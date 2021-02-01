 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WEAR Pensacola)   Pro-tip: Heroin is NOT a chocolate laxative   (weartv.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Crestview man, United Kingdom, Canada, Report, heroin, deputies, chocolate laxative  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 8:23 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it?
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a chocolate laxative if you're brave enough.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Isn't it?


Has pretty much the opposite effect even. It's one of the reasons I try to avoid opioids in general, because I value a good dump more than pain-killers fair often.

Last time I got cracked open, I got off the opioids as quickly as possible, and my nurse opined that I shouldn't try to tough it out, and then I told her why, and she considered it for a minute, and got me some Tylenol instead.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat? You'd be lucky to piss.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opiates have the opposite effect.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just say no to laxatives
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Isn't it?


In my experience, it is a very poor laxative.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sure does turn people into assholes though .
 
Reyito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Tr0mBoNe: Isn't it?

In my experience, it is a very poor laxative.


I don't know... everytime I'm back on, I can never get my shiat together.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Have you tried a suppository?
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 

cman: shiat? You'd be lucky to piss.


This. When I was hospitalized and on a 6 hour cycle of dilaudid, I couldn't even pee by day 2. They had to give me a catheter...which I must say, made the liquids-only diet a lot more tolerable.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Heoin causes constipation, as any reader of Burroughs can tell you. If you look at the ingredients of Imodium, you'll see it's made from an opiate derivative.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hmm
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RottenEggs: It sure does turn people into assholes though .


Turns them into Conservatives, actually.
Monomaniacally selfish? Check.
Utterly disinterested in others, beyond hostility and paranoia? Check.
Criminal and even violent in the pursuit of one's desires? Check.
Complete and utter liar? Check.
Parasite on society? Check.
It's like Republicanism tied up in a balloon.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.