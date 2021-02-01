 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Not news: Man plays lottery. News: Man wins lottery. Fark: for the 6th time   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
    More: Strange, English-language films, Idaho, sixth big prize lottery win, winning ticket, The Jackpot, Prize, Winning, Money  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm not saying he's a time traveler, but he's a time traveler.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the lottery as secure as a McDonalds monopoly game?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm proud to help support Idaho public schools, that's really why I play,"

Give me a farking break here buddy.

I have been playing the lotto off and on for decades and have won many more times than that. Once, I even won a whole $10.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The man in question.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the other day down to my last few dollars, I went to cash in a lotto ticket. I was expecting $5 for the win and was going to put it into the gas tank, but the clerk opened the drawer and took out $100.

me: I won $100?
clerk: yup, sure did.
me: ok then, fill 'er up on pump 6!

I must've read the ticket wrong.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Is the lottery as secure as a McDonalds monopoly game?


I seem to remember a lotto scratch off game where the meta-data on the ticket could tell you if it was a winner before you scratched it.

Some guy figured it out and would go to gas stations and ask to pick the tickets he wanted from the roll.  Then he'd win all his picks, but eventually they caught on.

So.. Maybe not.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That guy is really bad at math.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: DON.MAC: Is the lottery as secure as a McDonalds monopoly game?

I seem to remember a lotto scratch off game where the meta-data on the ticket could tell you if it was a winner before you scratched it.

Some guy figured it out and would go to gas stations and ask to pick the tickets he wanted from the roll.  Then he'd win all his picks, but eventually they caught on.

So.. Maybe not.


In TX, the scratchers have a barcode on them that you can scan to tell if the ticket's a winner. *However*, the barcode is also covered by the same material and has to be scratched off to expose the barcode first.

If a clerk pulls the tickets for you, check to see if the barcodes have been exposed. Reject any that have.

NCSB: A local grocery store had a machine that let you buy scratchers. As I walked by, there was a stack of tickets on top. I snagged them and saw that they appeared unscratched. Even better, they were $10, $20, $50, and even a $100 ticket. Went to scratch them and then saw then that the barcodes were already exposed. Whoever bought them just scanned them, found out they were losers and didn't bother to throw them away.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes - your daily dose of propaganda to encourage you to pay the Stupid Tax (i.e. buy lottery tickets).
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy plays scratchers not the lottery. This was his biggest win 250k. Some people have won multiple actual lottery wins. That's not this guy.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFH-  Not news: Man plays lottery. News: Man wins lottery. Fark: for the 6th time.Fark: Man gets a visit from the lottery commission.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh.

https://allthatsinteresting.com/roy-s​u​llivan
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's very careful not to say what value of prizes he has one before. However, a minute's googling shows that 1 in 2.95 tickets in that particular "game" win prizes.

One quick online binomial distribution calculator later: at that rate you only have to buy 14 tickets to have better than 50% chance (54%, actually) of winning at least five times.

Tickets cost $20 each and 12k of the 37k prizes still to be won are $25.
 
quinxy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

crinz83: meh.

https://allthatsinteresting.com/roy-su​llivan


There's reason to be skeptical of his Roy Sullivan's claims.  IIRC there was no corroboration or strong evidence of his being hit for any but the first.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sixth win and this time he's gonna' put some away for his daughter's education. I call bullshiat. If he was going to do that, it would have already been done. And, unless she is amazingly smart and lucky, he can plan to squirrel away about $75k which will cover a state school. The rest he will blow like he did with the other five wins. He's addicted to hookers and blow and can't own up to it.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Is the lottery as secure as a McDonalds monopoly game?


Probably not.  McDonalds employees are at will, lottery employees are civil servants.

https://time.com/4911802/eddie-tipton​-​powerball-lottery-prison-sentence/

https://www.wired.com/2011/07/broken-​l​otteries/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1980_Pe​n​nsylvania_Lottery_scandal

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/hits-​j​ackpot-4-times-luckiest-woman-in-the-w​orld-423729
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: He's addicted to hookers and blow and can't own up to it.



Can't think of anything off the top of my head that would be a better addiction.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

akya: remember a lotto scratch off game where the meta-data on the ticket could tell you if it was a winner before you scratched it.

Some guy figured it out and would go to gas stations and ask to pick the tickets he wanted from the roll.  Then he'd win all his picks, but eventually they caught on.

So.. Maybe not.


CSB:
I did a similar thing (but much smaller stakes) in college.  I was poor and iPod/iTunes had just come out, and for the 1st time you could get, basically, any music track, legitimately, for a $1. (Also onions on belt were in fashion again)  Which was not as good as the "music unlimited" plans of today, but much better then the "Buy a $20+ CD for the one track you want" of the past.

Mountain Dew ran a promotion where some of the 20oz bottles would have codes on the inside of the caps for 1 free iTunes download.  But my friend and I had figured out that if you tilt the bottle at the right angle, you can see if it's a winner or not prior to purchase and without opening them.

There was an on-campus convenience store.  Anytime we bought mountain dew, we'd make sure to buy one that had a free download code.  They gave us some odd looks, but they never really stopped us.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Is the lottery as secure as a McDonalds monopoly game?


Some scratch offs have been cracked before, but without knowing how big the other prizes are... I mean, if he's got a couple $1000 winners and he's dropping a couple hundred a week on tickets like some do...

If I was designing a legalized gambling system from scratch I'd require everyone to use a specific gambling account unique to them for all transactions, not just because it would make it easy to tax winning, but more importantly so people could easily monitor their lifetime +/- so low math skill gamblers could realize just how much money they were losing... combined with the odds for each bet and a total average that shows how the house is expected to do (so they don't think they are 'due') and a number that shows how much they could have gotten just putting it in a FDIC insured bank account.  I'm sort of in the 'let people do it, but make the people pushing it be upfront with the real cost' category.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.