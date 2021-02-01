 Skip to content
(Twitter)   A lot of families have been torn apart by the QAnon craziness but this is just heartbreaking   (twitter.com) divider line
8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Daniel Boone's Farm
7 hours ago  
This stopped being funny a long time ago, became sad a while ago, but for me February is when it became tragic. Im sure this was a shiat mother from day one but this is a kid who not only deserves better but earned it as well based on how he or she is handling it. Reason 10,001 why electing a bloated shiatstain president is a bad idea
 
blastoh
7 hours ago  
kudayta
6 hours ago  
Well, on the off chance this young adult gets a chance to read this:

I know what you mean.  I lived through some terrible shiat with my own parents, and I was finally strong enough to cut them out of my life at 19.  "Four more years" will seem like an eternity for you, and frankly, it might as well be.  This situation will not ever get easier to deal with emotionally.  Therapy, medication, drugs (legal and otherwise), talking about it with friends...none of that really helps.  You're always going to be a bit of an outsider to the rest of society.

That's not the worst thing to happen to a person though.  Myself, I take great pride in knowing that I accomplished it all on my own.  But that's a conceit, and dishonest.  Of course no one does anything entirely on their own.  What I mean to say is that I did it all without their approval or consent.  Yeah, the painful memories and the imagined voices of their distaste of whatever-it-is-I'm-choosing-to-do-toda​y still live rent-free in my head.  But I take such joy in defying them, every single day.

Once you get out, once you've escaped them, tell your story to others of your own age.  Make friends with them.  If you don't know how to make friends, that's ok:  Men and women around the ages of 18 to 25 form these incredibly powerful bonds with one another (the military types think it's unique to them, amusingly enough).  They'll defend you.  Viciously.  You'll probably need that, as your folks (like mine) will try a hail-mary to get you back.

After that, the sky's the limit.  Choose a career, or don't.  Raise a family of your own, or don't.  Get active with your community or become a hermit.  It is *your life*.  Waste it however you want.

If any of you know how to get that poorly written rant into the hands of that young adult, lemme know.  I think he or she needs to read it.  Or, conversely, if you guys think that's a bad idea, let me know that too.
 
bughunter
6 hours ago  

Gee, I dunno.  I think that might be a red flag...
 
MattytheMouse
5 hours ago  
Of all the people they had to invest their egos into... Why Trump?

Seriously, I just don't understand the leap of logic there. Even farking Jim Jones was more likable and offered a more utopian vision.
 
MattytheMouse
5 hours ago  

Granted, they probably wouldn't like Jim Jones from the get go because he was a socialist and a social justice advocate. They'd probably be more inclined to follow Charles Manson and his visions of a race war.
 
CheetahOlivetti
5 hours ago  

Bravo.

I've adapted to "cordial but distant" with my "R"elatives for the past several years. I chose my children over my parents. As my kids get older and learn more about Trump, QAnon, and that whole ridiculous mess, I'm more convinced every day that I made the right choice.
 
MattytheMouse
5 hours ago  

My parents and I are still close despite the fact that they're huge Trump supporters. They're not quite cultists... It's more like they're dyed in the wool republicans, and they go out of their way to pretend Trump is not a total embarrassment to them.
 
MattytheMouse
5 hours ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: Reason 10,001 why electing a bloated shiatstain president is a bad idea


More and more, I'm just thinking that presidents in general are a bad thing to have. Like, what's the point of rejecting monarchy if we're just going to have an all powerful personality cult around a singular individual anyway? I mean, at least the position is not hereditary and we swap it out every few years... But still!
 
Xcott
5 hours ago  

Because he's one of them.  He was a major birther, and afterwards he amplified random nuttery on Twitter.  And then, of course, he was the guy shouting the whole election conspiracy theory they've been believing in the last few months.

Trump is the only candidate who really embodied that whole conspiracy wing, and gave them a huge megaphone that led to more believers of crazier things.  At the end, he was making up the conspiracies for the fringe to believe.  It's not to much of a stretch for them to see him as some kind of God, because he did create a big chunk of their universe.

Of course, there's more to it than that, but this is a major part of the Trump worship.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
5 hours ago  
If you want to read more stories, look to r/QAnonCasualties.

It's really beyond understanding, other than it's happening an awful lot.
 
Astorix
2 hours ago  

you're in good company. My mom if she were 30 years younger would be all in with Q.  She went through a Christian Science phase in the 70s. She thought cancer was caused by "feeling trapped" and arthritis was caused by suppressing the urge to hit someone, something she never had any problem doing with me, the last time she hit me was slapping me full across the face when I was 17 telling me I was never too old to hit.

