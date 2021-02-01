 Skip to content
(WEAR Pensacola)   Florida Man fights with deputies and K9 unit. Let's see how he did. (with mugshot goodness)   (weartv.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pensacola, Florida, Escambia County, burglary arrest, Report, Man, deputies, K-9  
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Don't you mess with my Zeek.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good boy, Zeek
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farked around and found out.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am really starting to think police shouldn't have k9 units at all.

I'm not saying this was a miss use of the dog, but I am saying I don't trust police and a police can do a LOT of painful damage in a very small amount of time.

/and I've never been a fan of putting dogs at risk in general.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


When I watch that show, I imagine Zeke if from Florida. It fits.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
weartv.comView Full Size

Attempted burglar, rejected garbage pail kid and three name haver Eric Tyler Mathis.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish they had a picture of the dog.  I bet the dog smiled.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those cuts are from the hits from the Human officers not the K9.  2 KO and right back up. That guy should have gone into boxing or MMA not being FL jackass.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So in a case like this if the cops send him to the hospital to get treated for injuries, who's responsible for paying that bill? I can only imagine this clown doesn't have any medical insurance.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is the meth/beatdown/dog bite ratio going on in that picture?
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The report states deputies saw Mathis hiding behind a blue tarp on the property. Mathis told deputies it was his home and yelled at deputies to leave."

And in a shocking escalation of his obvious bluff he then picked up one of his own shoes, put it to his ear and said "Hello? 911? Yeah this is Eric and some guys dressed as cops are breaking into the tarp where I liveand I need yall to come down here and eject them from the premises."
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not shot, must be white.
 
HKWolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That is some mugshot goodness! Florida man, you didn't disappoint us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope they didn't bother with local anesthesia before stapling that guys face back on.
 
