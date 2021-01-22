 Skip to content
(NPR)   How to shake that nagging feeling that you're actually not nearly as creative, funny, or intelligent as everybody else seems to think you are   (npr.org) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Although, to be fair, if you're the sort who regularly complains that the people surrounding you are idiots, morons, incompetent, or something else along those particular lines, you probably *aren't* as intelligent as they think you are. I mean, you might be more intelligent than *them*, but we're talking about a pretty long sliding scale here.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I just go to Fark.com.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just realize it's comparative. If others think you are above average in some aspect, maybe it's true and the average is just lower than you think it is. But also acknowledge that while you may be above average in one or a few aspects, you're likely below average in others and that others may be more exceptional in areas you excel at.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That article seemed more like random bits of advice from someone purporting to be an expert.  It's like they took random bits of advice from a BuzzFeed list of "Advice from Old People" and put it under the category of "How Not to Feel Like an Imposter."
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

All my friends are idiots. They seem to be attracted to me because I'm the only person that doesn't call them out as idiots.  They have been extremely loyal and come to my aid when needed. It is a lonely burden when you are the only smart person you know.


All my friends are idiots. They seem to be attracted to me because I'm the only person that doesn't call them out as idiots.  They have been extremely loyal and come to my aid when needed. It is a lonely burden when you are the only smart person you know.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's always in comparison to others.

Therefore, if I never interact with anyone in person, I'm the most superlative person around.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

All my friends are idiots. They seem to be attracted to me because I'm the only person that doesn't call them out as idiots.  They have been extremely loyal and come to my aid when needed. It is a lonely burden when you are the only smart person you know.

All my friends are idiots. They seem to be attracted to me because I'm the only person that doesn't call them out as idiots.  They have been extremely loyal and come to my aid when needed. It is a lonely burden when you are the only smart person you know.


OMG.  I thought that was just me!  That exactly describes a lot of my friends.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just head over to zombo.com where anything is possible.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Log one to the Pol tab?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I find that most people can't tell the difference between true genius, and mildly clever but eccentric.   I would be lying if I said I have not exploited that from time to time.
 
Two16
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you don't say...
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Log one to the Pol tab?


Post to the Politics tab?

/type quickly and hit add comment instead of preview?
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Duh. U submit creative, intelligent, funny headlines to fark. If they go green, then you are a fraud. The real creative, intelligent, funny people submit the better headlines that don't get approved.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They don't.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

🙄
Lots words. Nice word 🥗🤣

Let's shorten that.
Every one has something their stupid about.
And, everyone is good at some thing.

I am a slow learner.
I'm awesome at cunnilingus. 😉


🙄
Lots words. Nice word 🥗🤣

Let's shorten that.
Every one has something their stupid about.
And, everyone is good at some thing.

I am a slow learner.
I'm awesome at cunnilingus. 😉
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I try to remember that everyone has their problems and issues, so no matter how amazing someone else seems there is probably something that would bring them back to your level if you knew about it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rational Answer: Most people strive to recognize their sense of humor and how attentive they are in bed because that's what surveys purport are the most valued qualities sought in a mate.

Groucho Answer: I'd never join a club that would have me as a member.

Regression toward a mean is a helluva a ride.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I just go to Fark.com.


If that gets you funniest and smartest in this thread, it was out of pity.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Or. Hear me out. Their profoundly limited and you're simply average?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

All my friends are idiots. They seem to be attracted to me because I'm the only person that doesn't call them out as idiots.  They have been extremely loyal and come to my aid when needed. It is a lonely burden when you are the only smart person you know.


Or. Hear me out. Their profoundly limited and you're simply average?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmph. If they don't recognize my superiority, that's on them.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm none of above. What I do have is a lot of money.
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Imposter syndrome is a real thing.
That article sounds like it was written by a high schooler.
Also, next time I read "You have to name it" as advice, I'm going to kick something.
BRB, gonna name my imposter syndrome Fred.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I go to Zombo.com for my pity needs.