She was an unfit mother. She left me in the car when I was 18 months old long enough where I crawled out an open window, fell and broke my collar bone. She sent me to a horse camp that was nothing more than a child labor camp. We had to do all the work maintaining the barn and the horses, milking the goats, etc. I sustained a skull fracture there and she refused to take me to the doctor to get it checked out.

Because I worked the sil and had close contact with the animals I suffered a severe outbreak of viral warts all over my body including 5 plantar warts. It was like walking on stones every day.

My mom said I could get rid of them all by thinking good thoughts. I begged and begged for 18 months to get them burned off. She finally took me to the same specialist where she got her chin hair electrolysis ( apparently thinking them away didn't work) and I spent several hours getting 60 warts burned off and cut out of my feet.

She was the same sort of genuinely crazy beauty Queen bimbo Sarah Palin and Lauren Boebert  was. Dad married her because she was beautiful but came to regret it. There is nothing upstairs.

She thought Jack the Ripper was prince Eddie. Stuff like that.

She would have been totally into Q if she knew how the Internet truly worked.

I went no contact long ago. Write her off, kid She's gone.
 
sirrerun
2 hours ago  
What's even worse is, this kid's apparently British?
 
Snarfangel
1 hour ago  
...you're still stuck in the lizard people's 3d matrix
born_yesterday
1 hour ago  

The best I've heard so far is that because Trump feels no shame, they don't have to feel shame.
 
smileyphase
31 minutes ago  

It baffles me. The man has no charisma to me. He seems to have given permission to a lot of people to reveal their inner racist asshole, and I guess there is a lot of misplaced anger at the various systemic injustices and insecurity about any equity. Lots of the conservative reactions are fuelled by an overdeveloped amygdala, so my brain doesn't respond in the same way as theirs does to perceived threats and a compromised critical thinking process, a RW echo chamber, and f'n Facebook and Twitter.

My guess. Still, it will baffle future historians.
 
Byno
30 minutes ago  

That's the "best"?  Username checks out.

/there's all sorts of pathology going on, but it's not an armchair psychology explanation
 
Snapper Carr
29 minutes ago  
This happens when you join a cult.
 
Byno
28 minutes ago  

Good thing it's not up to you then huh?

No, it won't; not any more than it baffles current historians nor current behavioral health practitioners.  It's a cult of personality led by somebody who is severely personality disordered.  News at 11
 
waxbeans
25 minutes ago  
Fine. You're down for Trump.  Hell. I want AOC in 2024. But. Even her, Obama, Clinton and TRUMP aren't gods. WTF? This level of stupid is infuriating. There is no magic bullet. All we can do is elect someone who will try to do the least amount of harm. And not fire the pandemic response team. JFC people. You're so down a K-hole you might as well be completely delusional.
 
gaslight
24 minutes ago  

Specifically axis 2, cluster b.
 
Relatively Obscure
23 minutes ago  
QAnon has to be one of the dumbest cult-like conspiracy theories and the adherents have just lost it and surrendered thinking.

I also dunno who wrote this "clipped post" or what the context is.
 
Outshined_One
23 minutes ago  
I'm grateful my mother pulled back from the brink after nearly going over the edge when Trump got elected. The family went through some agonizing shiat in 2016 that nearly broke her.  She would go down these internet rabbit holes and I'd hear nonsense about the Clintons and the Saudis. It made for some unbearable phone calls, a number of fights, and some incredibly stupid moments (such as when she said she would never vote for Bloomberg because he was Jewish, but she intended to vote for Bernie in the Dem primary (I know, I know)).

Oddly enough, the pandemic seemed to wake her up. It's like the realization she might never see her grandkids again gave her enough time for self-reflection to realize that maybe alienating her kids isn't a great idea.
 
havocmike
21 minutes ago  
All this because some farking idiot assholes on 4chan goofing off for lols and dummies too stupid to see it was all a joke stumble across it and take it seriously.

how is this even possible?

spare me your snark about lower education standards, there has to be more to it than that.
 
waxbeans
21 minutes ago  

Please elaborate.

I don't get it.
I was watching Trump speeches in 2015. There was 3 men, clearly, family and they was chanting. The look and glaze of their eyes and faces and cadence. Immediately alarmed me. I switched to GOP in attempt to get someone else on their ticket.
And I'm soft skull. I don't get it.
You all should watch those early speechs. It was clear something was WRONG with those people. Right off the bat.  Prove me wrong.
 
Nimbull
20 minutes ago  
Mental illness... that's all this Trump and Q stuff is. A bunch of mentally ill people who need a padded room and help.
 
