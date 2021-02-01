 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Gobbler's Knob will be less crowded this year, what with the Covid and the unexpected blizzard. When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life   (wjactv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's six weeks between Groundhog Day and the equinox.
it is always six more weeks of winter.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's six weeks between Groundhog Day and the equinox.
it is always six more weeks of winter.


Phil? Phil Connors? I thought that was you!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just once I'd like to see Kirk smack Chekhov upside the head when he starts spouting poetry on the bridge.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every day for the last year has been Groundhog's Day for me.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
please ignore the magic woodchuck
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's gonna be cold
It's gonna be gray
And it's gonna last you for the rest of your life.
 
OldJames
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some people's blizzard are another's dusting
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Safety first, safety always, at Knob Gobblers.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If the ear scorpion pokes it's head out and sees its own shadow, you're stuck on Ceti Alpha V for another fifty years.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What blizzard?   Just a couple of flakes, an isolated phenomenon of nature.  All that moisture is going to miss us and hit Harrisburg.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
it's February in PA, why would snow be "unexpected"
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldJames: Some people's blizzard are another's dusting


Yup. We got 14"

/ wife says it's only 6"
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
RIP Guy who played Chekov

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Joe USer: cretinbob: It's six weeks between Groundhog Day and the equinox.
it is always six more weeks of winter.

Phil? Phil Connors? I thought that was you!


Ned?! Ned Flanders?!!
 
sniderman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Joe USer: cretinbob: It's six weeks between Groundhog Day and the equinox.
it is always six more weeks of winter.

Phil? Phil Connors? I thought that was you!

Ned?! Ned Flanders?!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Woman in the article is very confused.  Her name is Merkin, she should be going to Beaver Day.

/unless of course hers is more like a groundhog - NTTAWWT
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
SO PUT YOUR LITTLE HAND IN MINE...!!!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OldJames: Some people's blizzard are another's dusting


cache.boston.comView Full Size

Concurs.

If you get the reference, you're old.

...like me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Its crazy that Bill Murray and Harold Ramis didnt talk for 20 years because of this movie.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't drive angry.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Gobble gobble goo!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can see clearly now the rain is gone.
I can see all obstacles in my way.
Gone are the dark clouds that come from Fark.
It's gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That groundhog is a mean bastard. If there's a god, she'll take him first.
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
s.mltshp.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: RIP Guy who played Chekov

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1137]


Umm....
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its crazy that Bill Murray and Harold Ramis didnt talk for 20 years because of this movie.


I heard they still aren't talking.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unexpected blizzard?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dothemath: Its crazy that Bill Murray and Harold Ramis didnt talk for 20 years because of this movie.

I heard they still aren't talking.


Eh? At least ONE of them has finally STFU.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dothemath: Its crazy that Bill Murray and Harold Ramis didnt talk for 20 years because of this movie.

I heard they still aren't talking.


Well, Bill's Ouija Board doesn't work all that well.
 
zidders
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its crazy that Bill Murray and Harold Ramis didnt talk for 20 years because of this movie.


What's really said is that for those twenty years Harold struggled with feeling confusion and sadness over it. Apparently they'd had quite a few disagreements as to the general tone of the film and creative direction. At one point Harold got so mad he grabbed Murray by the collar and pushed him into a wall. It's this moment that apparently caused the rift. I'm glad Bill came through and did the right thing in the end but I can't help thinking, "Twenty years...damn."

It's just a damn shame but oh, well.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gobblers Knob?


/Chuckles in 12 year old
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it's February in PA, why would snow be "unexpected"


Global warming.  Or climate change.  Or man-made climate change.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: it's February in PA, why would snow be "unexpected"


We've also be warned for daaaaays that it was coming.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sniderman: Eli WhiskeyDik: Joe USer: cretinbob: It's six weeks between Groundhog Day and the equinox.
it is always six more weeks of winter.

Phil? Phil Connors? I thought that was you!

Ned?! Ned Flanders?!!

[Fark user image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ned Flanders was the key to the whole movie. What did he sell? "Peace of mind." When Phil Connors finally bought one of his life insurance policies, he gained peace of mind, and escaped the endless torment of eternal Groundhog Day.

Something something karma and inner peace or some sh*t.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was Ned Ryerson, not Ned Flanders
 
