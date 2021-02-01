 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   The Devil Wears Emmentaler   (food.ndtv.com) divider line
24
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Geralt is waaaaay ahead on you, Smitty.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That woman seems to be missing a tit
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LawPD: That woman seems to be missing a tit


Moths ate that, too.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LawPD: That woman seems to be missing a tit


Amazon.  Cut or cauterized off in order to have better bow control.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Needs more hat.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LawPD: That woman seems to be missing a tit


You can see it leaving through the hole on the right side.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Havarti
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't Limburger.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I pray to baby Jesus to actually see this in wild.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Diogenes: LawPD: That woman seems to be missing a tit

Moths ate that, too.


I got it, I got it!

travsd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Left handed moths.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really think the more expensive fashion companies routinely see just how much they can insult their customers before there is blowback.

"Cut a bunch of holes in that sweater, charge them $1300 for it. Too much fabric on those jeans too, cut out the ass and most of the front. Call it "distressed", these idiots love this shiat."

They only third rail they've found is trying to sell thong underwear to kids.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: Havartit


Fixed
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If my wife were to wear a shirt like that it would look like a can of cheese whiz oozing all over her chest.

/more than a handful
//more than a mouthful
///the kids have stretch marks around their mouths from breastfeeding
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So they make clothes for Mormon porn?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I pray to baby Jesus to actually see this in wild.


It could be intriguing on a busty lass.
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That shirt really is the perfect representation of Swiss cheese
 
Mcavity
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Original 16 Brewery Sessions - Colter Wall - "The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie"
Youtube 4l4gdhPqh3E

I saw the title and I thought of this...
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Openwork."

The stretching on the garment over the hips looks awful. Openwork has structure.

cs2.livemaster.ruView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: "Openwork."

The stretching on the garment over the hips looks awful. Openwork has structure.

[cs2.livemaster.ru image 683x1024]


Penis?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LawPD: That woman seems to be missing a tit


And the one she does have looks way too low. Weird camera angle maybe?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Black_Lazerus: Havartit

Fixed


Thanks
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PirateKing: So they make clothes for Mormon porn?

[Fark user image image 425x214]


How would... You know what, nevermind.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

