(KCCI Des Moines)   Hundreds of Iowans donate to father in need of heart transplant. Certainly one of those should work for him   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Iowa, friend of Bachman, Warren County, Iowa, English-language films, victory lane, good cause, Family, Des Moines metropolitan area  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh good, another dystopian reality masquerading as a feel good story.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take mine. Just a warning, though. It was recently broken.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a supervillian origin story.

AHAHAHA, THAT'S RIGHT, IT IS I, HYAKUKOKORO.

*fires a stream of highly pressurised blood then pops a couple iron tabs and naps for the rest of the day*
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowans? How about Kansans?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/that he didn't, didn't already have
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alternate headline: "Hundreds rally to pay ransom to health insurance company holding Father's life hostage."
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dinglenugget: Alternate headline: "Hundreds rally to pay ransom to health insurance company holding Father's life hostage."


Sounds about right.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Take mine. Just a warning, though. It was recently broken.


Nothin' a little Iowa moonshine won't fix up, I tell you what.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I may have betrayed Shiva but I'm just here to help this man in atonement
images.assettype.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WTF did I just almost read...?
 
