(Grand Forks Herald)   10-year-old girl and kitten save family from burning home   (grandforksherald.com) divider line
10
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
RIP kitty
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bur why was the family burning the home in the first place?
 
LongBent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice article I won't register to read...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kitty...

I'm sad now. I hate February.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice paywall, thanks, I guess
 
chorty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LongBent1: Nice article I won't register to read...


noscript, loads with no pics
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Nice paywall, thanks, I guess


It was kind of a downer anyway.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kitten wakes you up for help, saving your life, and you let it diaf.  Think I'd have gone with Fark user image
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This link should work. No paywall.

That's one beast of a "kitten."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well I was masturbating, so sorry kitten.
 
