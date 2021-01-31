 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some World)   Cops pepper spray 9 year old. Who had not committed a crime, which is probably why they didn't shoot her instead   (newsmaven.io) divider line
58
    More: Asinine, Respiratory system, Pepper spray, Rochester police, Upper respiratory tract, Childhood, Rochester, New York, 9-year-old girl, custodial parent of a minor  
•       •       •

1329 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Gonna assume a difference in skin color too.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's a nine year old kid. Why the F*(K are these people allowed to be cops?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Seriously what the actual fark America. I mean jesus christ can't 2 full grown men restrain a mere child? Have they even received training?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
9 year olds can be dangerous.  I've seen Home Alone.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They treated her like a wild bull loose in the town. There were 15 cops there for one hysterical child? What exactly are these guys trained to do? They treated her like an animal because that's what they see when they look at a black child. Would they tell a white child to "stop acting like a child"? They most certainly wouldn't. None of those cops at that scene, should be allowed near decent human beings.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: They treated her like a wild bull loose in the town. There were 15 cops there for one hysterical child? What exactly are these guys trained to do? They treated her like an animal because that's what they see when they look at a black child. Would they tell a white child to "stop acting like a child"? They most certainly wouldn't. None of those cops at that scene, should be allowed near decent human beings.



I sobbed while I watched a terrified child being bullied.

Really?  This is the best we can do?
I am a white adult.  If I was being confronted in this way by that many cops making demands and threats of bodily harm while I was having the worst day of my life--I wouldn't have wanted to get in that car either.


THIS HAS GOT TO STOP

It's "policy" to handcuff a CHILD behind her back and then assault her?

The cops have just shown you who they are.

No one can talk to a kid?  No one can treat her like a human being?
No one can make a phone call to find the DAD?


"YOU MUST COMPLY! "


A NINE-YEAR-OLD CHILD.

I am sending emails to the Chief and the Mayor and if you have any decency--you will as well.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I am sending emails to the Chief and the Mayor and if you have any decency--you will as well.


Interim Chief of Police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan: RPD*Ch­i­ef[nospam-﹫-backwards]rets­ehc­oRfoyti­C*g­ov

Mayor Lovely A. Warren: 585-428-7045 (can't find e-mail address)
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

CruiserTwelve: Zevon's Evil Twin: I am sending emails to the Chief and the Mayor and if you have any decency--you will as well.

Interim Chief of Police Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan: RPD[* image 7x13]Chief[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]retsehcoRfoytiC[* image 7x13]gov

Mayor Lovely A. Warren: 585-428-7045 (can't find e-mail address)


Thank you so much.
It's good to see you back. I've missed you.
I was serious when I wanted you to relocate and run for Sheriff here.

The new one is better than the retired one--but that's not saying much.

You get a lot of crap here but you've always said "Training is what is needed."
I think you're one of the good ones.

What's your take on this?
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This child will be permanently scarred because of this treatment. She will never fully trust a cop again.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every single cop is the kind of guy that peaked in high school and is angry at the world because of it.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: What's your take on this?


Inexcusable. There's no other word for it. I'm glad to see some Farkers focusing on the specific cops this time and not cops in general. I'd like to think that most of the other cops at the scene were horrified when the cop pepper-sprayed that little girl.

Incidentally, both the chief of police and the mayor are black females, as well as the mayor's second in command.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Militarize the police and all you get is military solutions.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saying "Stop acting like a child" to a child is my new favorite quote since "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here, this is the War Room."
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's been times...
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: This child will be permanently scarred because of this treatment. She will never fully trust a cop again.


yep, and it may lead to even more destructive decisions because fark the Police will now be playing in her head whenever she sees one.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Militarize the police and all you get is military solutions.


Without any sense of honour.
 
splelps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stop acting like a child," said to an actual child.

A disgusting show of incompetence summed up in one quote.
 
VisualiseThis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, police officers pepper spraying a child, I've wanted pepper spray my nine year old from time to time as well but I don't do it BECAUSE THEY'RE A CHILD and it's a waste of pepper spray.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a father, whatever resulted in my 9 yr old being in a police car, at that scene is where I would be (unless I'm dead)

Be mad at the cops all you want, but where are the parents?
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bet that's the last time she asks "Are we there yet?"...
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Her mom sounds like a real winner too. I feel sorry for her.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From the comments:

"They need to charge them officers all of them with DANGER to a miner and threating a KID"

I thought we had canaries for that?
 
splelps
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: As a father, whatever resulted in my 9 yr old being in a police car, at that scene is where I would be (unless I'm dead)

Be mad at the cops all you want, but where are the parents?


maybe you didn't click the article but from reading that it sounds like he was too busy being stabbed
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"There might be other effects that we don't even know about, because it hasn't been studied that much,"

What a load of horse hockey. It only takes one year to study something that is put inside the human body to know it is safe with the technology and knowledge of today.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gonna assume a difference in skin color too.