Bob The Nob
17 minutes ago  
Whoa up a sec here, guys.  Why are we believing this story is real?
 
heywood-jablome
16 minutes ago  
This is a great read from a former Qmoron who did an AMA on QAnonCasualties reddit.

https://www.reddit.com/r/QAnonCasualt​i​es/comments/l3yhqc/im_an_ex_q_former_c​onspiracy_theorist_ama/
 
Ketchuponsteak
13 minutes ago  

Trump is perhaps a more Build your own Future, so people can just assume it's whatever they like.

But, obviously racism, choose your own topping.
 
namegoeshere
12 minutes ago  
I am so very glad my Republican parents did not stick around long enough to see these times. My dad would have been okay. He swung left as soon as Palin was the VP pick (although he liked McCain, he thought, correctly, that Palin was a complete idiot and a ridiculous choice, so he voted Obama.) My mom, though... She was a hell of a smart woman and she cared deeply for others, even strangers. But she did watch Fox, and come out with some of the wackier Fox talking points (this was back in the days where that was mostly harmless, though.) I like to pretend that she would have seen clear through the bullshiat. But I can't be sure, and that bothers me.

Best that I never had to find out.
 
bighairyguy
12 minutes ago  
There's never Lizard People®around when you need them.
 
Ketchuponsteak
9 minutes ago  

Having a president is far worse, as the monarchy is apolitical and for everyone.

In democracies anyway.
 
LoneVVolf
9 minutes ago  

It's so we all have someone to blame for the results of our own selfish, apathetic, "don't care, got mine" actions. With out an ever-changing figurehead to focus our scorn on, we'd have to accept that the reason this planet sucks is because we're on it.

It's no random chance that every group of people larger than a curling team has one.
 
clams_casino
8 minutes ago  
Of course, it's the white supremacy. How can there be any doubt?

This is how genocides get started. While the rest of us stand around asking "what is WRONG with these people?" And thinking it's all gonna just go away.

It's not. It never does.
 
zidders
7 minutes ago  

I wish I could give you a hug :(
 
Blahbbs
7 minutes ago  

Yeah.  I noticed he(?) said "mum".
 
Xythero
6 minutes ago  

It's really weird.  I think it partly comes down to ignoring "fake news" about him and just making shiat up.  My aunt would say dumb stuff like "You're just mad Trump's going to put everyone back to work!". In their minds he is a completly different person than he is.
 
Ketchuponsteak
5 minutes ago  

I read your post again.

I don't think you understand what monarchies are, when you say it's bad that they're hereditary.

Not that it matters, you're not getting one in USA. But you could get a parliamentary democracy with a prime minister, thus removing the personal cult.
 
FrancoFile
5 minutes ago  
Combine every conspiracy under the sun (including some going back 100+ years) with a cult of personality, stir for 4 years, add a tablespoon of insurrection.
 
Rapmaster2000
4 minutes ago  
What the difference between a 3D matrix and reality?
 
vudukungfu
4 minutes ago  
we really do need to take their guns away
 
Snapper Carr
4 minutes ago  

There are Japanese and Canadian QAnon, it stands to reason there would be British.
 
Fast Moon
2 minutes ago  

It's because he offers certainty in an uncertain world, the same as whatever god they've chosen to follow.  They consider someone "trustworthy" based on how certain that person is that they're right, not how likely it is that they're right.

Liberal intellectuals always make proclamations clouded with conditionals, caveats, and only at the certainty level of "This is what seems to be true based on the currently-available information but it could change."  There's no anchor there for them.  How can you trust someone who keeps changing their mind with new information?  How can you even know when they're finally "right"?  How can you build a foundation on something so constantly shifting?

Conservatives, on the other hand, will tell them what the "truth" is and stick to it regardless of the evidence or information.  And because their beliefs aren't tied to ever-changing shifts in available information, they're much more sturdy.  And that sturdiness and confidence is appealing.  You can build a much more solid foundation around something that is resilient to reality.
 
MattytheMouse
1 minute ago  

I read your post again.

I don't think you understand what monarchies are, when you say it's bad that they're hereditary.

Not that it matters, you're not getting one in USA. But you could get a parliamentary democracy with a prime minister, thus removing the personal cult.


I mean, yeah, hereditary monarchies are a thing, and they're bad.

But like you said: it doesn't matter since America will probably never get one. Probably.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
1 minute ago  
I had a Facebook friend excommunicate me from a church that I have not attended in 30 years, over me calling Trumpers cultists.

They're cultists. And dangerous ones at that.
 
