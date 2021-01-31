 Skip to content
(The Korea Times)   Koreans losing faith in Protestant churches over COVID-19 and their counterproductive response to virus. "Social distancing is not a political decision and it has nothing to do with religion or faith"   (koreatimes.co.kr) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People grounded in other cultures may not like our human sacrifice cults, what we're selling they are buying.   Of course, we're only sending our best.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My church.. well, more like my parents' church these days.. is still streaming all services online.  I often hear them from the next room.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Who said it? Who said such a thing?"

"Yoo."

"No, I'm serious. These are unbelievable allegations. So who said them?"

"Yoo."

"God damn it, if you say that one more time, I'm gonna clock you. Now tell me one more person who might allege our churches aren't helping people the way they could?"

"Yoo's wife."
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Blaming the Presbyterians? I remember stories from late March or April about authorities breaking up gatherings of hundreds of people getting up close in some tight cult. Like naked rugby scrums.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From TFA: Nearly eight out of every 10 Korean respondents said churches are not trustworthy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So what's the problem here?
 
B0redd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When this is all done and dusted, I would love to know how many people have died because of religion.
 
