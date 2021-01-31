 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Lake Michigan is looking damn skeery tonight, in a 'Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald' sort of way   (twitter.com) divider line
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
I was at the beach in Lake Forest earlier today. I like to park and watch the water while I'm on conference calls. It was pretty crazy. Up here there's more ice at the shoreline and the ice slamming into it is so loud.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
It's been pretty much a shiat-show of weather here in Chicago for the last 24 hours, and we're not getting it half as bad as people to the east of us will be getting it.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
That was lake Gitche Gumee.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
It was November when the lake was free of ice.
Also, wrong lake.
Not a good day for swimming though.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Meh, wave forecast for Chicago is only 8ft. Decent storms on Superior will get you some nice 20 footer.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Fellas, it's too rough to feed ya
 
Naido [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Funny, I saw Lake Michigan look like this a few years ago, when I was visiting for work in January, and assumed that this was just how Lake Michigan looked in January.  May have had more to do with the 2 feet+ of snow on the ground.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
Rose says there isn't enough room on the door
 
Walker [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
I got seasick just watching that.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Pfui. I didn't see any lightning, flames, Proud Boys, or Cthulhu tentacles. Looks pretty balmy.
 
italie [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
And just like that I want a Slurpee
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Hmm. The freezing rain isn't sideways and that doesn't look like it's too rough to feed ya. I'm calling Edmund Fitzgerald Shenanigans.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Like an old man returning soup at a deli.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
The wreck of the Ella Fitzgerald...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Evidently, Lake Michigan heard the story of there not being any ice on the Great Lakes and decided to remedy the situation.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
I used to live only a couple blocks from Lake Michigan only about 50 miles north of this video location. This isn't an uncommon appearance.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Could someone quick footed enough run across that?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Yes, I'll play TWOTEF. I charge by the verse.

/no better way to kill a party atmosphere
//except maybe Brick
///I'd rather play Piano Man. Again.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
If only they had made it to whitefish bay.
 
demonfaerie [recently expired TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Northwest Passage
Youtube 0A24iYgviLk
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Could someone quick footed enough run across that?


Don't you mean Light footed?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
17 minutes ago  

Lake Huron rolls, Superior sings
Like an old whore just filled with desire
Old Michigan steams like a young man's dreams
F*ck that, I'll be in by the fire.
 
Kaufmania
16 minutes ago  
What's so scary?  Its Lake Michigan in the winter.
 
Skeleton Man
15 minutes ago  
"Nooooope," he said decidedly from Florida where it's 2am and 64 degrees.
 
derpes_simplex
14 minutes ago  
Pretty typical this time of year honestly.  Used to live right next to the beach and you pretty much knew that if you fell in there you were farked.
 
Kalyco Jack
10 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: "Nooooope," he said decidedly from Florida where it's 2am and 64 degrees.


I was just about to say it looks pretty awesome since I'm sitting here watching it in San Diego.
 
thespindrifter
8 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Pretty typical this time of year honestly.  Used to live right next to the beach and you pretty much knew that if you fell in there you were farked.


Yup. To anyone living in Western NY, this looks like any typical late winter day on Erie, Ontario, or the Niagara River in-between. I'm pretty sure the kind of thing that killed the Fitzgerald was 50+ foot swells.
 
Moniker o' Shame
7 minutes ago  
That is not terrible for Lake Michigan although not that nice either.  CSB (from when I did maritime insurance defense):

A Greek captain was approaching a Wisconsin harbor.  The harbor master kept warning him off telling him to stay away from land.  The captain was all, "I'm from Greece and am used to the Atlantic.  This is nothing."  Take a wild guess what happened to the ship and why lawyers got involved.
 
recombobulator
7 minutes ago  
Those would be pretty bad conditions for a canoe or fishing boat.

Gale & Storm Force - Clips from series of six x 2 hours ea. Great Lakes DVD's.
Youtube WngbCjAISZA
 
schubie [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
My grandpa was a light house keeper on the great lakes. The other coasties from the actual coasts would come to visit for training convinced it would all be easy but "the lakes always proved them wrong".
 
robodog [BareFark]
3 minutes ago  
Lol, those are baby rollers, here's what the great lakes look like when they're really pissed off:
images.newscientist.comView Full Size


s.abcnews.comView Full Size


My favorite lake Erie storm moment was driving on the shoreway just East of downtown Cleveland when a massive wave hit the seawall and came crashing over the road. I got pushed two lanes over from the #3 lane to the left breakdown lane almost hitting the jersey barrier. I also ended up with a fish on my hood which didn't remove itself until I hit deadman's curve about 2 miles later.
Oh, and watching extreme whitecaps like the above hit the lighthouse and freeze on it turning the entire 80+ foot tall into a winter wonderland.
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
recombobulator
less than a minute ago  

Moniker o' Shame: That is not terrible for Lake Michigan although not that nice either.  CSB (from when I did maritime insurance defense):

A Greek captain was approaching a Wisconsin harbor.  The harbor master kept warning him off telling him to stay away from land.  The captain was all, "I'm from Greece and am used to the Atlantic.  This is nothing."  Take a wild guess what happened to the ship and why lawyers got involved.


I saw that ship in person when it was beached.  I was about 6 years old and we were visiting Duluth in November (which no sane person does) so that my father could see a guy about a job.  It was the Socrates, and was blown onto Park Point (a massive sand bar at the western tip of Lake Superior) because the captain refused to put down both bow and stern anchors.  "This iss lake, not ocean!  I am captain!"  Good jorb, Cap'n.

https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/new​s​/1646098-30-years-ago-Socrates-beached​-on-Park-Point
 
