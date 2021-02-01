 Skip to content
(NYPost)   You had me at 'sea lion herpes'   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sea Lion Eats Tonight - Twisted Tunes Seattle
Youtube QBbspMYhI84
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well shiat, those sea lions are a favorite meal for transient orca pods that love to hunt them. I suppose those orcas can simply start hunting humans if they run out of other critters to eat.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, they should have kept Kid Rock off that beach.

Sorry, sea lions.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Which one are you sick farks fark the sea lion
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Better than sea lion chlamydia...

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Herpes?
Randy Marsh wanted for questioning.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ain't no love like Sea Lion love.
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sea Lion Woman - Christine and Katherine Shipp
Youtube rIa8kzM9uAQ
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I knew Cruise was into some weird shiat, but I had no idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salador
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Somebody tame those sea loins!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Better than a space herpe.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I mean, do we know that sea lions can even *get* herpes? I'm just asking questions, here.
 
