 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   An exploration of how the wives of country music stars took a moment from looking exactly like one another to launch their own Instagram empires, presumably using nothing but a few worn bootstraps, some reheated gumption, and their deep country roots   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
49
    More: Stupid, Country music, Marriage, Husband, Garth Brooks, Grand Ole Opry, Brittany Aldean's Instagram, Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, United States Capitol  
•       •       •

1331 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 11:10 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Stepford Wives Goes Country
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're so brave. So. Brave.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So a bunch of cookie-cutter Bro country types have cookie-cutter wives who parrot right-wing bullshiat on social media?

All of this from a music community who treated the Dixie Chicks so very well?

I'm shocked.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're looking to wives of famous people for insight, you won't find it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving, once again, that being white and blonde, even with a bad case of "boy face", is all you really need in this world.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If you're looking to wives of famous people for insight, you won't find it.


Unless the insight youre looking for is "how to marry a famous person".
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a less active / productive-sounding term than "launched an empire" for people who used a common social media account to:

- piggyback on an existing political cult
- flaunt the luxurious lifestyle their husbands bought them

Any idiot can do those thing, and many clearly have.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day, another anti-trump puff piece from the Amazon Post.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never been a Country Muzak fan. Don't know any of these people.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see any country singers in that article. I saw a bunch of white guys who sing crappy pop music and/or rap with southern accents.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who farted, ya'll?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: We need a less active / productive-sounding term than "launched an empire" for people who used a common social media account to:

- piggyback on an existing political cult
- flaunt the luxurious lifestyle their husbands bought them

Any idiot can do those thing, and many clearly have.


Launched a duchy?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: The Stepford Wives Goes Country


The Two-Step Ford Wives?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would give my pickup's left fender to be the sausage gravy in a Nicole Kidman/Faith Hill biscuit platter.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternatively, you could never, ever know about any of these people by avoiding social media altogether.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I would give my pickup's left fender to be the sausage gravy in a Nicole Kidman/Faith Hill biscuit platter.


And you will go down and to the left
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laughs in Tammy Wynette.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: Another day, another anti-trump puff piece from the Amazon Post.


О товарищ. Мы отказались от Трампа. Нам не удалось его избрать во второй раз.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In country music, you're a fan for life, and you're hungry for every morsel about your favorite artist," said Beverly Keel, dean of the College of Media and Entertainment at Middle Tennessee State University.

These are bizarre times.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Proving, once again, that being white and blonde, even with a bad case of "boy face", is all you really need in this world.


Anyone who's spent much time in Red State somewhat-Republican-friendly cities and coastal or otherwise blue-state cities could tell you that limiting one's marriage prospects to right-leaning folks from the former is... probably not a great call, to put it mildly, if you're looking to maximize partner attractiveness.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jason Aldean was on stage when the shooting started at Las Vegas.   His wife was backstage.   You'd think that something like that might have been a life changing thing.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: "In country music, you're a fan for life, and you're hungry for every morsel about your favorite artist," said Beverly Keel, dean of the College of Media and Entertainment at Middle Tennessee State University.

These are bizarre times.


That College has Journalism and Photography and Audio Production and Advertising and Public Relations and Animation amongst other things.  Don't let the name mislead you.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.


I'm sure Hank did not do it this way...
 
Mrs. Snipes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every one of them has these barn wood signs in their homes:

"Live, Laugh, Love (Y'All)"

"Blessed"

"Gather"
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: They're so brave. So. Brave.


There is none more brave than an Instagram influencer.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.


It became pop music thanks to Garth, Shania and Billy Ray.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: wantingout: Another day, another anti-trump puff piece from the Amazon Post.

О товарищ. Мы отказались от Трампа. Нам не удалось его избрать во второй раз.


Мы поверили в профессионального политика Джо Байдена. Он нас не подвел.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Flexecutioner: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.

It became pop music thanks to Garth, Shania and Billy Ray.


And Chris Gaines ruined rock.  :/
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 850x850]


That poor woman has less feminine curves than Shrek.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.


All its half-decent descendants seem to end up lumped into the indie rock scene, I guess because that's a catch-all for broadly popular-music sounds that are never gonna be more than moderately successful, as far as sales.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bro-Country (aka "Hick Hop") is on the Mt. Rushmore of shiattiest music genres along with Nu Metal, Nightcore, and whatever you call that nasty shiat Jam Bands play.
 
