(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 1 is 'gadabout' as in: "I was going to go to the party this weekend, but I fuh gadabout it"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
11
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I learned that word 30 years ago from The Simpsons.

SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought "gadabout" was what British teachers yelled to get the kids to assemble...?
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is whoever writing these the same guy that had that god awful potato blog?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HFK: Is whoever writing these the same guy that had that god awful potato blog?


As a more than occasional purveyor of dad jokes, I wanted to let everyone know that I'm not responsible.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember my Grandmother wanting to shop for a gadabout coat. Early 1980s.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HFK: Is whoever writing these the same guy that had that god awful potato blog?


I would guess 'no' simply because there's actually an attempt at a joke in the headline.

The potato blog was somehow thought to be amusing on its own merits, despite not having any attempted humour included.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why not start a Vocabulary tab for this?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
🎵Sandy Frank, Sandy Frank
Gads about the house all day!🎵
 
