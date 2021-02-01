 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Do you live in NYC? Hope you have milk and bread. MILK AND BREEEEAAAAAD   (nypost.com) divider line
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All those New Yorkers who fled the city last spring/summer for the suburbs are waking up to the realization their building's maintenance man isn't going to shovel the snow for them.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did we learn nothing from the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020?

Quick! BUY ALL THE TOILET PAPERS!!!!!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't you just go down to the bodega?
AnyName
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Bread & Milk" -THE ORIGINAL VIDEO- vicdibitetto.net
Obligatory...
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
steklo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ah but at the same time...those who lived in NYC and shoveled out their cars from the streets and then having someone else pull into that spot, won't have to deal with that anymore.

now they just have to learn to shovel their walk and the driveway and get used to driving the 60 miles into the city during snowy roads. When I lived on Long Island, it would take me 3 hours just to drive 23 miles on the LIE in snowy conditions.
 
LesterB
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
John Mulaney but bread
Youtube BGTa6hv7wDc
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
YOU WILL NEVER SEE TOILET PAPER, SANITIZER OR ALL PURPOSE FLOUR AGAIN. FIGHT FOR SUPERMARKET SUPREMACY
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Beat me by a minute.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Me by 2
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Everyone's been making artisan bread loaves since the beginning of the pandemic, so it's just..

MIIIIIILK!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sesame Street: I Can Remember (Bread, Milk, Butter)
Youtube MNghp9tPXjo
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Buffalo, where we always get "yOu MuSt gEt SoOO mUcH SnOw tHeRe...," we have pretty much nada.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Got almost a foot of snow in Chicago, on top of the 6" we got last week.

We didn't have any problems getting important things, like booze.

\ Can't speak to milk, don't really drink the stuff.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't realize it was a .jpg
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
David Mitchell's Bread and Milk Rant - QI - BBC One
Youtube W5bKN6xP8Kk
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AirMiami I HATE MILK music video
Youtube dYmW6vWETUE
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

If they run out of Malort, you know the shiat hit the fan.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

And the shiat is already melting.  It will be gone by Friday.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who the fark is still reading/posting NYPost??

robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Why would they drive into the city? I'm pretty sure everyone who fled is a person who can work remotely and so they'll just have to continue to work from home. In fact that's been the best part of this pandemic for me, no need to venture out when the weather is crappy, just stay home and work and cook my own meals. The streets will be cleared in 3-5 days even from the biggest snowstorm so just put off your trip to the grocery store or whatever until they are. The only reason I might have to venture out suddenly is if my meds were running low, but I'm now up to a 2 week overlap on my 90 day refills so even that's not an issue.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You have to fight the Terrible Beast of the Bread Display there:

Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, what is it, a Niño bomb haboob cyclone?

dr_iacovone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Family guy a loaf of bread a container of milk and a stick of butter
Youtube WiFo_QIZYa0
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My grandparents and their friends, who were all born between 1890 and 1910, would panic in winter unless they had enough supplies to outlast the Siege Of Thessalonica. Of course they were born, and spent their formative years, in an era where a bad winter storm could mean you were cut off for a week or more. I always thought their level of preparedness was overkill until February of 1978 when we were hit by an ice storm that killed our power for 10 days and left drifts so bad we had do dig some family friends out of their house along the north shore of Lake Erie. The sight of an entire house, even a single story one, completely buried in a drift leaves a lasting impression.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I "snowpocablizz" emergencies I'm always tempted to fill up a cart with something weird like a whole bunch of dandruff shampoo in hopes that other shoppers will see that and do the same out of confused panic. "his cart is full of shampoo and apple sauce... maybe there is a reason? Better safe than sorry, gimme 10 bottles of head and shoulders..."
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

buy Kale instead of TP. You can use it as food if you are really desperate.
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sure not everyone will have to commute into the city during a snow storm. But some jobs require a physical appearance. For example when I lived and worked on Long Island my office was one of those offices that would never close during a snow event...I would have to go in.

I don't miss those days now that I'm living down south. That's for sure.
 
inelegy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Stahhhhp...so hungry.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's hope the power stays on.
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's been a long time since I've seen 18 inches......of the S-Word, like when I lived in De-toilet & worked Sanitation pushin salt out on⅝js to roads.....pelting & burying cars w/snow from my plowing em w/me plow too!!!!

Yupperz that be a very ME!!!!!


YIPPEE SKIPPY & A BIG WAHOO TOO!!!!!!
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CNJ here. Had 7 inches by 730am when we shoveled. Immediately after the wind picked up. Second round at 1pm: 13 inches.

We'll easily pass 20 inches at this rate.

A colleague in SNJ just getting rain. That wall of pollution along I95 ain't no joke.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

damageddude: All those New Yorkers who fled the city last spring/summer for the suburbs are waking up to the realization their building's maintenance man isn't going to shovel the snow for them.


HOAs only make sense to me when they provide these services, usually in the context of a "55+ community".

It's the ones that charge the fees, AND expect you to take care of snow/lawn, and will fine you in a second if you don't, that you have to watch out for.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cry moar
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You know that is starting to grind my gears?

The word bodega.  I understand that we are a huge melting pot in this country but Bodega does not mean store in Spanish. It literally means storeroom or warehouse.   It does not mean corner convenience store. Those are generally called Tiendas or tienditas.

I can imagine bodega is a bastardization of word and sound association like people say "hoosegow" for jail.  When the world is "juzgado" which means judge.  But Americans in Mexico in the old days would hear the "word" Juzgado before they went to jail and just assumed wrongly it meant jail.

The only reason why I am ranting about this is I so a couple of cooking shows on different channels and they all referred to the grill cooktop as "la plancha".  What is farking wrong with saying griddle?  And they were not cooking any kind of food that had anything to do with Latin America or Spain.

Also, due to context "la plancha" in Spanish is nuanced. It can be griddle or any flat metal surface including a pan.
 
