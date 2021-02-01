 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Anti-masker wields bats, is tasered by police. Man, Ozzy's gone downhill   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Nashville, Tennessee, Baseball bat, Jerry Cowan, police officers, Davidson County, Tennessee, Tennessee man, Dagger, metal baseball bats  
•       •       •

896 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 4:35 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The idea of "pre-crime" is a creepy one, but I think at this point its pretty safe to say that if someone is still adamant about not wearing masks during a pandemic they are a tangible danger to themselves and everyone around them, and should be removed from society for our collective safety.  I hear the artic is warming up nicely, none of them pesky laws or societal norms to burden their desire for unmitigated freedom, good spot?
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked this to find if it was baseball bats or actual bats.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stab your ground law in effect?
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$76,000.00 for swinging baseball bats and missing. Not counting the court fees and lawyer fees and any other fines he gets while in court.

Its expensive being an idiot in these times.
 
Trik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Aw man, no pic of the crazy dewd.
 
comrade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cowan the bawbarian.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think it's safe to say that a large percentage of the MAGA crowd are really suffering from treatable mental health problems.  To me these MAGA people fall into three categories: Morons, mental health problems, and assholes.

Additional categories anyone?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks for inflicting your FREEDUMB on the rest of us, asshole.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trik: Aw man, no pic of the crazy dewd.


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Trik: Aw man, no pic of the crazy dewd.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 750x421]


Looks more like Dave Mustaine.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah. I'm staying home until 2022. Call me when we're out of crazy.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Trik: Aw man, no pic of the crazy dewd.

[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 750x421]


You know... that guy is so metal, he rusts in the shower.
 
steklo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If he met her,

Fark user imageView Full Size



I wonder what the kids would look like.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The dude assaulted someone not wearing a mask.
How is he anti-mask?
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The locals here are a special kind of dumb. I have a family member who refuses to get herself and her children vaccinated for Covid because of the frighteningly widespread belief that the vaccine is the mark of the beast from Revelation. She's a nurse. A supervisor in a hospital.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: $76,000.00 for swinging baseball bats and missing. Not counting the court fees and lawyer fees and any other fines he gets while in court.

Its expensive being an idiot in these times.


Do you know what bail?
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He's the guy from 50something.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: The dude assaulted someone not wearing a mask.
How is he anti-mask?


"
A Metro Nashville police affidavit says Jerry Cowan, 53, began arguing with another man outside of an apartment complex early Sunday because Cowan was not wearing a mask.

Cowan allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and a "long blade with a makeshift wooden handle" and stabbed the other man in his arm and near his chin, according to the affidavit."

To be fair, it's written poorly.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: The dude assaulted someone not wearing a mask.
How is he anti-mask?


TFA:

A Metro Nashville police affidavit says Jerry Cowan, 53, began arguing with another man outside of an apartment complex early Sunday because Cowan was not wearing a mask.

Cowan allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and a "long blade with a makeshift wooden handle" and stabbed the other man in his arm and near his chin, according to the affidavit.

The Goddamn Batman was the one not wearing a mask, unless I'm reading this wrong.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yeah. I'm staying home until 2022. Call me when we're out of crazy.


I guess we'll see you in 57 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another violent BLM antifa SJW!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Plague rats with bats get into spats with cops with electric gats. Cops get pats, rats get prison tats.
 
KB202
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I think it's safe to say that a large percentage of the MAGA crowd are really suffering from treatable mental health problems.  To me these MAGA people fall into three categories: Morons, mental health problems, and assholes.

Additional categories anyone?


Mercenaries
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Standing my ground includes the airspace 6 feet around me. Exhaling into that airspace without a mask means you are assaulting me with deadly force. The quickest way to stop you from exhaling is to end your breathing. I'm no lawyer, but I think this is pretty good Florida reasoning.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KB202: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I think it's safe to say that a large percentage of the MAGA crowd are really suffering from treatable mental health problems.  To me these MAGA people fall into three categories: Morons, mental health problems, and assholes.

Additional categories anyone?

Mercenaries


Valid addition
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: KB202: Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: I think it's safe to say that a large percentage of the MAGA crowd are really suffering from treatable mental health problems.  To me these MAGA people fall into three categories: Morons, mental health problems, and assholes.

Additional categories anyone?

Mercenaries

Valid addition


Russian Bots, can't forget the hordes of Russian Bots inserted into the ranks to amplifying the worst characteristics.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.