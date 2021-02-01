 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Private detective wrapping up his last case before retirement. You know the rest of the story   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn shame. He really was getting too old for this crap.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he was hired in the 90s to quell rumors of Clintons affairs? Well if they were lies he would have found out f they were true or not or was he hired to pay them off? Just seems kind of odd.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Private Dick", subby, Private Dick.

How could you waste the opportunity to submit a headline containing the phrase "Private Dick"?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that article with a slow, sad, lone saxophone playing in my head.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Palladino, 76, remained unconscious but received news of the arrests from his wife and fellow private detective Sandra Sutherland on Saturday night."

ESP?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: "Palladino, 76, remained unconscious but received news of the arrests from his wife and fellow private detective Sandra Sutherland on Saturday night."

ESP?


A great detective never reveals their secrets.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: "Palladino, 76, remained unconscious but received news of the arrests from his wife and fellow private detective Sandra Sutherland on Saturday night."

ESP?


Likely they just told him even though he was unconscious.  People seem to hear shiat like that on some level even when they're wrecked, sometimes.  Might help, certainly wouldn't hurt.  Hell of a genre-congruent way to go out "/
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: ltdanman44: "Palladino, 76, remained unconscious but received news of the arrests from his wife and fellow private detective Sandra Sutherland on Saturday night."

ESP?

A great detective never reveals their secrets.


Username checks out.

Now kindly get me a beer.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This has Cyrus Redblock written all over it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
poor guy suffered major head damage but they're A-OKAY with his ID of the alleged perpetrators.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Read the headline as "primate detective".
I need more sleep...
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: poor guy suffered major head damage but they're A-OKAY with his ID of the alleged perpetrators.


When you're testing out a new camera and someone unsuccessfully tries to steal it from you, you don't need to be conscious to help.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: poor guy suffered major head damage but they're A-OKAY with his ID of the alleged perpetrators.


FTA: He snapped a picture of the alleged culprits on his camera.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: "Palladino, 76, remained unconscious but received news of the arrests from his wife and fellow private detective Sandra Sutherland on Saturday night."

ESP?


Morse Code? Series of taps in MC on his temple?
 
