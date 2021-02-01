 Skip to content
(CBR)   TIL there's a Charmin Bear Fan Theory explaining their crappy world and tragic backstory   (cbr.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My GF never realized the connection between the Charmin commercials and the old question 'Does a bear shiat in the woods?'.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, us humans are weird.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: My GF never realized the connection between the Charmin commercials and the old question 'Does a bear shiat in the woods?'.


I thought bears shat in my laundry...

/snuggle
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, that was an article, I guess.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We all know those bears poop through fur and TP isn't going to clean that.

This reddit theory is shiat, and it needs a bidet.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/BattleTanx
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Munden: We all know those bears poop through fur and TP isn't going to clean that.

This reddit theory is shiat, and it needs a bidet.


Rub a little hair conditioner in there next time you shower, it's like buttmagic
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My theory is everybody's smoking rocks.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We're not talking about how gross their tagline is? 

azcdn.pioneer.pgsitecore.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You mean you weren't using their flayed pelts? Weird...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine there's a commercial where they're addressing skid marks and Dingle berries.

Than realize that's what the bears are actually doing.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: My GF never realized the connection between the Charmin commercials and the old question 'Does a bear shiat in the woods?'.


Me, either. Damn, it.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
......so the bear asked, " bunny rabbit, do you have trouble with shiat sticking to your fur?"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: We're not talking about how gross their tagline is? 

[azcdn.pioneer.pgsitecore.com image 691x287]


??? Makes sense. I hate going, because of the possibility of getting my hand dirty.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ......so the bear asked, " bunny rabbit, do you have trouble with shiat sticking to your fur?"


I just want to compliment you on correctly telling the joke...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So they ran out of rabb....

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ......so the bear asked, " bunny rabbit, do you have trouble with shiat sticking to your fur?"


*shakes rabbit sized fist*
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ......so the bear asked, " bunny rabbit, do you have trouble with shiat sticking to your fur?"

I just want to compliment you on correctly telling the joke...


Well...actually, you got it almost right.


It's "do you have a problem with shiat sticking to your fur?"
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My favorite toilet paper commercial:

Angel Soft - Toss Me - TV Commercial
Youtube 8gLaOpH0bzI



/it's sad I have a favorite toilet paper commercial
//You know you can name the other brands they are making fun of
///There 3 rolls, hence 3 slashies.
 
Mouser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Furries ruin everything.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Charmin - SNL
Youtube zwkySqQU8tw
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My theory is that Charmin is made of rabbit fur.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: My GF never realized the connection between the Charmin commercials and the old question 'Does a bear shiat in the woods?'.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Only if it's the Pope.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Two words: Charmin tappen.
 
EL EM
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone know bears actually wipe their asses with rabbits.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: My GF never realized the connection between the Charmin commercials and the old question 'Does a bear shiat in the woods?'.


No I don't. I use the damn bathroom
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ......so the bear asked, " bunny rabbit, do you have trouble with shiat sticking to your fur?"

I just want to compliment you on correctly telling the joke...


Joke still doesn't make sense. If the rabbit doesn't get shiat stuck to his fur, then the bear trying to wipe with him won't do any good: shiat won't stick to the rabbit and the now the bear has an angry rabbit and still has shiat stuck to his fur.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Being locked up in the house for a year has had a strange effect on some folks.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I always called them "The Dinglebears"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nice sharticle.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Short squeeze to follow GME and AMC instead of Silver? /kidding
Charmin: "Don't Squeeze the Charmin!" Commercial
Youtube gVFCm2PlXXc
 
Bazolar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My wife hates these commercials with a passion.  She finds them disturbing, especially the one where they're molesting the toilet paper on the couch.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Imagine there's a commercial where they're addressing skid marks and Dingle berries.

Than realize that's what the bears are actually doing.


They do..The young inspects his undies and wears them over his head with his glass on top..
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bazolar: where they're molesting the toilet paper on the couch.


???????
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Munden: We all know those bears poop through fur and TP isn't going to clean that.

This reddit theory is shiat, and it needs a bidet.


That's what rabbits are for.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I haven't seen this mentioned anywhere else, but there's an Easter egg here.

The security guard's name pin says "Dover."  He's probing bears' butts, so we know his first name is Ben.  Ben Dover, get it?  Ha-ha, very funny, Charmin.

But it goes deeper. *rimshot* **meta-rimshot**

He's also a bear.  So we can surmise that his full name is:

Gentle Ben Dover
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I love a bear backstory.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apophenia: The tendency for the human mind to perceive meaningful connections between unrelated things.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jclark666: [Fark user image 850x477]I haven't seen this mentioned anywhere else, but there's an Easter egg here.

The security guard's name pin says "Dover."  He's probing bears' butts, so we know his first name is Ben.  Ben Dover, get it?  Ha-ha, very funny, Charmin.

But it goes deeper. *rimshot* **meta-rimshot**

He's also a bear.  So we can surmise that his full name is:

Gentle Ben Dover


Rimshot has a whole nother meaning now...
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Munden: We all know those bears poop through fur and TP isn't going to clean that.


No to mention the TP clinging to the bears' butts.
 
Bazolar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bazolar: where they're molesting the toilet paper on the couch.

???????


Charmin Bears Can't Keep Their Paws Off Toilet Paper
Youtube hCtUjWWIuLA
 
the_rhino
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ascend to the bidet master race!
 
