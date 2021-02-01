 Skip to content
(NPR)   How did Israel roll out the vaccine so quickly? Aside from paying more, they sweetened the deal with patient history data. "I don't think it's a big secret, my personal data"   (npr.org) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the driving forces of vaccinating quickly in Israel is the fact that approx 12% are Ultra Orthodox.  They don't for the most part accept the concept of social distancing or wearing masks.

They feel that G-D, (Jews AREN'T supposed to write or say God so it's written as G-D),  (I'm a non as a non Orthodox Jew, in Judaism there's Reform, (which is the least religious), Conservative, (which isn't a political term, but means you're middle of the road Judaism) and then there's Orthodox,  (men & women seat separately in Temple etc., then there's Ultra Orthodox, which  generally covers Hassidic Jews).  I was raised as a Conservative Jew, BTW most of us are liberal about politics just to confuse things even more.

Most Ultra Orthodox in Israel believe in Huge weddings, up to 3,000 or more people, (which has also been the case here in the USA).

Therefore the amount of people with COVID is very high for a small country, since 12% won't follow the rules and have spread is far and wide in Israel.  (This is also why NYC has had such a high amount of COVID and trouble controlling it, (I was born and raised in NYC and in fact lived there most of my life).

When this first started, so this is the 1st half of last yr, while Ultra Orthodox are 12% of the population they were also 50% of the deaths.  (I have no idea what that figure is now, but it's very bad).

Ultra Orthodox also have over time, had contained themselves in small enclaves in Israel but they often have many children and have out grown, where they live in old portions of big cities, such as Jerusalem.  So they have marches to protest people who are not nearly as religious to force them to move out of the area, so they can take over a larger area.  Now imagine this happening several times a week, unmasked and huge crowds, now in the age of COVID.  So it's spreading like wildfire, which explains why Israel wants to move quickly.

Then of course there's also the issue of the Prime Minister is hanging on by a slender thread and  all of this has happened on his watch, (and that his good friend Trump lost due to COVID)!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That seemingly had very little to do with Covid. But, this sounds like just standard Israeli behavior. Minus the fighter planes and bulldozers I guess.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It really isn't.  You have no idea how boring your personal data is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Once again, the well-intentioned but ludicrously administratively burdensome specter of HIPAA prevents us from having nice things.

Don't even get me started about 42 CFR.  The whole world knows you're a drunk.  You've spent every night of your adulthood in the shadiest places in town doing the shadiest things and literally every single person in your community knows it.  No one since middle school ever even remembers seeing you clean or sober.

But the second you decide to get some help and do something to improve your life, heaven forbid that anyone know about it.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Torah concept of Pikuach nefeshgoes out the window when you wear a Borsalino?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Once again the fear if being denied coverage, or of it being ludicrously overpriced because of a pre-existing condition by the American for-profit healthcare industry keeps us from being willing to share that information, so we can't have smart policy.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Meanwhile EMT told police why I was in the back getting help. And those cops told the apartment security and that got me evicted.
I wasn't even on property.
I called for an 🚑.
WTF? I should have just died?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The thing is, I don't mind if the government has access to my medical records and data.  Or even my present location, because I am the government and I already clocked in this morning.  It's private businesses using my medical records and data and location, to monetize that stuff.  I see no difference between hedge funds and analytics.  They do not contribute to real life, they are simply inventions designed to generate wealth for companies and people who are already wealthy.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

And if 60 Minutes was to be believed last night, the Chinese Communist Party pays really, really well for that stuff, so they probably have it before the US Government does.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it was because all doctors are Jewish and they are playing favorites.

/except the Pakistanis, of course
 
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The Torah concept of Pikuach nefeshgoes out the window when you wear a Borsalino?


That is likely why the Haredi keep doubling down on calling everything blasphemy or directly citing the Torah as much as possible.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

People have been outright murdered by their governments because they were 'privileged' because they wore glasses.  It's not out of the realm for governments to forcibly sterilize people who carry genetic diseases, such as the breast cancer gene.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh. Given the behavior of the extremist orthodoxy, and a significant majority of the world's population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity anyway, the average Israeli receiving it first is no skin of my nose.

Because I'm not Palestinian and I believe were I Palestinian this news wouldn't surprise me in the least. I'm so sick of Palestinians denied a sea port and the false pressures to divide them to the north and south. The split seems irreversible, but without trade, it can only worsen. And Israel can't continue to trade "for them" with the lie that Israeli's trades resources fairly. It's criminal, but I don't expect it to be resolved before I die.

Anyone, and someone in the thread already has, suggesting medical histories wouldn't be grievously abused by a market system is a child.

When it comes to employers, all data is an employer's weapon when it suits them. Sex and age are matters they weaponize; You don't believe sick leave won't be the first gamed parameter out of the goddamned gate?
 
geggy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It depends on if the data provided is direct PII tied to medical history (besides IDing if they got the vaccine or not) or if they are providing metadata which is not easily traceable back to an individual.

If it is the former then it is a good justification to kvetch about privacy and data issues. If it is the latter, then much less so.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the hell is a "casbah" anyways?

Should we be rocking it?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: The Torah concept of Pikuach nefeshgoes out the window when you wear a Borsalino?


I always thought Excadrill threw Pikuach out the window.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You seem very concerned that outside parties can't view your substance abuse treatment records without your consent..  Seems an odd hill to die on.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

A door closes and a window opens.
 
Loren
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Exactly--and what they are supposedly providing Pfizer doesn't require PII at all, I see no privacy concerns so long as the description is accurate.  This seems like just another case of Israel-bashing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is a good thing. Deidentified health and safety data sets are 21st century infrastructure.

In fact the health data being provided to Pfizer should be made open on a government health portal for anybody to download, test, verify, build public health programs, compare outcomes.

You know, science and public good.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You seem very concerned that outside parties can't view your substance abuse treatment records without your consent..  Seems an odd hill to die on.



My issue is that I can't share the substance use disorder records in my possession to other healthcare providers or to an HIE so that emergency rooms and other behavioral health practices can know that a person walking in the door is on methadone, for example.  Having an incomplete medical history for a new client, particularly when the omissions are something as important as an opioid addiction, for example, not only negatively impacts their care, it can cost people their lives.

I'm trying to save people's lives, and I'm being prevented from doing it by Federal legislation intended to protect their privacy but implemented in a way that does nothing but scare healthcare providers into refusing to share the data.  I won't die on the hill, but I will roll my eyes at the unintended consequences of the legislation and try to help people understand its real impact.
 
