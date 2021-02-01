 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Stray bullet hits Walmart employee after strip club shootout spills onto Dale Mabry Highway'. It's not peak Florida but it's damn close   (wfla.com) divider line
    Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa police, Dale Mabry, Tampa, Florida, Interstate 275, N. Dale Mabry Highway  
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next headline: Walmart Corp asks employees to "donate" their sick leave so their co-worker can recover.


/who am I kidding. Do Walmart employees even get sick leave?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


It's not going to approach peak Florida without involving meth in some way.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Am_Weasel: qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?

It's not going to approach peak Florida without involving meth in some way.


The meth is made in the trailer parks all parties involved live in.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


IT would have to originate from a dispute over a raccoon, an alligator or both.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns. THEIR so great. Woot.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


A gator and a python fighting over the corpse?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


A sinkhole to appear under the combatants.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


Alligators and krokodil.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


Publix needs to be involved for one thing.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Next headline: Walmart Corp asks employees to "donate" their sick leave so their co-worker can recover.


/who am I kidding.do Walmart employees even get sick leave?


No way they will put out that memo. MalWart wants that life insurance money. Employees are more valuable to them dead than alive.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Of all the things that shouldn't be open during a pandemic, strip clubs should be at the very very top of the list.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


Fark user imageView Full Size


\this is what peak performance flamingo looks like...
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Welcome to Wal....OWWWW!"
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The titty bars are open?!?
 
indylaw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


Cocaine and/or some dude fighting an alligator.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


Alligator bite and Croc footwear.  Maybe some meth.  "Retired Canadians took cover behind an airboat."
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


A Waffle House streaker.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have a story about that particular Walmart and how mayors can cook the books to report lower crime numbers. This was told to me by a long time member of the Tampa Police Department.

That particular Walmart had so much shoplifting going on, that it was solely responsible for raising the reported crime statistics in the entire city.  So former mayor Bob Buckhorn, Walmart, and the Tampa Police struck a deal.  Walmart would no longer prosecute or report any shoplifting case that was valued at under $50.
In exchange, that Walmart would always have an on-duty police officer at that location.

And it worked.  Shortly after, the city announced crime was down, even though a lot of the crime was just petty shoplifting at Walmart.  And now, if you go to that Walmart, there is always a police cruiser in the parking lot, and the Tampa PD have a little office set up inside with an on-duty cop earning taxpayer dollars.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Police said the projectile did not penetrate the man's skin, but he suffered a bruise."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


Drugs, sidewalk sex, gator(s), a golf cart, a canal...
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


Maybe if in this instance the shooter was a meth-fueled manatee and wearing a confederate flag t-shirt.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
veryfunnypics.euView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
funnyfoto.orgView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


The Walmart employee would have been wearing a MAGA hat and fishing in a the ditch alongside the highway.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Question for the thread: what would this need to become peak Florida?


The Walmart employee was high on meth and out mudding with his friends when this happened, strip club shootout was between customers and a stripper that didn't appreciate being tipped with food stamps and Arby's coupons.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thought it was going to be Mons Venus.
 
