Isle of Man about to be invaded by its own country after it lifts ALL Covid lockdown restrictions, opens all pubs, drops social distancing and scraps all face masks
21
edmo
5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing
4 hours ago  
They couldn't prevent Jack from being happy.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
1 hour ago  
No TT though :-(
 
Sorelian's Ghost
14 minutes ago  
Soon to be renamed Isle of Intubation.
 
FrancoFile
10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Run as fast as you farking can...
 
Skeleton Man
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
9 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Soon to be renamed Isle of Intubation.


Wow I'm shocked. Wouldn't it just suck if the agoraphobes couldn't justify their importance and crippling fear.
 
Tarl3k
8 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: [Fark user image 400x551]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
8 minutes ago  
The Fast Show - Isle of Man compilation
Youtube 12EeoRTWuXA
 
Ragin' Asian
6 minutes ago  
Is that like "Whore Island" but for chicks?

Sorry. Broads.
 
SansNeural
6 minutes ago  
Meanwhile on Isle of Man, BigCliveDotCom stays inside to show us how to trim the perfect goatee in 1 minute

Perfect goatee in one minute
Youtube 5EMNYdRknNI
 
maudibjr
6 minutes ago  
Are the English really people?
 
steklo
5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: They couldn't prevent Jack from being happy.


Long Live The Who...well, what's left of them....

spot on.
 
Thosw
5 minutes ago  
Isle of Dead Man
 
Tom-Servo
4 minutes ago  
Still safer than the TT races.
 
my herniated disc
4 minutes ago  
got as far as the guy whinging about being trapped on the island, (with no restrictions!).  fark you buddy. yeah we are all trapped in a lockdown, the majority of us in strict restrictions. my heart bleeds.  And btw all you need is one superspreader to competely fark up your numbers.
 
State_College_Arsonist
3 minutes ago  
This is the same place that runs the Isle of Man motorbike race each year, I would assume that the population understands the concept of risk and getting on with life in the face of death.

Also, I guess Ralphy will finally get to go to the pub.
 
jtown
2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
1 minute ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Soon to be renamed Isle of Intubation.


Why?
Like New Zealand, they locked down hard enough and long enough to effectively rid themselves of it, so why not reopen?
Sounds like they worked hard to get to the point they can do that. They deserve it.
 
Kalyco Jack
less than a minute ago  
One if by land; two if by Sea Doo!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz
less than a minute ago  
This could be a situation similar to New Zealand.  However, the self-quarantine rules will only be as good as the people actually abide by them.
 
