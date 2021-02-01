 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Florida man delivers grubhub to customer, takes puppy as a tip   (news4jax.com) divider line
11
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"PLEASE HELP ME"
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be a viable business model.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"before leaving in a blue Ford Focus."

Kia Forte, not a Ford Focus.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who does this?

Well...yeah. Duh.
But seriously.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone in Florida has at least one scam going at all times.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
years ago while garage saleing i saw a pretty blonde trying to hold back a leashed giant black poodle who wanted a piece of a jogger. first time i saw such a dog and it freaked me out. huge and aggressive.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What kind of life do you live in when you see dollar signs at an opportunity to swipe a puppy?  I mean, do you know Dan the dog broker that keeps hounding you every time you see him in that alley about when you are going to bring him another pup?  What kind of dog trafficking network do you belong to?  What are any dogs worth enough to be trafficked?  Do they cost more than a shoe?  I'm talking about an expensive shoe.  Dogs will chew a shoe.  I guess you have to be really ready to jump on a chance like this when it happens.  But I don't want any pizza delivered in a doggie kidnap bag!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: What kind of life do you live in when you see dollar signs at an opportunity to swipe a puppy?  I mean, do you know Dan the dog broker that keeps hounding you every time you see him in that alley about when you are going to bring him another pup?  What kind of dog trafficking network do you belong to?  What are any dogs worth enough to be trafficked?  Do they cost more than a shoe?  I'm talking about an expensive shoe.  Dogs will chew a shoe.  I guess you have to be really ready to jump on a chance like this when it happens.  But I don't want any pizza delivered in a doggie kidnap bag!


That dog, if a pure breed and registered, cost $1200 - $3000. It's like a MacBook Pro that eats, shiats, yaps and sleeps.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Everyone in Florida has at least one scam going at all times.


Shiat, around here you're born with a free starter scam and the sky is the limit from there on.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: "before leaving in a blue Ford Focus."

Kia Forte, not a Ford Focus.


That's so cute that you think there's a distinction.
 
