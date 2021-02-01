 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Conspiracy theory anti-vaxxers wrongly believe a nurse who received a Covid-19 vaccination died, but for some reason this requires them to subject her to constant harassment   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idiocy is growing like a cancer.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Bring Out Your Dead
Youtube QcbR1J_4ICg


"Well, can you hang around a couple of minutes? She won't be long."
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And comments about her pop up in others like "Fauci, Gates & Soros to prison worldwide Resistance" and "STOP The Great Reset"-a reference to another conspiracy theory about "global elites" using the pandemic to establish a totalitarian regime.

They fear a "Great Reset."  I'm starting to think one is desperately needed.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Find them out and arrest them

Internet mobs must cease
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just because I'm stupid, libs are saying "Hey, you're stupid!"

Whatever happened to unity, libs?
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We need a national holiday where the internet just goes down for 2 straight weeks. No streaming video, business transactions, no social media, no Fark, no nothing. Just 1992 for 2 straight weeks. Need to look something up? Visit your crazy uncle who prints and archives Wikipedia articles, or maybe break out the 1996 edition of Encyclopedia Britannica CD binder.

I think it would do more good than harm for the world at this point.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The way it works:

Anti-Vax Theory is 'one simple trick' that makes anti-vaxxers able to believe confidently that they're smarter than anyone who doesn't believe in their conspiracy.  They don't have to be smart in any other way to be smarter than you!  And this matters to them -- it matters a lot.

So they cannot tolerate any attack on that theory.  This is the core of a paranoid delusion: the inability to tolerate any disturbance of the delusion.

So this nurse's existence is disturbing their theories, and therefore she is an enemy to be destroyed.

It's a very simple pattern, once you know how it works.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, I would have thought having an overactive vagal experience would have meant something entirely different.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tuxq: We need a national holiday where the internet just goes down for 2 straight weeks. No streaming video, business transactions, no social media, no Fark, no nothing. Just 1992 for 2 straight weeks. Need to look something up? Visit your crazy uncle who prints and archives Wikipedia articles, or maybe break out the 1996 edition of Encyclopedia Britannica CD binder.

I think it would do more good than harm for the world at this point.


No Fark for a fortnight? Hell no!
 
Cormee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Overactive vagal response"

wait, they can talk?!?!
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can't we just gather up ALL of the conspiracy nutjobs in this country, wrap their heads completely in tinfoil, and give them to the subterranean civilization of mole people already?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Salmon: Hmmmm, I would have thought having an overactive vagal experience would have meant something entirely different.


Also can result in fainting.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: The way it works:

Anti-Vax Theory is 'one simple trick' that makes anti-vaxxers able to believe confidently that they're smarter than anyone who doesn't believe in their conspiracy.  They don't have to be smart in any other way to be smarter than you!  And this matters to them -- it matters a lot.

So they cannot tolerate any attack on that theory.  This is the core of a paranoid delusion: the inability to tolerate any disturbance of the delusion.

So this nurse's existence is disturbing their theories, and therefore she is an enemy to be destroyed.

It's a very simple pattern, once you know how it works.


So what stops one of them from making it true? That's what law enforcement should be thinking.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The real "FAIL" here is the almost complete removal of Mental Health Facilities here in the US.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Diogenes: And comments about her pop up in others like "Fauci, Gates & Soros to prison worldwide Resistance" and "STOP The Great Reset"-a reference to another conspiracy theory about "global elites" using the pandemic to establish a totalitarian regime.

They fear a "Great Reset."  I'm starting to think one is desperately needed.


Wait, all we have to do is unplug them for 1 minute?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Diogenes: And comments about her pop up in others like "Fauci, Gates & Soros to prison worldwide Resistance" and "STOP The Great Reset"-a reference to another conspiracy theory about "global elites" using the pandemic to establish a totalitarian regime.

They fear a "Great Reset."  I'm starting to think one is desperately needed.

Wait, all we have to do is unplug them for 1 minute?


Considering the double entendre there, that might actually work!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tuxq: We need a national holiday where the internet just goes down for 2 straight weeks. No streaming video, business transactions, no social media, no Fark, no nothing. Just 1992 for 2 straight weeks. Need to look something up? Visit your crazy uncle who prints and archives Wikipedia articles, or maybe break out the 1996 edition of Encyclopedia Britannica CD binder.

I think it would do more good than harm for the world at this point.


I do Walmart curbside pickup, since there are too many plague rats and antimask cultists in the Walmart and the grocery store here.  I'd rather not go two weeks in case I run out of something.
 
Abox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: The real "FAIL" here is the almost complete removal of Mental Health Facilities here in the US.


They weren't up to code.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So you're saying she's a zombie?

/ I'd hit it?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm just thinking that there's no way you can deal with this level of stupid. However, those that know better should not be encouraging them for profit and power.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Checking in again," one user wrote recently. "I don't think I'll ever stop until we get an answer guys."

yeah, those assholes are riling each other up. Cheering each other on, really feeling like they're freedom fighters.

fark them.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok, enough is enough. This is to whoever flipped the switch to Looney Toons. You had you're fun, now switch it off!
 
vsavatar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't they just let the poor woman rest in peace?
 
Cleffer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ketchuponsteak:
yeah, those assholes are riling each other up. Cheering each other on, really feeling like they're freedom fighters.

fark them.

LOL. Pick your flavor of "freedom fighter". Left Wing Antogonist? Trumper? Proud Boy? ANTIFA? White Supremacist?

Everyone has their little niche and "riles them up" and most importantly they ALL think they are right.

This is just another team on the list.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why isn't anyone that lives close to her figuring out where her kids go to school or where her husband works or where they live and waiting and trying to snap a picture of her coming or going?.


Because most of us are not delusional psychopaths that need to be on every police watch list and anti-psychotic known to humanity?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cormee: "Overactive vagal response"

wait, they can talk?!?!


Haven't you heard of vagal dentata?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These people won't be happy until she's really dead and I fear some may go to those lengths to prove they are right by killing the "imposter".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: Hmmmm, I would have thought having an overactive vagal experience would have meant something entirely different.


I thought maybe the floor under her got really slippery suddenly, and she fell.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: The real "FAIL" here is the almost complete removal of Mental Health Facilities here in the US.


Joke's on us, the US is a big farking nuthouse.
 
