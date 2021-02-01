 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   February 1st is St Brigid's Day in Ireland, here are some facts about their only female patron saint who supposedly turned bathwater into beer. Which is one hell of a superpower   (irishpost.com) divider line
SirGunslinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The classics always seem to be in better taste than the remakes...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
irisharoundtheworld.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oldmooresalmanac.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img2.thejournal.ieView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Belle Delphine basically do the same thing?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thosw: Didn't Belle Delphine basically do the same thing?


That was turning bathwater into money.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many tub farts are required before it becomes beer?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this at "St. Frigid," and thought this explained so much of the drinking.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother did something similar ... but she called it bathtub gin.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: Thosw: Didn't Belle Delphine basically do the same thing?

That was turning bathwater into money.


Transitive property. Work with me here.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is complete justification for creating a whole new religion based on this.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: How many tub farts are required before it becomes beer?


Don't ask where the required yeast comes from.
 
johndalek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
considering how some of the "mainstream" beers taste worse than bathwater, might be an improvement
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Licking the underboob sweat from a fat man after a night of drinking has the same effect
/so I have been told
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Licking the underboob sweat from a fat man after a night of drinking has the same effect
/so I have been told


I'd happily lick the underboob sweat from a hot Irish redhead, saint or not.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My local church is named after her and I never knew this.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It is also the feast of St. Darlughdach, who was a "soul companion" to Brigid. They slept together in the same bed out of extreme piety. When Brigid died, Darlughdach wanted to die as well, but Brigid said that she had to take her place as abbess and would die on the first anniversary of her death.

Totally just bffs. Nothing else at all. Yep. Perfectly innocent.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Any Irishman can turn bathwater into beer.

By drinking bathwater.

SIDE QUESTION: Why is it perfectly ok to say "Irishman" but "Chinaman" is a racial slur?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And here I get yelled at if I drunkenly puke into the bathtub. No fair!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Any Irishman can turn bathwater into beer.

By drinking bathwater.

SIDE QUESTION: Why is it perfectly ok to say "Irishman" but "Chinaman" is a racial slur?


Chinaman is not the preferred nomenclature. "Asian-American", please.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: dothemath: Any Irishman can turn bathwater into beer.

By drinking bathwater.

SIDE QUESTION: Why is it perfectly ok to say "Irishman" but "Chinaman" is a racial slur?

Chinaman is not the preferred nomenclature. "Asian-American", please.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you even know what bathwater is in Ireland?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: The_Sponge: dothemath: Any Irishman can turn bathwater into beer.

By drinking bathwater.

SIDE QUESTION: Why is it perfectly ok to say "Irishman" but "Chinaman" is a racial slur?

Chinaman is not the preferred nomenclature. "Asian-American", please.

[Fark user image image 213x237]


*Fist Bump*

The woman who used to own my favorite bar has 100% Chinese heritage, and when she said "Chinaman" one day, I said that line, and she didn't get the reference.

"Dude, I'm Chinese," she said.

So I had to explain it.

/Average story bro.
 
MayoBoy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hear that there's a St. Krystal of the Trailer Park who can turn bathwater into Natty Light.  Problem is the baths only happen once a year.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Big farking deal...Twitch is full of women selling their bathwater to horny dicks who are stupid enough to buy it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I will celebrate by visiting her bottle shop:

https://brigidsbottleshop.com/
 