Filet-O-Fish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry guys, I have hated country music in alll its forms for the past 30 years.  Line dancing makes me want to puke up my beer and the guitarists suck ass and can't play a proper solo.  To each his own I guess.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: If you're looking to wives of famous people for insight, you won't find it.


Hillary Clinton Laughing for 10 hours
Youtube orYcAiFqknU
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Bro-Country (aka "Hick Hop") is on the Mt. Rushmore of shiattiest music genres along with Nu Metal, Nightcore, and whatever you call that nasty shiat Jam Bands play.


You just made my day.  I love this term.

I remember when Nu Metal appeared and I thought "Crap, I'm going to be hearing this terrible music for the rest of my life", but it fizzled out rapidly. It was a rare occasion when a terrible thing didn't become stronger, but just went away.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: The Flexecutioner: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.

It became pop music thanks to Garth, Shania and Billy Ray.

And Chris Gaines ruined rock.  :/


Fark user imageView Full Size


Never paid attention to Shania's music. Was she any good?
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Conservatives biatch about identity politics, but you'll find no greater hive of identity politics than country music radio.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's Nashville folks, the studio  assigns them a wife when they sign. They may get a slightly different looking wife for touring.
 
yequalsy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.

It became pop music thanks to Garth, Shania and Billy Ray.


Musically it's unfair to link Garth Brooks to either of those two or the ones in the article. The negative impact of Garth was he demonstrated how lucrative of an audience was really there and that led to a hyperfocus of derivatively derivative derivatives.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cowgirl toffee: The Flexecutioner: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.

It became pop music thanks to Garth, Shania and Billy Ray.

And Chris Gaines ruined rock.  :/

[Fark user image 350x565]

Never paid attention to Shania's music. Was she any good?


I never thought it was country music.  But you must know... I love 70's "trucker" songs... so there's that.

Interesting side note: I named my dog Jerry Lee (can't call her "killer" all the time).  Anyway, I had a chip implanted in her ear and her name came back Jerry REED.  Just waiting on her to say "Son, put some groceries down my neck!"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is a bunch of great alternative country/Americana music to be enjoyed out there, some of which has moved more mainstream. Whiskeytown, Uncle Tupelo, Wilco, The Jayhawks, Alejandro Escovedo, Calexico, Gillian Welch, Mark Eitzel, The Handsome Family, Lambchop, Jason Isbell, Purple Mountains, Chris Stapleton, Colter Wall, Phosphorescent, and on and on...
 
Watubi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't have Instagram, I don't care about IG Influencers at all...what really gives me a big belly laugh is all the hard-up dudes that go beyond the call of duty to disparage them at every chance.  I mean, who cares??  Every single one of you would "sell out" in a millisecond if you thought you could make a dollar off IG
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.

It became pop music thanks to Garth, Shania and Billy Ray.


This. When my meth-head pop listening ex-girlfriend started loving Garth, I knew country was dead.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These guys depend on exactly who to be their fans?  It used to be that stars played to the illusion of being available.  The current crop of bro country seems to be pushing the idea that all these guys are completely off the market.  Is it to reassure their fans that they too can get wives or to hide the closet door like stars in the 50s?

I gave up on country music when the bass line and drums drowned out the steel guitar and twin fiddles.  Now, if I want music I recognize, I'm stuck on classic country stations.
 
advex101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: cowgirl toffee: The Flexecutioner: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Country music lost its soul in the 80's.  It's so sappy and corny I don't know how people listen without throwing up.

It became pop music thanks to Garth, Shania and Billy Ray.

And Chris Gaines ruined rock.  :/

[Fark user image 350x565]

Never paid attention to Shania's music. Was she any good?


Being married to Mutt Lange didn't hurt her career either.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fake blond, smoking hot and named a spelling variation of Britney or Kaylee or Madison? check.

/that right there is always a good time.
 
OBBN
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the deal with links to Washington Post stories?  I thought Fark didn't link to pay sites.  Yeah you get a few free articles, then they want to charge you to see more.  And there is always more of them linked on the main page.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey why not
All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down
Youtube 9GeAWEhdUdQ
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.