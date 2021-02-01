 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   10 arrested for fraudulently applying for COVID-19 assistance under CARES Act. As they're not millionaires, business CEOs, expect book to be throw at them   (wesh.com) divider line
2
    More: Florida, Employment, Criminal law, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fraud, Sheriff Grady Judd, manager of a Lake Wales McDonald, Polk County, Polk County, Florida  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 5:54 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
headslacker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Boy that sure sure looks like one of them Capital Riders I saw on one of those photographs from one of those cell phones. That sheriff McDonald...
Best have the FBI looking in the background of that thar fella...
I can't believe they publicly listed the names of all those folks that maybe got a thousand bucks while the Catholic Church gets millions and millions and doesn't pay a sent in taxes...
I suspect that sheriff has his list already made when he goes out to arrest people.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
THIS legitimately sounds like b.s.
The 🐖 need to dark off.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.