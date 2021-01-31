 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   We may have to make this voyage in two trips   (youtube.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2021 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Longer version

Shocking video from onboard M/V Arvin: Captain's mayday call in panic, while ship breaking in two
Youtube 73syvY36eEk
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Clarke and Dawe - The Front Fell Off
Youtube 3m5qxZm_JqM
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brother works in merchant marine and he is furious. You hear them screaming mayday into the radio and quickly getting survival suits on. But you don't hear any of the emergency/evacuation alarms going off, and the seas look rough to an outsider but are NOT bad enough to be considered rough seas. So basically they cruised a busted-ass ship that should never have passed inspection into a storm, farked up, and abandoned the entire below-decks crew to die.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thecactusman17: Brother works in merchant marine and he is furious. You hear them screaming mayday into the radio and quickly getting survival suits on. But you don't hear any of the emergency/evacuation alarms going off, and the seas look rough to an outsider but are NOT bad enough to be considered rough seas. So basically they cruised a busted-ass ship that should never have passed inspection into a storm, farked up, and abandoned the entire below-decks crew to die.


Is there any reason to believe the emergency alarms were functioning?  Honest question.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: Is there any reason to believe the emergency alarms were functioning?  Honest question.



On a Ukranian ship the alarms are the sound of the keel snapping below you and the sea flooding through the hatches above you.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thecactusman17:

Then he knows exactly why they did that. It shouldn't surprise him. It doesn't me and I got out of that nonsense almost 20 years ago.
They are useless idiots who paid for the ticket with bribes.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kudayta: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3m5qxZm_​JqM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


This is still to this day one of the best videos on the internet.
Perfect time to post it too.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
German Coast guard trainee
Youtube yR0lWICH3rY
 
Eravior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
""Mayday!": Camera captures huge wave snapping cargo ship in 2 off coast of Turkey"

More accurate title:

"Pile of rust becomes two piles of rust."
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Brother works in merchant marine and he is furious. You hear them screaming mayday into the radio and quickly getting survival suits on. But you don't hear any of the emergency/evacuation alarms going off, and the seas look rough to an outsider but are NOT bad enough to be considered rough seas. So basically they cruised a busted-ass ship that should never have passed inspection into a storm, farked up, and abandoned the entire below-decks crew to die.


shiat situation, no doubt.  And given the overall condition of the ship, wouldn't surprise me if the alarms, intercom, etc, all failed.

Maybe they did try to get the poor bastards down below out?  Sent a runner?  Not excusing their behavior, but we don't have the full story yet.

/glad I've never needed a job THAT badly
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My guess is that Gordon Lightfoot won't be writing a song memorializing this one...

"The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" - Gordon Lightfoot (HD w/ Lyrics)
Youtube 9vST6hVRj2A
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
scary water trifecta in play.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: kudayta: Is there any reason to believe the emergency alarms were functioning?  Honest question.


On a Ukranian ship the alarms are the sound of the keel snapping below you and the sea flooding through the hatches above you.


I'm in Ukraine right now. Other option to get home is Ukrainian International Airlines. Please advise.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size

I bet it was the stowaways...
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Former USN here, god that ship is in terrible shape to get broken in two by such unremarkable waves.  Then again I saw ships I swear were held together by rust and bird shiat, so I guess I'm shocked we don't see this more often.

Yeah I'm not suprised at the lack of alarms, ship was probably barely working in multiple ways.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: studebaker hoch: kudayta: Is there any reason to believe the emergency alarms were functioning?  Honest question.


On a Ukranian ship the alarms are the sound of the keel snapping below you and the sea flooding through the hatches above you.

I'm in Ukraine right now. Other option to get home is Ukrainian International Airlines. Please advise.


What about the Ukrainian Federal International Airlines?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Longer version

[YouTube video: Shocking video from onboard M/V Arvin: Captain's mayday call in panic, while ship breaking in two]


The only thing longer in that version is the view of pocket lint.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Brother works in merchant marine and he is furious. You hear them screaming mayday into the radio and quickly getting survival suits on.


You sure they weren't just putting on their brown pants?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Remnants of Santa: studebaker hoch: kudayta: Is there any reason to believe the emergency alarms were functioning?  Honest question.


On a Ukranian ship the alarms are the sound of the keel snapping below you and the sea flooding through the hatches above you.

I'm in Ukraine right now. Other option to get home is Ukrainian International Airlines. Please advise.

What about the Ukrainian Federal International Airlines?


I got that reference.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.