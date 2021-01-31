 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Peruvian lawyer decides to bang one out during virtual court hearing, forgets his camera is on   (nypost.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Law, Lawyer, Hctor Cipriano Paredes Robles, Bar association, Advocate, court case, Barrister, Argentinian MP Juan Emilio Ameri  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jeez who hasn't
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miss me some good Peruvian flake.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than haveing virtual sex during a real court hearing.

You're disbarred.
Don't care.  Had sex
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was hoping to get his client off.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even this headline will get me to click on a NYP link.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've seen that movie. Didn't know it was a documentary
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ole Toobin-Defense. Bold move, let's see how it plays out.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My work talks a lot about diversity and inclusion, but bang just one chick during a Zoom meeting and suddenly you're a social pariah.
I hope one day our children's children will live in a world where a meeting on 3rd quarter revenue projections and banging the hot chick from down the hall can peacefully coexist.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really the judge's fault.  If the judge had made the case a little more interesting, he wouldn't have had to find his own entertainment.  Hopefully the judge learns from this.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who is without sin cast the first bone. . .
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Robles completely stripped off, then started kissing an equally naked woman who soon straddled him, according to video that went viral on Twitter.
The outraged judge, John Chachua Torres, immediately called a halt to proceedings - ripping Robles for having "disrespected the dignity" of the court, Todo Noticias said.

I feel like somebody here doesn't know what 'immediately' means.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope you know, this will go down in your permanent quipu.
 
docilej
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
well that's one way to get of a court case "involving a feared local gang".
---well played sir!!
 
