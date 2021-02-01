 Skip to content
 
(Daily Dot)   Dear Wall Street: Go fark yourselves. Love, the rest of us
    Murica  
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can identify. Losing nearly 40 years of savings and my business tanking was the worst thing I've ever had to deal with. If I had been 30 or so when it happened, it could have made it up but there was no getting back all those years and all that work.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
2008-09 definitely sucked, but the "revenge" thing is just starting to feel like a happy cover story for general civil disobedience to me. I don't think the Venn diagram of MBS derivatives and GME short sellers is particularly large. Most hedge funds do nothing more than...wait for it...act a little more like WSB than an average investment house. And most of them are very small with little ability to collude or really move markets.

It's like seeing a couple insurgents with AKs in a safe house and dropping a tactical nuke on the entire village.

Mission Accomplished, at least by American standards.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is speculation now that the hedge funds that lost big on GME are now aggressively shorting the stonks of other more fundamentally sound companies in a play to recover some of those huge losses. If there is any truth to that then these hedge funds need to be put out of their misery once and for all.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: 2008-09 definitely sucked, but the "revenge" thing is just starting to feel like a happy cover story for general civil disobedience to me. I don't think the Venn diagram of MBS derivatives and GME short sellers is particularly large. Most hedge funds do nothing more than...wait for it...act a little more like WSB than an average investment house. And most of them are very small with little ability to collude or really move markets.

It's like seeing a couple insurgents with AKs in a safe house and dropping a tactical nuke on the entire village.

Mission Accomplished, at least by American standards.


The next village over might think twice about farking around.

Not saying it's right, just saying it's true.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nirbo: The next village over might think twice about farking around.

Not saying it's right, just saying it's true.


Touché.

Unfortunately, some reports are saying we've radicalized more hedge funds. Payback is going to be swift and fierce if they can pull it off. And 90% of the pain will be felt by people who have nothing to do with either side.

Damn, this really is starting to look like a war.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nirbo: The next village over might think twice about farking around.

Not saying it's right, just saying it's true.

Touché.

Unfortunately, some reports are saying we've radicalized more hedge funds. Payback is going to be swift and fierce if they can pull it off. And 90% of the pain will be felt by people who have nothing to do with either side.

Damn, this really is starting to look like a war.


Trade wars turned out to not be easy to win.

I wonder how financial wars will go.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"You'd probably be hard-pressed to find any average middle-class Americans who are particularly fond of Wall Street"

Try all the dummies who vandalized the capital. They worship money theyll never have.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For some people it might be. My entirely anecdotal read is the retail side of this is 30% opportunists who know what they're doing, 30% culture warriors, and 40% ignoramuses YOLO-ing in for free money.

I don't think the underlying dynamics of GME really support what the culture warriors are going for. Most shares are held by hedge funds. Retail is stuck in the middle, and the hedge funds (long and short) can move the market even if retail holds all of its shares. Plus the shorts have likely been covering for days if not weeks.

Limiting retail buys last Thursday probably averted the squeeze everyone wanted to happen, and bought the funds enough time to adjust position and drag this way out. Today's action so far seems to support that. No gamma squeeze Friday or today; just a slow sideways bleed.
 
Tyrone Biggums
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guess everyone's forgotten the Occupy Movement.

This has the potential to cause more damage to the uber rich (which is a Good Thing) though.
That's if the government doesn't move to protect them.
Which will probably happen since middle men already are and wall st gets politicians ellected.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nirbo: NikolaiFarkoff: Nirbo: The next village over might think twice about farking around.

Not saying it's right, just saying it's true.

Touché.

Unfortunately, some reports are saying we've radicalized more hedge funds. Payback is going to be swift and fierce if they can pull it off. And 90% of the pain will be felt by people who have nothing to do with either side.

Damn, this really is starting to look like a war.

Trade wars turned out to not be easy to win.

I wonder how financial wars will go.


In The Godfather part II, Michael Corleone witnessed a suicide-by-grenade that took out police officers arresting dissidents. He knew at that point the dissidents would win because they were more committed.