If that gets you funniest and smartest in this thread, it was out of pity.


I go to Zombo.com for my pity needs.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: I'm none of above. What I do have is a lot of money.


A cynic knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.

jjorsett: Hmph. If they don't recognize my superiority, that's on them.


The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about.

cdn4.geckoandfly.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you keep moving up the chain you'll find out that all of the above is true.

I'm a smart guy.  I did really well in HS, got into a good college and did very well there.

Then I got into a really good grad school and joined a group where I was, by far, the stupidest person in the room.  I was surrounded by people who were just off the charts- my boss developed some of the fundamental algorithms in his field, one co-worker has been poached repeatedly from university to university (And we're talking Yale here, not Harvard Upstairs Medical College), another is the lead scientist at a major corporation, etc.

Welcome to reality.  I'm willing to admit I'm good.  But there's an entire tier above that and I know a lot of people in it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I play an idiot so I don't have to worry about high expectations.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I have found most people conflate "smart" with success.

I'm a smart guy.  I did really well in HS, got into a good college and did very well there.

Then I got into a really good grad school and joined a group where I was, by far, the stupidest person in the room.  I was surrounded by people who were just off the charts- my boss developed some of the fundamental algorithms in his field, one co-worker has been poached repeatedly from university to university (And we're talking Yale here, not Harvard Upstairs Medical College), another is the lead scientist at a major corporation, etc.

Welcome to reality.  I'm willing to admit I'm good.  But there's an entire tier above that and I know a lot of people in it.


I have found most people conflate "smart" with success.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One time I said something funny enough to get some votes. Maybe 60 or so. I thought I would finally make the Fark weekly, but nope. I was pissed and angry and what gives?!?!. so I clicked on the links to see what was considered funny. 120 votes here, 160 votes there and so on. Well damn.

I get happy if one of two votes get applied to my wit.

/don't cry for me, Argentina
 
writingdude
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Credentials ≠ Ability. Many who should feel that they are imposters have these confused.
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: If you keep moving up the chain you'll find out that all of the above is true.

I'm a smart guy.  I did really well in HS, got into a good college and did very well there.

Then I got into a really good grad school and joined a group where I was, by far, the stupidest person in the room.  I was surrounded by people who were just off the charts- my boss developed some of the fundamental algorithms in his field, one co-worker has been poached repeatedly from university to university (And we're talking Yale here, not Harvard Upstairs Medical College), another is the lead scientist at a major corporation, etc.

Welcome to reality.  I'm willing to admit I'm good.  But there's an entire tier above that and I know a lot of people in it.


Peter Principle.  I'm like that at work now and I'm on a project where it's on display.  I'm quite certain that the question 'what is he doing here' has been asked between my colleagues.  In my defense I didn't ask to be where I am, I just got moved into it by management and they can move me out if they like, I won't be offended.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I got double-digit "smart" votes for a post I made on fark once. That means something, doesn't it?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

McGrits: One time I said something funny enough to get some votes. Maybe 60 or so. I thought I would finally make the Fark weekly, but nope. I was pissed and angry and what gives?!?!. so I clicked on the links to see what was considered funny. 120 votes here, 160 votes there and so on. Well damn.

I get happy if one of two votes get applied to my wit.

/don't cry for me, Argentina



The key word I read from you is "considered" because the reasons and causes for pluralities among independent actors is rarely, if ever, a criterion, but perceptions.

Groups cohere by acknowledgement and on message boards I reduce expressions by four attributes along a scale of strength: Expressions meant to associate, accord, affiliate, and ally.

The Four A's: Association, Accord, Affiliation, and Alliance. Each have their motive and expectation of an outcome and are endlessly audited.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I never have that nagging feelings because no one thinks I'm any of those things.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
image-cdn.neatoshop.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

You were one of the initial posters to the thread or you had your alts up-smart you?


You were one of the initial posters to the thread or you had your alts up-smart you?
 