Yep:

https://www.democratandchronicle.com/​s​tory/news/2021/01/31/rpd-body-cam-vide​o-9-year-old-girl-getting-handcuffed/4​330459001/
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Xai: Seriously what the actual fark America. I mean jesus christ can't 2 full grown men restrain a mere child? Have they even received training?


When your a hammer everything looks like a nail. This is prime reason why we wanted to defend the police and put social services workers in that place. Cops needed to have a social worker there not more cops. But no everyone are too stupid to think refund means abolish the police. Thanks GOP.
 
Obryn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gonna assume a difference in skin color too.


Is it sad that you don't really need to assume?

/I think it's sad.
//Really sad.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Astorix: This child will be permanently scarred because of this treatment. She will never fully trust a cop again.


All parents should teach their kids that cops are the enemy and should not be trusted except as a last resort.
 
Warmachine999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

splelps: "Stop acting like a child," said to an actual child.

A disgusting show of incompetence summed up in one quote.



Her saying back "I am a child, what's your excuse?"  would probably have gotten her either slapped, punched or (since she is black) shot.

Back when I was 9 I got into trouble a lot by saying whatever was on my mind, and smart ass comments like that would have been ready to go on a picosecond notice.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: But no everyone are too stupid to think refund means abolish the police.


Wat.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everybody calm down. It's just part of the police department's new Scared Straight Program.

She's only in phase one. Phase two is much more immersive, and final.

trueaimeducation.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
JFC! Those poor cops had such a bad day dealing with that obnoxious kid that saw her father get stabbed. Doesn't she know to be more considerate about their problems?

This should be a training video on what NOT to do in a crisis with an upset person. They've created another person that will never trust a cop again.

It's not real hard. You walk the girl away from the scene and let her talk, burn herself out, put it behind her physically and emotionally. Her own defense mechanisms will do most of the actual work.  "I'll get you to see your dad, I promise." (It might be five minutes, it might be at his funeral.) "But the paramedics have to do their work to make him okay before we talk to him. We need to give them some space and time. While we wait for them, tell me what you saw and what you think we can do about it."

It's really that easy. You're not making her officer in charge at the scene, simply giving her a voice, being concerned, gently explaining why you can't do this or that thing helps. Give a damn about her more than yourself. If you can do that, the next time something happens in the neighborhood and the people are out on the street giving you grief about it, she might step up and tell them "Hey, slow down. I know that guy. He helped me out when we had a scene at my house. Mama was still a crazy wench, but they did what they could do."
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Xai: Seriously what the actual fark America. I mean jesus christ can't 2 full grown men restrain a mere child? Have they even received training?

When your a hammer everything looks like a nail. This is prime reason why we wanted to defend the police and put social services workers in that place. Cops needed to have a social worker there not more cops. But no everyone are too stupid to think refund means abolish the police. Thanks GOP.


The word used was "defund", and it was meant exactly how it sounded, "get rid of". When the country rightly reacted with repulsion, the advocates started trying to convince the public it means something else, but nobody's buying that claim. It didn't take "the GOP" to point that out, all it took was the message itself.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When black people say they aren't seen as innocent . This what we mean, those grown men asked a girl less than 10 to stop acting like a child while she yelled asking for her dad...then pepersprayed her cause she was a child acting like a kid who is upset
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: I'd like to think that most of the other cops at the scene were horrified when the cop pepper-sprayed that little girl.



All of them who had a chance to stop the pepper-spraying and did not are complicit in the act. F*ck them, too.

And THAT is why people lump cops together: silence is assent, and an awful lot of your coworkers are silent - when they are not actively lying.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Zevon's Evil Twin: What's your take on this?

Inexcusable. There's no other word for it. I'm glad to see some Farkers focusing on the specific cops this time and not cops in general. I'd like to think that most of the other cops at the scene were horrified when the cop pepper-sprayed that little girl.

Incidentally, both the chief of police and the mayor are black females, as well as the mayor's second in command.


I mean,...I saw a video of a spokesperson defending the actions and NONE of the cops stepped in to stop the abuse. Anyone not physically intervening or defending their actions is bad.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Xai: Seriously what the actual fark America. I mean jesus christ can't 2 full grown men restrain a mere child? Have they even received training?

When your a hammer everything looks like a nail. This is prime reason why we wanted to defend the police and put social services workers in that place. Cops needed to have a social worker there not more cops. But no everyone are too stupid to think refund means abolish the police. Thanks GOP.