If Wall Street wants a war, they will lose and lose badly.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nirbo:

Trade wars turned out to not be easy to win.

I wonder how financial wars will go.

We could try spinning. That's a good trick.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: 2008-09 definitely sucked, but the "revenge" thing is just starting to feel like a happy cover story for general civil disobedience to me. I don't think the Venn diagram of MBS derivatives and GME short sellers is particularly large. Most hedge funds do nothing more than...wait for it...act a little more like WSB than an average investment house. And most of them are very small with little ability to collude or really move markets.

It's like seeing a couple insurgents with AKs in a safe house and dropping a tactical nuke on the entire village.

Mission Accomplished, at least by American standards.


Sorry, I can't cry in my Wheaties over stock brokers who were looking to short sell that got farked over by those who got there first,

It's EXACTLY the same bullshiat that happened with the bundled mortgages and bonds that ended up belly up in 2008, including my own home and 2 layoffs from COMMMERCIAL construction due to the overflow bleeding while banks whined about not getting big enough bonus checks.

They can go fark themselves with rusty pitchforks. They should have faced criminal charges back then, so they can endure the pain they inflicted now.

Also, Citizens United aside, there's no "civil disobedience" to a goddamn bank, they are a private corporation and should be subject to the same laws as everyone else. That's the goddamn problem.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone explain to me how this doesn't end with GameStop stock nearly worthless. There are going to be a lot of retail investors out all their money.

Looks to me like there are a handful of /r/wallstreetbets users with million dollars positions driving this whole thing.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

physt: Someone explain to me how this doesn't end with GameStop stock nearly worthless. There are going to be a lot of retail investors out all their money.

Looks to me like there are a handful of /r/wallstreetbets users with million dollars positions driving this whole thing.


Revolutions need funding which is why they start out with the wealthy who are juuuuuust short of holding power themselves.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Unfortunately, some reports are saying we've radicalized more hedge funds. Payback is going to be swift and fierce if they can pull it off. And 90% of the pain will be felt by people who have nothing to do with either side.


I assume by your 90% term you mean Jane and Joe Average who don't own stocks and work a 40+ hour week living from check to check, but I don't see how this will affect them.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

physt: Someone explain to me how this doesn't end with GameStop stock nearly worthless. There are going to be a lot of retail investors out all their money.

Looks to me like there are a handful of /r/wallstreetbets users with million dollars positions driving this whole thing.


Think musical chairs, a popular child's game, this time played by the good, the bad and the ugly.
 
neaorin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: There is speculation now that the hedge funds that lost big on GME are now aggressively shorting the stonks of other more fundamentally sound companies in a play to recover some of those huge losses. If there is any truth to that then these hedge funds need to be put out of their misery once and for all.


Don't worry, the other Wall Street hedge funds will put them in their place, just like they're doing with GME:

static.seekingalpha.comView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anybody up to the task of explaining how this works for me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

physt: Someone explain to me how this doesn't end with GameStop stock nearly worthless. There are going to be a lot of retail investors out all their money.

Looks to me like there are a handful of /r/wallstreetbets users with million dollars positions driving this whole thing.


It's possible they end up around $20 a share ultimately; depends on whether the company can pivot to another business model with in store stuff the kids want.  And the end of Covid.  If they can't, they'll be toast.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Perhaps they could take on a second job or even a third, and stop getting Starbucks coffee.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now show it to the Republicans who offered 600 million for the Covid relief bill that strips everything out of it.

Then post every story on CNBC, FoxBusiness, Bloomberg, and ram it down Leon Coopermans blubbering tear filled face.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

physt: Someone explain to me how this doesn't end with GameStop stock nearly worthless.


Well, that was the case when it started, so...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe people could occupy Wall Street as a means of voicing their displeasure.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: 2008-09 definitely sucked, but the "revenge" thing is just starting to feel like a happy cover story for general civil disobedience to me. I don't think the Venn diagram of MBS derivatives and GME short sellers is particularly large. Most hedge funds do nothing more than...wait for it...act a little more like WSB than an average investment house. And most of them are very small with little ability to collude or really move markets.

