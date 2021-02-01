 Skip to content
(Some Young Guy)   Flanders adults want to give their vaccines to young adults 16 - 24. Rod and Todd will just have to wait   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
27
    More: Spiffy, Vaccine, young people, Vaccination, care providers, Heidi De Pauw, open letter, various sectors, residential care centres  
•       •       •

473 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 9:42 AM



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid Flanders.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they get the vaccine, COVID will be like nothing at all
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she can't handle me at my diddliest, she doesn't deserve me at my doodliest.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the Simpsons started in 1989, Rod and Todd should have kids of their own now.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an approach.

Instead of vaccinating the most vulnerable, vaccinate the disease vectors.

I think starting with the most vulnerable & those that care for them is a better way to go though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stupid sexy Flanders
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Considering the Simpsons started in 1989, Rod and Todd should have kids of their own now.


High fevers from preventable diseases rendered them sterile.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want to give up our place to the young people," Heidi De Pauw, CEO of Child Focus, and Sara Vercauteren, managing director of PR agency Bepublic, wrote in...

Ha! Before clicking the link I was thinking what the real deal was and if it's some sort of PR stunt.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

/oh
//carry on
///stupid slashies
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rod, Todd, this is God."
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that idea. Why vaccinate people in their 30's, 40's, or 50's before teens and college students who normally are gathered in huge, congregant environments? If this is an option in the states, I absolutely want my 20 and 21 year old immunized before me.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x636]
Stupid sexy Flanders


The female version. Nice.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I lived there, I'd totally open a strip club and call it "Stupid Sexy Flanders".
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ned Flanders knows how to rock!

Ned Flanders band Okilly Dokilly performs "Godspeed Little Doodle" in The A.V. Club studio
Youtube ejzde32zdVw
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid vaxy Flanders
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skycruiser-x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been saying the same thing.  As usual the boomers in US society come first before everyone else.  Those retirees need to be able to get back to golfing and shiat I guess.  While young single mothers can just keep their fingers crossed as they work 3 jobs that bring them in contact with a few hundred anti-maskers each day.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flanderrrrrrrrrrrrrrssssssssssss
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skycruiser-x: I've been saying the same thing.  As usual the boomers in US society come first before everyone else.  Those retirees need to be able to get back to golfing and shiat I guess.  While young single mothers can just keep their fingers crossed as they work 3 jobs that bring them in contact with a few hundred anti-maskers each day.


Well, if those young single mothers had married properly they'd be home safe and sound baking pies for their man like god intended and that wouldn't be a problem for them. See? The Bible wins again!
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It feels like the kids are getting nothing at all!
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
As a 55 year old with no comorbidities and 100% work from home since March of last year, I'm completely fine with being the very last one to get a vaccine.

If I could apply to be the last person in the US to get the vaccine, I would.
 
turboke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: As a 55 year old with no comorbidities and 100% work from home since March of last year, I'm completely fine with being the very last one to get a vaccine.

If I could apply to be the last person in the US to get the vaccine, I would.


You're an Exception.

/from Flanders
//working from home since March
///you already guessed I'm a developer
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: It's an approach.

Instead of vaccinating the most vulnerable, vaccinate the disease vectors.

I think starting with the most vulnerable & those that care for them is a better way to go though.


The vaccine keeps you from getting sick.

It's not known yet if it keeps you from spreading the virus.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bruscar: I love that idea. Why vaccinate people in their 30's, 40's, or 50's before teens and college students who normally are gathered in huge, congregant environments? If this is an option in the states, I absolutely want my 20 and 21 year old immunized before me.


The rationale is that they're vaccinating the people most likely to die from it.
You're more likely to die from it than your kid.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

truthandjustice: Bruscar: I love that idea. Why vaccinate people in their 30's, 40's, or 50's before teens and college students who normally are gathered in huge, congregant environments? If this is an option in the states, I absolutely want my 20 and 21 year old immunized before me.

The rationale is that they're vaccinating the people most likely to die from it.
You're more likely to die from it than your kid.


And here's where I'm incredibly selfish.  I want the vaccine so I can see my 1 yr old son grow up to be 20 or 21.
 
groverpm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm in a the last priority group before the hoi polloi and I'd give it up for somebody younger if i could.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