The word used was "defund", and it was meant exactly how it sounded, "get rid of". When the country rightly reacted with repulsion, the advocates started trying to convince the public it means something else, but nobody's buying that claim. It didn't take "the GOP" to point that out, all it took was the message itself.


These cops really showed them what a bad idea it would be to get rid of them and replace them with trained social workers!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Exluddite: It's a nine year old kid. Why the F*(K are these people allowed to be cops?


Mostly because the general public his two problems.
1. Suspect aren't humans. And, could never be them or theirs.
2. They don't see pigs are people who could be completely incorrect. It's impossible. AND, even then, MUST have done SOMETHING.
/
ALSO.
We never believe suspects.
//
We give the 🐖 the benefit of the doubt from the get-go.
///
This is the fault of the public. Not the 🐖. They're simply corrupted.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Xai: Seriously what the actual fark America. I mean jesus christ can't 2 full grown men restrain a mere child? Have they even received training?


No
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Astorix: This child will be permanently scarred because of this treatment. She will never fully trust a cop again.


Well. That's one good thing.
Seriously. Don't trust the 🐖.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The. Cops. Are. The. Bad. Guys.

Once you start looking at everything through this framework, so much more of what they do makes sense.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

splelps: GrizzlyPouch: As a father, whatever resulted in my 9 yr old being in a police car, at that scene is where I would be (unless I'm dead)

Be mad at the cops all you want, but where are the parents?

maybe you didn't click the article but from reading that it sounds like he was too busy being stabbed


Then get a nanny or something if you are too busy to take care of your own kid.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Hey, police officers pepper spraying a child, I've wanted pepper spray my nine year old from time to time as well but I don't do it BECAUSE THEY'RE A CHILD and it's a waste of pepper spray.
[Fark user image image 425x300]


When I was in school the teachers would twist our arms. AND they of course hurt 🤕 and made you scream. And the thing is they wouldn't stop twisting your arm until you stop screaming.
Honestly I don't know why I didn't burn that school down with everybody in it.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ouch my heart.

As the mother of a girl who just turned 10 my heart is breaking. Why is it like this for a little girl? This is exactly why cop funding needs to be replaced with funding social workers and psychologists. This little girl is trying to run away from a clearly extremely abusive home and they have treated her like she's a criminal. She's going to have PTSD from this, and she likely already had it from living in that house. I wish I could hug the poor little girl. I hate them so much it hurts. Kids require patience which is why childcare workers deserve a little more farking respect. I've dealt with kids who were worse that she's being without pepper spray or handcuffs. Sorry but it doesn't take two minutes to calm a hysterical child down and you're only increasing that time by tackling her and putting her in handcuffs and screaming in her face.  fark the police. ACAB.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pueblonative: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gonna assume a difference in skin color too.

Yep:

https://www.democratandchronicle.com/s​tory/news/2021/01/31/rpd-body-cam-vide​o-9-year-old-girl-getting-handcuffed/4​330459001/


Stories like this should have Black in the headline to emphasize the real reason of the abuse.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: "There might be other effects that we don't even know about, because it hasn't been studied that much,"

What a load of horse hockey. It only takes one year to study something that is put inside the human body to know it is safe with the technology and knowledge of today.


Except medical ethics rules out experimentation on children.   Therefore, this girl might be one of only a handful of known cases, and we won't know the result of her exposure from an uncontrolled, non blinded, exposure for quite a while.

Also, your assertion that we will know in year is utterly false.    Genetic changes caused by chemical exposure can take years or decades to surface, as evidenced by the Agent Orange cases, asbestos exposure research, and multiple chemical manufacturer settlements.

Which is why we don't deliberately use chemical agents on children.

But you obviously know more than a doctor, so you can call it horse hockey and dismiss it.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: VisualiseThis: Hey, police officers pepper spraying a child, I've wanted pepper spray my nine year old from time to time as well but I don't do it BECAUSE THEY'RE A CHILD and it's a waste of pepper spray.
[Fark user image image 425x300]

When I was in school the teachers would twist our arms. AND they of course hurt 🤕 and made you scream. And the thing is they wouldn't stop twisting your arm until you stop screaming.
Honestly I don't know why I didn't burn that school down with everybody in it.


I'm sorry you dealt with that. I was punched in the face once because a crazy teacher tried to punch a different student for trying to leave the class and he dodged. My parents were furious. The other kid was a black child and I am a white girl. We were 7th graders. The teacher was incredibly creepy and mentally bizarre and the only thing that happened was that I was moved from his class. I don't think the other child was though. I also wanted to burn my school to the ground.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.