It's like seeing a couple insurgents with AKs in a safe house and dropping a tactical nuke on the entire village.

Mission Accomplished, at least by American standards.


The cynical part of me thinks all of the anti-Wall Street rhetoric is just a cover for a Boiler Room type scam to pump up the price of some cheap stocks for a quick gain, then the people who got the ball rolling will dump the stocks and leaving the last people holding the stonks suffering huge losses.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well if this shows one thing it is that short selling should be illegal.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like the stock market
I mostly understand the stock market
I've done well in the stock market
I'm 2-3 years away from being able to retire comfortably - so not pleased
But I understand
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Perhaps they could take on a second job or even a third, and stop getting Starbucks coffee.


Absolutely.  It's like they're not even trying at this point.  What happened to the 3-6 months' worth of expenses that everybody's supposed to have put away for difficult times?  If they didn't do that, this is just poor planning on their part.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: NikolaiFarkoff: 2008-09 definitely sucked, but the "revenge" thing is just starting to feel like a happy cover story for general civil disobedience to me. I don't think the Venn diagram of MBS derivatives and GME short sellers is particularly large. Most hedge funds do nothing more than...wait for it...act a little more like WSB than an average investment house. And most of them are very small with little ability to collude or really move markets.

It's like seeing a couple insurgents with AKs in a safe house and dropping a tactical nuke on the entire village.

Mission Accomplished, at least by American standards.

The cynical part of me thinks all of the anti-Wall Street rhetoric is just a cover for a Boiler Room type scam to pump up the price of some cheap stocks for a quick gain, then the people who got the ball rolling will dump the stocks and leaving the last people holding the stonks suffering huge losses.


The people who bought Gamestonks don't expect to make money off of it. They're burning up small amounts of their money to take down hedge funds because it's worth it.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People are drastically overestimating how "hurt" Wall Street is getting. A few hedge funds are getting hit hard yes. But people don't put all their money into one hedge fund/investment avenue. So most people in those funds are probably just gonna have a bad year(after a good year mind you). The heads of these hedge funds are still getting paid tens of millions of dollars. And the other hedge funds/Wall Street are making money off this or at worse getting a heads up to make sure they are over extended on some positions.

My guess is at the end of this a lot of people who have no idea how finances work are gonna be left holding the bag, after investing money they couldn't afford to lose based on a meme.

Take care of yourself people. Don't invest money you can't afford to lose
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Occupy Stonk Street (The Jimquisition)
Youtube aXSCkrUwTZM

Sums it up pretty well. NSFW language.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Maybe people could occupy Wall Street as a means of voicing their displeasure.


Pretty sure that's what they're doing.

They're holding a hedgie hostage.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Nirbo: The next village over might think twice about farking around.

Not saying it's right, just saying it's true.

Touché.

Unfortunately, some reports are saying we've radicalized more hedge funds. Payback is going to be swift and fierce if they can pull it off. And 90% of the pain will be felt by people who have nothing to do with either side.

Damn, this really is starting to look like a war.


They only call it class warfare when the poor fight back.
 
whippersnapper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The people who bought Gamestonks don't expect to make money off of it. They're burning up small amounts of their money to take down hedge funds because it's worth it.


Which is a shame because retail only controls like 16% of all shares. No hedge fund is going anywhere on this trade. We're in a standoff until retail gives up (likely given enough time), long hedge funds take profit (likely given enough time), or short hedge funds get margin called (unlikely because they can pay the short interest and the rest of the market to cover losses).
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

darkhorse23: I can identify. Losing nearly 40 years of savings and my business tanking was the worst thing I've ever had to deal with. If I had been 30 or so when it happened, it could have made it up but there was no getting back all those years and all that work.


How is this due to Wall Street?

/serious question, not trolling.
 
g.fro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunther_bumpass: Nirbo:

Trade wars turned out to not be easy to win.

I wonder how financial wars will go.

We could try spinning. That's a good trick.


Do a barrel roll!
 
