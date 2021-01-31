 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US) Media ascertained / Head of State detained / Internet constrained / Coup attained / Burma situation grave
37
    More: News, Aung San Suu Kyi, NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt, Reuters news agency, personal defence of the army, Ms Suu Kyi, International Court of Justice, international reputation, British colonial rule  
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be bad for the Rohingya.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A military coup in Myanmar?

Same as it ever was

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jfarkinB
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aw, subby, should've gone with just Burma grave for the big finish.
 
Spass_Taschen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kudos on the headline!
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Has someone made sure the rebel leaders signed oil lease favorable to western investors and industry at low, fixed prices? Then, by all means, proceed, sir.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At last!  A country's population that can SUCCESSFULLY stage a coup!  Yeesh, Millennials and their lack of work ethic.  Am I right?

/Seriously, I hope everyone is okay.
 
Dr. Peter Gozinia
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: A military coup in Myanmar?

Same as it ever was

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 265x196]


Same as it ever........was.
 
bd1709h9t [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
OK, Subby.  A +1 to you.  You just put my mind back in the very back of a 56 DeSoto station wagon on a highway longer ago than seems possible.  Thanks
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is what should have happened in DC after trump won the election and the CIA/FBI/NSA failed to do their job and protect US national security by letting a russian asset take power into the white house.
 
squirrelinator [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Summers in Rangoon

Luge lessons

In the spring we'd make meat helmets
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

andrewagill: This will be bad for the Rohingya.


At least the majority of them are relatively safe in refugee camps.

Aung San Suu Kyi lost almost all international goodwill and political capital after defending the Rohingya genocide at the Hague. She's no different than the generals; scraping the floor for an ounce of power.

And folks think Buddhists are peaceful...
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Would this count as the second time Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by a coup? I thought the military junta took over around the time she was elected the first time and put her under house arrest for years until holding elections again, and Aung San Suu Kyi won again.
 
vrax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't wait to hear the Trumpers come with "That's how you do it!"
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The army said it had carried out the detentions in response to 'election fraud.'"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"They can do that? Why can't I do that?"
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Release the myanmar python
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It came so close here.  So f*cking close.  So so so so so close. I feel like I was taking crazy pills.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Trump almost chokes on his Big Mac, shiats a brick, and throws his soda at the TV and shouts "I knew I needed the military!"

/Too soon?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Redh8t: andrewagill: This will be bad for the Rohingya.

At least the majority of them are relatively safe in refugee camps.

Aung San Suu Kyi lost almost all international goodwill and political capital after defending the Rohingya genocide at the Hague. She's no different than the generals; scraping the floor for an ounce of power.

And folks think Buddhists are peaceful...


The argument is that her inaction on that was because if she had spoken out against the military, they would have toppled her in a coup, which (1) I don't believe is the reason why, & (2) [looks at headline] well done, indeed.
 
ansius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Meanwhile, Trump almost chokes on his Big Mac, shiats a brick, and throws his soda at the TV and shouts "I knew I needed the military!"

/Too soon?


I read "soda" as "sofa".

/ beer out the nose
 
mikefinch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WELL THAT DOES IT. IM CANCELING MY VACATION TO BURMA.
 
gregz18
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spass_Taschen: Kudos on the headline!


Seriously. I tried something similar with the CNN headline and this was far better.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This place isn't even fun anymore.
 
vrax
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This place isn't even fun anymore.


Are you in Burma?
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She committed genocide so oh well
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That damn Nobel peace prize is worse than the cover of Sports Illustrated.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cafans.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ah yes, such a fine medical school at the university of Rangoon...

Cannonball Run Doctor
Youtube 85PcMJ9D8X0
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bd1709h9t: OK, Subby.  A +1 to you.  You just put my mind back in the very back of a 56 DeSoto station wagon on a highway longer ago than seems possible.  Thanks


Same... road trip to Florida in the mid-fifties with the family.. those signs were everywhere...  and a purple train engine pacing us....
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ansius: [64.media.tumblr.com image 250x189] [View Full Size image _x_]


:Shakes tiny fist

Why did you say Burma?!
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: It came so close here.


How so?

No, please, tell me how close we came to a complete military overthrow of the civilian government.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: This is what should have happened in DC after trump won the election and the CIA/FBI/NSA failed to do their job and protect US national security by letting a russian asset take power into the white house.


Still loving that fake news, eh ?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well crap.  My favorite restaurant here is Burmese, great family-run business with amazing food.  As if they didn't have enough to worry about with the hit COVID's had on business, now they have to worry about the family back home dealing with yet another coup.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"In 2017 hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh due to an army crackdown sparked by deadly attacks on police stations in Rakhine state.
Ms Suu Kyi's former international supporters accused her of doing nothing to stop rape, murder and possible genocide by refusing to condemn the still powerful military or acknowledge accounts of atrocities."

I'll take "C", somebody else, for leader of Myanmar for 200, Alex.
 
