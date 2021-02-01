 Skip to content
(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Washington State's salmon are in hot water, and not just with a sprig of dill and some white wine   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
martalivesinchina.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poached salmon?  Yuck.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Smoke'm if you got'em.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Silly, if you're gonna poach salmon, do it in clarified butter.

/or wine
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Smoke'm if you got'em.

[Fark user image 735x813]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Smoke'm if you got'em.

[Fark user image 735x813]


That's the best way.

Or grilled on a cedar plank if you're in a hurry.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Smoke'm if you got'em.

[Fark user image image 735x813]


Me: I like smoked salmon.
Family: Would you like six pounds of it for Christmas?
Me: I...that's a lot of smoked salmon, I don't know if...
Family: SIX. POUNDS. 

/2.5 lbs to go
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's the salmon's fault for being so damn tasty
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are tons of hatcheries and I still see at least one salmon swimming upstream in neighborhood creeks every spring. Given we've had 40 years of conservation efforts here it seems like too many of them are getting scooped up at sea by commercial trawlers, and there would appear to be not a damn thing that can be done about that.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's several issues at work here and a lot of it boils down to

Money
Two governing bodies fighting over control of setting quotas
Having an adult conversation about hatcheries and their piece of conservation
Overconsumption of baitfish and shrimp
Saltwater habitat destruction
Too Many Farking Boaters

TBH I think Salish Sea fish habitat is farked. The coast has a chance.
 
