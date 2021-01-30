 Skip to content
(Press-Enterprise (So. Cal))   Bad day: Eight men break into your house. Worse day: the cops arrest you also for your illegal marijuana grow operation   (pe.com) divider line
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your*
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you gaze long enough at the illegal marijuana grow operation, the illegal marijuana grow operation will gaze back into you. You must take care to not become that over which you would have control.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you have an illegal marijuana growing operation in your house, why do you call in the police to your house?
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Growing marijuana shouldn't be illegal. There's no victim, except the government.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldJames: Growing marijuana shouldn't be illegal. There's no victim, except the government.


And the government isn't a victim either, except in the sense that the loss of privilege feels like victimhood.
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: If you have an illegal marijuana growing operation in your house, why do you call in the police to your house?


People who habitually break the law aren't generally known to be particularly smart.
 
