(Daily Mail)   Toilet seat looted from Adolf Hitler's Bavarian retreat could fetch £15k at auction. Now that's a Royal Throne   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Be prepared to outbid Madison Cawthorn
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Be prepared to outbid Madison Cawthorn



+1
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unfortunately, it seems to get stuck raised at about 45 degrees
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Be prepared to outbid Madison Cawthorn


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No thanks, too much Nazi shiat around as it is.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They should get it to hang around Trump's neck as a participation trophy for the 2020 election, Near-Honorable Mention.

You got beat - have a seat!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you get the urge to scream SEIG HEIL as you beef out a log?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spice Must Flow: They should get it to hang around Trump's neck as a participation trophy for the 2020 election, Near-Honorable Mention.

You got beat - have a seat!


If the seat fits you must acquit!
 
