemydingo: It's a medical procedure, people. Yeesh! Don't be so uptight.

It's like when I go for a prostate exam and the doctor puts a gay porn video on his computer.

Of course, I do wonder why BOTH of his hands are on my shoulders during the examination.

Ahh, remember the good old days when jokes like that were socially acceptable?

I went to see the doctor for a check up the other week. "Take you clothes off" he said. "Where shall I put them", I asked. "On that chair, on top of mine" he replied.


That one is a lot funnier when my daughter tells it.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How big do people think those cotton swabs are?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
