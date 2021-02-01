 Skip to content
(Fredericksburg)   Ceiliing cat is watching you...erm, wait, that's NOT ceiling cat   (fredericksburg.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Anthony Joe? Gotta love someone with three first names at least.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad there isn't video footage, as we could add it to this awesome collection:

People Falling Through Ceilings And Roofs
Youtube NcIZBv-mV_I
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why is this tagged with, "Member of Parliament"?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is the the one about the naked blonde, the poodle and the two-foot salami?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a lot of trouble to see a naked woman.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think if you fall off a building and all your friends are all watching 
a funny gag would be to pretend you were swimming.

- Deep Thoughts
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I blame Hollywood and its unrealistic portrayals of the strength of above-ceiling systems.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guess that didn't work out so well. He needs to exercise better judgment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Guess that didn't work out so well. He needs to exercise better judgment.


I can only think of one word to describe this comment: WILD
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Guess that didn't work out so well. He needs to exercise better judgment.


Should have gone to Planet Fitness, the 'judgement free zone'.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iowan73: Is the the one about the naked blonde, the poodle and the two-foot salami?


How is your Mom?
 
stfudonnie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
