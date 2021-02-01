 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Personal use quantities of drugs now $100 fine in Oregon, as long as you sign up for treatment. But there is no treatment, and nothing happens you don't pay the fine. Lawmakers evidently on drugs   (koin.com)
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the cops wrote some kind of summons, it's gets processed, generates referrals to non-existent treatment, fines get levied, records kept, notices mailed ....and then nothing.

There might be a more inefficient way to not collect $100, but you'd have to work at it.

Either legalize the stuff or don't.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Help, I'm addicted to burocracy!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawmakers understand that the Feds require them to treat personal use quantities of drugs as illegal, but they have no intention of doing so.  It's for show so they get Fed money.
 
lodestarrunner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.
 
Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our laws are written by Underpants Gnomes.

/still an Oregonian at heart.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voters passed Measure 110 in November. It reclassifies personal drug possession to a Class E violation with a maximum $100 fine. People caught with user-amounts of drugs could get the fine waived by completing a health assessment, during which they could be connected with treatment, recovery and housing services - though there is no criminal penalty for failing to pay the fine. Those services would also be expanded under Measure 110 and funded with a large chunk of marijuana tax revenue.

By Goddess, that actually sounds... HUMANE.

WTF is the world coming to?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the delay is adopted, Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris said, "We may be citing people for this violation and they go to court but there's no mechanism for this health screening to take place because there's no funding for it.

Hmmmm. I'm going to go ahead and not flip my lid over this.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is no criminal penalty for failing to pay the fine

From what I understand, that's how most fines work. You're at the mercy of the agency giving the fine, especially the DMV, but otherwise we don't have debtors prisons.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super. Everyone who sells and/or does illegal drugs should move to Oregon right away. It's so nice there. They're waiting to help you.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: If the delay is adopted, Woodburn Police Chief Jim Ferraris said, "We may be citing people for this violation and they go to court but there's no mechanism for this health screening to take place because there's no funding for it.

Hmmmm. I'm going to go ahead and not flip my lid over this.


"It's be much easier if we could just shoot them instead"
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Super. Everyone who sells and/or does illegal drugs should move to Oregon right away. It's so nice there. They're waiting to help you.


This but unironically.
 
dark brew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good start.  Hopefully other sane states follow suit.  Drug use is a medical issue, they never should have been a criminal one.
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This should calm the Portland mob scene.  They'll be to farked up to riot.
 
mcmnky [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why the fail tag?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We've got to get this cleaned up on a national scale. I have an ounce of Lemon Haze in my possession. I can legally buy it and smoke it for medical reasons. But, my employer can fire me if they want to (they would want to). Meanwhile, in the next state recreational weed is legal. And on the other side of my state, it's not legal at all.  And nowhere can you buy it with a credit card because banks won't process the payments. It's way past time to stop this insane war on drugs. It has never worked. It will never work.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Why the fail tag?


Might want to check out the account above yours. The people who get greens on Fark tend to believe that anarchy rules unless every crime gets the death penalty.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get that age of consent knocked down a few years and they could have a real land rush on their hands.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Needs a hero tag, not a fail tag
 
bsmz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: there is no criminal penalty for failing to pay the fine

From what I understand, that's how most fines work. You're at the mercy of the agency giving the fine, especially the DMV, but otherwise we don't have debtors prisons.


Wikipedia claims that you can go to prison in the US for failing to pay fines. It looks like a contempt of court charge.

Probably won't happen for a $100 drug fine when the law assumes various mechanisms that aren't yet in place, though.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So they're saying personal use is
....just Fine.

YEEEEEEEEAAAAHH!
 
kasmel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: mcmnky: Why the fail tag?

Might want to check out the account above yours. The people who get greens on Fark tend to believe that anarchy rules unless every crime gets the death penalty.


I could be mistaken, but I believe the full tag is for the fact that the whole point was to redirect people to treatment/rehab, but the state can't actually afford to find the treatment centers so is gonna just ticket people without giving them help.

It's like if you got a speeding ticket, and could get the fine dropped if you took a driving class.. But, oh wait, there are no classes.
 
tirob [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wish Oregon luck with this new policy.  They'll need lots of it if this fustercluck is any indication.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If 40 hits of acid is the limit for "personal" use, seems like you ought to be able to have at least an eight ball of nose candy...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i'm ok with this.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: The Pope of Manwich Village: Super. Everyone who sells and/or does illegal drugs should move to Oregon right away. It's so nice there. They're waiting to help you.

This but unironically.


Doesn't apply to sellers.
 
